fox35orlando.com
Sketch released of man accused of threatening to rape woman in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department has released a sketch of a man accused of threatening to rape a woman as she walked her dog at an Orlando park earlier this month. Detectives hope releasing the sketch to the community will help them identify the suspect. Police officers said...
Deputies: 1 hurt in shooting in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Orlando’s Pine Hills community sent a man to a hospital late Wednesday, sheriff’s investigators said. Around 9:40 p.m., deputies responded to reports of shots fired along Pine Chase Drive, not far from the intersection of Hastings Street and Silver Star Road.
fox35orlando.com
Man accused of barricading in Melbourne home after dispute over car keys
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A man who barricaded himself for hours inside a Melbourne home because of a dispute over car keys was taken into custody Thursday afternoon, according to police. The Melbourne Police Department said it received a call regarding a man pointing a gun at a 911 caller at...
click orlando
Man sent to hospital after Orange County shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is in the the hospital after being shot Wednesday evening in Orange County, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said that they responded to the 5600 block of Pine Chase Drive around 9:40 p.m. in reference to shots fired and found a man believed to be in his 20s who had been shot.
Daytona Beach officer accused of choking man and mocking him during arrest
A Daytona Beach police officer is in trouble for allegedly choking a man. Investigators said Officer Kevin Allen pulled a man off the ground by tugging at his shirt. The man claims Allen choked him and mocked him during an arrest last year. Allen told investigators he thought the man...
‘Taking back the night’: Residents plan night walk in neighborhood where jogger was attacked
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in a Seminole County community say they’re not familiar with the man deputies say attempted to sexually assault a woman who was out for a jog Monday night. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. A judge denied bond for 19-year-old William...
Bay News 9
Anonymous donor offers $200,000 reward for info on Orlando woman missing since 2011
ORLANDO, Fla. — An anonymous donor came forward with a $200,000 reward for continuing the search for Michelle Parker, an Orlando woman who has been missing since Nov. 17, 2011. What You Need To Know. Orlando Police Department detectives have not reported any new leads or developments on the...
WESH
Deputies: Man shot, injured by resident after allegedly breaking into Orange County home
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Wednesday morning, deputies were called to a residence regarding a break-in. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, around 10:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 11900 block of Ottawa, there was a burglary at a home. Deputies said during the burglary, a man in his 30s,...
fox35orlando.com
Suspect arrested in attack of female jogger on Seminole County trail, Florida deputies say
Seminole County, Fla. - A 19-year-old man was arrested overnight for attacking – and biting – a woman while she was running along a trail in Central Florida, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. The arrest comes hours after deputies shared surveillance video of the alleged suspect,...
click orlando
Nothing found during search at AdventHealth in Orlando after bomb threat
ORLANDO, Fla. – Officers with the Orlando Police Department searched AdventHealth on Tuesday night after a bomb threat was made through the agency’s call center. North Patrol officers responded to 601 East Rollins St. at 9:04 p.m. after a threat was made to AdventHealth, according to a statement.
Orlando police respond to bomb threat at AdventHealth
ORLANDO, Fla. — Officers responded to AdventHealth hospital in Orlando Tuesday night after police dispatchers received a bomb threat around 9 p.m. Orlando police said hospital staff and officers with K-9 units searched the hospital but did not find anything related to the threatening phone call. The incident has...
fox35orlando.com
Downtown Orlando shooting sparks more safety concerns
A man and a woman were shot in downtown Orlando following a fight late Sunday, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before midnight in the area of East Pine Street and South Court Avenue.
WESH
Man found shot to death in car near Sanford park, deputies say
SANFORD, Fla. — The Seminole County sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in finding the suspect or suspects involved in shooting and killing a man outside of a park in Sanford on Sunday. The Seminole County sheriff's office said a man was found shot to death inside...
click orlando
Man, 30, fatally shot in unincorporated Sanford, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in unincorporated Sanford on Sunday night, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to Roseberry Lane around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. [TRENDING: Tropics watch: Chances...
Deputies investigating after man found dead inside car near Sanford
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a car near Sanford Sunday evening. Deputies said they were called to the area of Roseberry Lane around 8:30 p.m. after several people reported hearing gunshots in the area. Investigators...
aroundosceola.com
FHP updates victim info on Monday 192 hit-and-run fatality; Kissimmee man died in Orange County crash
Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide investigators have provided an update regarding the fatal hit and run crash that occurred Monday on U.S. Highway 192 (E Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway) in Osceola County at Simmons Road near Florida's Turnpike. The identity of the bicyclist whom was pronounced deceased has been confirmed...
click orlando
Osceola deputies locate missing St. Cloud woman
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said its deputies have located a St. Cloud woman reported missing. Emely Espinal was found in good health, according to the sheriff’s office. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Chances remain high for Invest 98L to develop | Do...
fox35orlando.com
Club worker shot in downtown Orlando shooting wants more security
Waleed Attia was working at a club in downtown Orlando over the weekend when he found himself caught in the crossfire of a shooting. It comes more than a month after seven people were hurt in a shooting in Orlando's entertainment district.
Florida police officer accused of having inappropriate relationship with minor
An officer with the Palm Bay Police Department was arrested Wednesday following allegations that they had been involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.
mynews13.com
1 dead, 16 injured in 3-vehicle crash south of Orlando
KENANSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — One person died and 16 people were taken to hospitals following a three-vehicle crash south of Orlando early Wednesday, officials said. A Dodge Ram pickup truck, a box truck and a motor coach were involved in the collision shortly after 6 a.m. in Kenansville, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The motor coach was carrying inmates to a work-release program.
