Bello from Universal Studios Japan! Those wacky Minions might be more beloved here than anywhere else, leading to tons of seasonal merchandise for them every year. For Halloween Horror Nights 2022 here in Osaka, they've turned into little devils and black cats, with lots of adorable merchandise to boot! So let's check it all out from the Universal Studios Store.

