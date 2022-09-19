Missing boater found dead in North Brookfield

NORTH BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A missing boater was found dead in a lake in North Brookfield Sunday morning.

The man had gone missing Saturday night when his boat drifted ashore on Lake Lashaway. The search for the missing man went on until midnight on Saturday and resumed as a recovery Sunday morning.

A high-tech sonar located the man and divers were able to recover the body. His identity has not been released.

