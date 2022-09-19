Read full article on original website
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should KnowMelissa FrostState College, PA
The Best BBQ on the Go at Gio’sJ.M. LesinskiWoodland, PA
Penn State Nittany LionsThe LanternState College, PA
Does Penn State belong in the discussion of playoff contenders? Plus, Georgia is king: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are ready to show some respect to the best team in the country, with a deep discussion about the Georgia Bulldogs. But first, they have to kick a team out of their...
Penn State-Central Michigan picks are in; James Franklin pushing to keep up with recruiting arms race, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature early forecasts for the Lions’ Saturday contest against Central Michigan, plus coach James Franklin’s thoughts on small edges that make a difference on the recruiting trail. Penn State rolls into Saturday as a 27 ½-point favorite over the visiting Chippewas...
Chop Robinson’s ‘spark,’ Adisa Isaac’s ‘potential’ standing out on Penn State’s defensive line
Penn State had a difficult time pressuring Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell with how quickly he was getting the ball out. But when it mattered most in the closing stages of the Nittany Lions’ opener, defensive line coach John Scott Jr. noticed something. “You saw it in that fourth...
Evaluating Chad Powers’ Penn State tryout, kudos to Mike Yurcich, Phil Trautwein: Blue-White Breakdown
PennLive’s Bob Flounders and David Jones explore Penn State’s offensive improvement through three games on this episode of the Blue-White Breakdown. Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein deserve high marks for the unit’s performance. And Bob and Dave dig deeper into Chad Powers’ walk-on tryout video at Penn State. Could Chad help James Franklin’s team in the future if eligible? Plus, PSU-Central Michigan picks.
West Perry field hockey bests Mifflin County behind strong outing from Jordan Byers
West Perry (7-2) kept its strong campaign rolling with a 3-1 victory against Mifflin County Thursday. The Mustangs jumped out to a 2-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and kept the Huskies at bay. Jordan Byers provided a spark for the Mustangs offensively. Byers finished the contest...
Central Dauphin boys soccer edges Red Land behind first-half penalty kick
Red Land (2-6) gave Central Dauphin (8-1) a good battle, but the Rams were ultimately able to prevail with a 1-0 victory Thursday. Nino Bouboukas calmly converted a first-half penalty kick in what proved to be the decisive moment of the contest. Seth Clark was fouled in the box to set up the game-deciding PK.
Shippensburg bounces back from streak-snapping loss with 34-13 win over Susquehanna Township
Shippensburg football head coach Eric Foust said his team “doesn’t do fire.”. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Cedar Cliff girls soccer edges Carlisle in tightly-contested Mid-Penn Commonwealth tilt
Cedar Cliff (4-1) held off a strong showing from Carlisle (1-6-1) to secure a hard-fought 1-0 Mid-Penn Commonwealth win Thursday. Katie Koppenhaver’s first-half goal proved to make the difference for the Colts. Goalie Charlotte Loudon racked up five saves to keep the Thundering Herd off the board for the duration of the contest.
Isabelle Sontheimer’s mutli-game outing leads Hershey girls soccer past Mifflin County
In a Mid-Penn keystone girls soccer tilt, Hershey dispatched Mifflin County 3-0 Thursday. Isabelle Sontheimer paced the Trojans with two goals. Teammate Eva Carlson chipped in one goal in the divisional win.
Red Land blanks Mifflin County in girls tennis tilt
Red Land picked up a decisive 5-0 win over Mifflin County in girls tennis action Thursday afternoon. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Bunk-bed maker sued over Little League player’s fall says it recommended guard rails
A Pennsylvania company sued by the family of an injured Utah Little League player says its bunk beds come with a recommendation to use guard rails. Savoy Contract Furniture of Montoursville and Little League Baseball were recently sued by the family of Easton Oliverson, 12, who fractured his skull when he fell from a bunk bed while sleeping in the player dorms for the 2022 Little League World Series in South Williamsport in August.
Frances Maury, Caroline Cunningham, Anne Durle help Trinity soccer defeat Milton Hershey
Frances Maury scored three goals Monday to lead Trinity to a 9-0 girls soccer win over Milton Hershey. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Elk-watching ‘spectacle’ in Pa. accessible via scenic drive, live stream
The prime time for viewing the Pennsylvania elk herd has arrived. Boss bulls throughout the Elk Range in Cameron, Clearfield and Elk counties are herding and protecting their harems of cows. The high-pitched bugling from those bulls and their competitors are echoing across the mountains and valleys of the region.
Mr. Sticky’s opening in Cumberland County with ‘extremely addictive’ rolls
Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, saw the potential in the brand’s gooey, addictive sticky buns. That’s why in a few months Stuck will introduce the Harrisburg region to Mr. Sticky’s when he opens a franchise at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, behind Five Guy’s Burger & Fries. The buns are so good, Mr. Sticky’s warns they are “Extremely Addictive.”
Severe storms with gusty winds, hail could hit central Pa. Wednesday: forecasters
Severe storms, heavy winds and hail could return to central Pennsylvania Wednesday night after a sunny and mild day, forecasters said. The National Weather Service said most of Wednesday will be sunny and dry, with highs in the mid 80s. But strong to severe storms are expected Wednesday night in...
Route 581 closed after truck, minivan crash in Cumberland County: PennDOT
Route 581 west is closed Wednesday afternoon after a cement truck and minivan crashed in Cumberland County, authorities said. All westbound lanes closed after the crash around 12:40 p.m. near the beginning of Route 11 in Lemoyne, according to 511PA. Traffic maps show a long line of traffic backed up...
Route 581 reopens after crash in Cumberland County
A section of Route 581 that shut down after a Wednesday afternoon crash in Cumberland County has since reopened. PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler said Route 581 west has reopened in Lemoyne, where the highway shut down around 12:30 p.m. at the start of Route 11. The crash involved a cement...
Central Pa. man gets lengthy sentence for stick-up that netted a frozen pizza
MIDDLEBURG – A Perry County man found guilty earlier this month for committing the November 2019 armed robbery of a variety store in Port Trevorton has been sentenced 14½ to 32 years in state prison. A Snyder County jury earlier this month found Steven Ray Dressler Jr., 42,...
Medal of honor awarded posthumously to East Pennsboro EMT
The Cumberland County Department of Public Safety, Fire Chief and Firefighters Associations on Wednesday night honored Johnathian R. Myers, an emergency medical technician (EMT) who died in the line of duty Nov. 16, 2021. Myers, 40, was a career member of the East Pennsboro Emergency Medical Services. His name was...
Pa. man with long juvenile record sentenced to prison in shooting cases
WILLIAMSPORT – A Williamsport teen has been sentenced to 4 to 15 years in state prison for wounding a 14-year-old boy and shooting at a pizza delivery man’s vehicle in separate cases. Lycoming County Judge Nancy L. Butts, Thursday went along with the plea agreement Thursday when she...
Comments / 0