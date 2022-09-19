Missing boater found dead in North Brookfield
NORTH BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A missing boater was found dead in a lake in North Brookfield Sunday morning.Multi-car crash on Wilbraham Road in Springfield
The man had gone missing Saturday night when his boat drifted ashore on Lake Lashaway. The search for the missing man went on until midnight on Saturday and resumed as a recovery Sunday morning.
A high-tech sonar located the man and divers were able to recover the body. His identity has not been released.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0