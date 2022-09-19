ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video of a Practically Empty 'Walt Disney World' Is the Stuff of Dreams

While a trip to Walt Disney World is a bucket list vacation for many people, fighting through throngs of tourists and waiting in long lines for hours can sour the experience. That's why it's important to pick the most strategic times to visit in the off-season, when less people are there.
WDW News Today

New MagicBand+ Designs Debut at Walt Disney World and shopDisney

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Today we discovered new MagicBand+ designs throughout the parks and on shopDisney. The first set of new MagicBand+ designs we found in the Emporium at the Magic Kingdom.
WWJ News Radio

Disney fans say park is losing magic

It was once the most revered family vacation destination. Now, some Disney enthusiasts say the "Happiest Place on Earth" is losing its magic. According to a new study, the cost of Disney is keeping guests from visiting Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando more often. The gambling website time2play recently...
WDW News Today

‘Minions in the Dark’ Halloween 2022 Merchandise Arrives at Universal Studios Japan

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Bello from Universal Studios Japan! Those wacky Minions might be more beloved here than anywhere else, leading to tons of seasonal merchandise for them every year. For Halloween Horror Nights 2022 here in Osaka, they’ve turned into little devils and black cats, with lots of adorable merchandise to boot! So let’s check it all out from the Universal Studios Store.
WDW News Today

New Walt Disney World Starbucks Tumbler Available

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you like to start your day off with a side of Disney magic, Starbucks locations inside Walt Disney World have a new tumbler available. Walt Disney World Starbucks Tumbler – $27.99. The tumbler is clear...
