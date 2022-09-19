Read full article on original website
sonomacountygazette.com
Is Healdsburg at a tipping point?
Be informed voters. Healdsburg has seven candidates running for three city council seats in November. We will elect two for 4-year seats, and one to fill the 2-year vacancy. The Sept. 14 candidates’ forum was recorded and can be viewed on Facebook’s “Healdsburg 2040” page. The next forum, sponsored by the AAUW, is Oct. 6, 6:30 pm at the Raven Performing Arts Theater. https://www.raventheater.org/index.php?p=48&r=1&e=1119.
mendofever.com
Theft Of Medication, Subject Passed Out In Aisle – Ukiah Police Logs 09.20.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Medium Art Gallery Invites Community to Explore Death, Its Inevitability and Impact, in Their ‘Momento Mori’ Exhibition
The following is a press release issued by the Deep Valley Arts Collective:. The Deep Valley Arts Collective invites you to an upcoming community art exhibition: Memento Mori at MEDIUM Art Gallery in Ukiah. You are invited to attend the juried group exhibition “Memento Mori,” which in Latin means to...
mendofever.com
World’s First ‘GridOptimal’ Building Is Sonoma Clean Power’s Headquarters
The following is a press release from Sonoma Clean Power:. Sonoma Clean Power (SCP) recently unveiled its new all-electric headquarters which features an innovative microgrid and goes far beyond “net zero energy” standards by reducing greenhouse gas emissions on the State’s electric grid. Located at 431 E...
mendofever.com
RP Thinks There Is A Camera In Her Room, Subject Trying To Get Into House – Ukiah Police Logs 09.17.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
The Mendocino Voice
Skunk Train’s new boss to save historic Finnish lodge as residence, possible future hall use
FORT BRAGG, CA, 9/19/22 — When the general manager of the Skunk Train was taking a walk in his new hometown of Fort Bragg, he saw something that thrilled his imagination as an archeologist and history buff — the old Eagles Hall. So he bought it. Efstathios Pappas...
Earthquake shakes water levels in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Residents of Santa Rosa have noticed a strange side effect of last week’s earthquake. Many people who live along Mark West Creek have noticed that the water level in the creek has been rising since last week’s earthquake. “We were jolted. Both Suzie and I were upstairs,” said John Macaulay. […]
mendofever.com
Female In Vehicle Screaming, Theft Of Mail – Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.20.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Petaluma moves to shore up groundwater supply
photo credit: Courtesy the City of Petaluma Like just about everyone else in Sonoma County, Petaluma is looking for more water. They recently made it happen. Aiming to stave off any shortage, last week Petaluma moved forward with a new municipal well - this time on the city’s west side. Called the Oak Hill Municipal Well, Dan Herrera, a civil engineer for the city, explained the project’s necessity. "We have a local production goal from Sonoma Water to deliver 40% of our average day demand." Herrera said. "This is about 4.6 million gallons per day. We have 10 active wells that produce about three MGD....
mendofever.com
Approximately Twenty Subjects Setting Up Camp, Request For A Blanket – Ukiah Police Logs 09.18.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 7:04 p.m.] Lightning Preceded Power Outage That Affected Humboldt, Trinity & Mendocino Counties
Residents in Humboldt, Mendocino and Trinity counties are experiencing power outages with no estimated time of restoration. Just after 5 p.m. on September 20th, residents in Southern Humboldt began reporting outages across the region extending into southwestern Trinity County and northern Mendocino County. Power was quickly restored to areas in Garberville and Redway, however outlying areas near Miranda, Myers Flat, Alderpoint, Harris and Kettenpom and northern Mendocino were without power for close to an hour.
dornob.com
Railbikes: Take a Pedal-Powered Tour Through California’s Ancient Redwood Forests
California’s redwood forests truly have to be seen to be believed. There’s nothing quite like finding yourself among such massive ancient trees, the tallest of which reach jaw-dropping heights of up to 380 feet, the size of a 37-story building. Most tours of the Northern California Coast Redwoods consist of either driving or hiking, but there’s a third option not many people know about. Skip the crowds at the most popular spots and take a refreshing railbike tour instead! Electric-powered and virtually silent, the Skunk Train Redwood Route Railbikes follow historic railroad tracks running through the forests outside Fort Bragg.
mendofever.com
Rescuers Save Man Clinging to Fort Bragg Cliffside as the Pacific Seethed Below
Yesterday afternoon, the bluffs of Fort Bragg reminded another visitor of the risks inherent in the alluring landscape when a man lost his footing along the cliffside and tumbled down the steep slope coming to rest mid-way down the rockface as the Pacific churned below. Fort Bragg Fire Department Chief...
kymkemp.com
Meth, Marijuana, and Money Located When Vehicle Stopped for Code Violations
On 09-12-2022 at 11:30 P.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol when they observed a vehicle traveling southbound on East Road in Redwood Valley, California. The Deputies observed vehicle code violations prior to the vehicle pulling into a dirt turn out with the driver then exiting the...
mendofever.com
Flashing Red Light On Gas Pump, Subject Stole Shrimp – Ukiah Police Logs 09.16.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Subject Refusing To Leave Room, Distressed Female – Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.18.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E worker uninjured by electric flashover, cause of Sunday outages determined
HAMILTON CITY, Calif. - A PG&E worker who was working at a pole with an osprey nest was not injured by an electric flashover Sunday morning near Hamilton City, according to the utility company. PG&E said the man was working at the pole on Canal Road due to an outage...
mendofever.com
Vehicle Plummets Down State Route 20 Embankment Injuring Three Fort Bragg Residents
A Fort Bragg woman and two juveniles suffered injuries on Sunday, September 18, 2022, when their vehicle slid off the rain-slicked State Route 20 plummeting over 100′ down an embankment. By request of those involved, we will not name the driver who suffered major injuries and remains hospitalized. California...
mendofever.com
Male In Bathrobe, Two Subjects Laying On Edge Of Roadway – Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.17.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Armed Robbery Suspects Lead Police Across Humboldt, Mendocino, Lake County Lines Ending With Foot Pursuit
The following is a press release issued by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. In Sept. 16, 2022, at about 9:45 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched...
