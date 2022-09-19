A Pennsylvania company sued by the family of an injured Utah Little League player says its bunk beds come with a recommendation to use guard rails. Savoy Contract Furniture of Montoursville and Little League Baseball were recently sued by the family of Easton Oliverson, 12, who fractured his skull when he fell from a bunk bed while sleeping in the player dorms for the 2022 Little League World Series in South Williamsport in August.

