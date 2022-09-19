ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

Sketch released of man accused of threatening to rape woman in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department has released a sketch of a man accused of threatening to rape a woman as she walked her dog at an Orlando park earlier this month. Detectives hope releasing the sketch to the community will help them identify the suspect. Police officers said...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man sent to hospital after Orange County shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is in the the hospital after being shot Wednesday evening in Orange County, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said that they responded to the 5600 block of Pine Chase Drive around 9:40 p.m. in reference to shots fired and found a man believed to be in his 20s who had been shot.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
click orlando

Nothing found during search at AdventHealth in Orlando after bomb threat

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officers with the Orlando Police Department searched AdventHealth on Tuesday night after a bomb threat was made through the agency’s call center. North Patrol officers responded to 601 East Rollins St. at 9:04 p.m. after a threat was made to AdventHealth, according to a statement.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Downtown Orlando shooting sparks more safety concerns

A man and a woman were shot in downtown Orlando following a fight late Sunday, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before midnight in the area of East Pine Street and South Court Avenue.
ORLANDO, FL
NewsBreak
WESH

Man found shot to death in car near Sanford park, deputies say

SANFORD, Fla. — The Seminole County sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in finding the suspect or suspects involved in shooting and killing a man outside of a park in Sanford on Sunday. The Seminole County sheriff's office said a man was found shot to death inside...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Man, 30, fatally shot in unincorporated Sanford, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in unincorporated Sanford on Sunday night, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to Roseberry Lane around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. [TRENDING: Tropics watch: Chances...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Osceola deputies locate missing St. Cloud woman

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said its deputies have located a St. Cloud woman reported missing. Emely Espinal was found in good health, according to the sheriff’s office. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Chances remain high for Invest 98L to develop | Do...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

1 dead, 16 injured in 3-vehicle crash south of Orlando

KENANSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — One person died and 16 people were taken to hospitals following a three-vehicle crash south of Orlando early Wednesday, officials said. A Dodge Ram pickup truck, a box truck and a motor coach were involved in the collision shortly after 6 a.m. in Kenansville, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The motor coach was carrying inmates to a work-release program.
ORLANDO, FL

