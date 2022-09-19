ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

PennLive.com

Evaluating Chad Powers’ Penn State tryout, kudos to Mike Yurcich, Phil Trautwein: Blue-White Breakdown

PennLive’s Bob Flounders and David Jones explore Penn State’s offensive improvement through three games on this episode of the Blue-White Breakdown. Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein deserve high marks for the unit’s performance. And Bob and Dave dig deeper into Chad Powers’ walk-on tryout video at Penn State. Could Chad help James Franklin’s team in the future if eligible? Plus, PSU-Central Michigan picks.
PennLive.com

Bunk-bed maker sued over Little League player’s fall says it recommended guard rails

A Pennsylvania company sued by the family of an injured Utah Little League player says its bunk beds come with a recommendation to use guard rails. Savoy Contract Furniture of Montoursville and Little League Baseball were recently sued by the family of Easton Oliverson, 12, who fractured his skull when he fell from a bunk bed while sleeping in the player dorms for the 2022 Little League World Series in South Williamsport in August.
Sports
PennLive.com

Mr. Sticky’s opening in Cumberland County with ‘extremely addictive’ rolls

Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, saw the potential in the brand’s gooey, addictive sticky buns. That’s why in a few months Stuck will introduce the Harrisburg region to Mr. Sticky’s when he opens a franchise at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, behind Five Guy’s Burger & Fries. The buns are so good, Mr. Sticky’s warns they are “Extremely Addictive.”
