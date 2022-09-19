ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

More heat ahead locally as the tropics also heat up

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure centered just to our northwest will result in a continuation of hot and dry weather for the next several days. The highs reached the mid-90s for most under mainly sunny skies on Wednesday. Little change is expected through Saturday, with highs in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Dry and hot locally; tropics heating up again

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure continues to dominate the local weather pattern. The high pressure ridge is centered to our west, meaning we are on the outside edge and seeing northerly flow. This is promoting lots of sunshine and drier, less humid air. Afternoon highs will continue to warm through the rest of the week eventually reaching the mid to upper 90°s by Thursday. Thursday happens to be the first day of Fall. We might tie a 101-year-old record that day!
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

DOTD announces lane closures in West Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that Southbound LA-1 near the Intracoastal will have nightly alternating left and right lane closures and Northbound LA-1 near the Intracoastal will have nightly left lane closures from Friday, 9/30/2022 to Sunday, 10/30/2022 from 7:00pm – 4:00am.
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

$2.3M could go towards upgrades at Raising Cane’s River Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the East Baton Rouge Metro Council could decide to send millions of dollars to the Raising Cane’s River Center for improvements. “So, we had an R&B show, next show coming up is country, the show coming up after that is classic rock with Garry Allan with the Beach Boys, then we come back with John Mulaney and comedy,” said Wayne Hodes, the general manager of the Raising Cane’s River Center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRFD extinguishes electrical house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BRFD responded to an early morning house fire on Thursday, September 22, on Wells St. According to the resident, he was cooking when he noticed smoke coming from the living room and after further investigation, he found fire in the attic. Officials say when they...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Heat#Atlantic Hurricane#National Hurricane Center#Heat Wave
WAFB

Children hit by car on Joor Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two children were taken to a hospital after they were reportedly hit by a car. Emergency officials reported the incident happened on Joor Road, near Prescott Road, around 7:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Officials say both children were under the age of ten years...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

JACQUES TALK: Harvey Williams

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Harvey Williams enjoyed a prolific career with the LSU Tigers. His 2,860 career yards rushing rank him sixth in LSU history. He likewise scored 27 career touchdowns on the ground, which also places Williams in the program’s top 10. During his stay from 1986...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

One person grazed in shooting near Old Hammond Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was treated for minor injuries following a shooting overnight. A spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed it happened just after 1 a.m. in the 10000 block of Azalea Park Avenue, near Old Hammond Highway. Deputies confirmed one person...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU’s full 2023 football schedule announced by SEC

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will open the 2023 football season similar to the way it started 2022, by facing Florida State, but the game won’t be as close to home, the SEC announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20. FULL SCHEDULE:. Sept. 3 - Florida State (Orlando Fla.) Sept....
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
WAFB

Hammond starts season 3-0 for first time since 2010-11

BOURG, La. (WVUE) - The Hammond Tornadoes find themselves in a position they haven’t been in quite some time. For the first time in 12 years, Hammond, now under head coach Dorsett Buckels, is off to a 3-0 start heading into District 6-5A. Last Friday, they edged out South...
HAMMOND, LA
WAFB

Scotlandville High announces new schedule for students

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students attending Scotlandville Magnet High School will rotate between in-person learning and virtual learning in two-day increments while construction continues after plumbing issues in the school’s E-building. On Thursday, Sept. 22, just before 6:30 a.m., school leaders posted a correction on their website pertaining...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

One person injured in shooting on Convention Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured after a shooting in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Sept. 21. A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed the shooting happened in the 4300 block of Convention Street, near North Blvd., around 3 p.m. According to BRPD, the victim’s injuries...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD investigating shooting on Yorkshire St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 20. The gunfire broke out on Yorkshire Street near 72nd Avenue. BRPD said one person was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. This...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

28K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy