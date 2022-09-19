ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Healdsburg at a tipping point?

Be informed voters. Healdsburg has seven candidates running for three city council seats in November. We will elect two for 4-year seats, and one to fill the 2-year vacancy. The Sept. 14 candidates’ forum was recorded and can be viewed on Facebook’s “Healdsburg 2040” page. The next forum, sponsored by the AAUW, is Oct. 6, 6:30 pm at the Raven Performing Arts Theater. https://www.raventheater.org/index.php?p=48&r=1&e=1119.
Theft Of Medication, Subject Passed Out In Aisle – Ukiah Police Logs 09.20.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Earthquake shakes water levels in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Residents of Santa Rosa have noticed a strange side effect of last week’s earthquake. Many people who live along Mark West Creek have noticed that the water level in the creek has been rising since last week’s earthquake. “We were jolted. Both Suzie and I were upstairs,” said John Macaulay. […]
Petaluma moves to shore up groundwater supply

photo credit: Courtesy the City of Petaluma Like just about everyone else in Sonoma County, Petaluma is looking for more water. They recently made it happen. Aiming to stave off any shortage, last week Petaluma moved forward with a new municipal well - this time on the city’s west side.   Called the Oak Hill Municipal Well, Dan Herrera, a civil engineer for the city, explained the project’s necessity.   "We have a local production goal from Sonoma Water to deliver 40% of our average day demand." Herrera said. "This is about 4.6 million gallons per day. We have 10 active wells that produce about three MGD....
[UPDATE 7:04 p.m.] Lightning Preceded Power Outage That Affected Humboldt, Trinity & Mendocino Counties

Residents in Humboldt, Mendocino and Trinity counties are experiencing power outages with no estimated time of restoration. Just after 5 p.m. on September 20th, residents in Southern Humboldt began reporting outages across the region extending into southwestern Trinity County and northern Mendocino County. Power was quickly restored to areas in Garberville and Redway, however outlying areas near Miranda, Myers Flat, Alderpoint, Harris and Kettenpom and northern Mendocino were without power for close to an hour.
Railbikes: Take a Pedal-Powered Tour Through California’s Ancient Redwood Forests

California’s redwood forests truly have to be seen to be believed. There’s nothing quite like finding yourself among such massive ancient trees, the tallest of which reach jaw-dropping heights of up to 380 feet, the size of a 37-story building. Most tours of the Northern California Coast Redwoods consist of either driving or hiking, but there’s a third option not many people know about. Skip the crowds at the most popular spots and take a refreshing railbike tour instead! Electric-powered and virtually silent, the Skunk Train Redwood Route Railbikes follow historic railroad tracks running through the forests outside Fort Bragg.
