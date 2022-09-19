ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twinsburg, OH

Twinsburg Council mulls illicit discharge regulations

By Ken Lahmers
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
TWINSBURG – A new chapter of the city’s streets, utilities and public services code which deals with illicit discharges into the storm sewer system is headed for final Council action Sept. 27.

The chapter establishes methods for controlling the introduction of pollutants into the system so as to comply with requirements of the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit process as required by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

Council moved enactment of the chapter on to third reading at its Sept. 13 session.

City engineer Amy Mohr said at the Aug. 23 meeting that the state requires communities to develop a stormwater management program which “prohibits illicit discharges into the storm water system and implements appropriate enforcement procedures.”

The proposed regulations specify that when the city finds a person or business has violated or failed to meet a requirement of the regulations, it may order compliance by written notice hand-delivered or sent by registered mail.

A person receiving the notice must comply within a specified time or the city can petition for a preliminary or permanent injunction restraining the person/business from activities that would create further violations or compel him/it to perform abatement or remediation.

The city could recover all attorney fees, court costs and other expenses associated with enforcement of the regulations, including any sampling and monitoring costs.

OTHER BUSINESS

Council accepted the amounts and rates as determined by the Summit County Budget Commission and authorized the necessary tax levies for 2023.

The total amount for tax levies is 3 mills, which the county estimates to generate $2.15 million. The breakdown is as follows: 0.3 for police pensions, 0.3 mills for fire pensions and 2.4 mills for safety forces capital improvements and police/fire pensions.

The advancement of local taxes from the county fiscal officer for tax year 2022 – payable in 2023 – was authorized.

Meanwhile, three pieces of legislation went to their next readings, including an agreement allowing the Ohio Department of Transportation to perform bridge inspections at 100 percent state cost unless the city makes special requests.

Bridges covered are on East Idlewood, Dutton and Moreland drivs, Bissell Road and Miktarian Parkway over the railroad tracks, plus the Glenwood Drive golf cart tunnel. The Ohio Revised Code requires bridges to be inspected annually.

Another ordinance would accept the redistricting committee’s redrawing of city wards. The map is typically redrawn every 10 years after a U.S. Census is completed to even up the number of residents in the city’s five wards.

The third measure heading to future action is an amended fixed asset policy to provide for proper accounting and reporting of the city’s fixed assets in an accurate and timely manner.

Fixed assets with a useful life of more than five years and an original or estimated cost of more than $10,000 would be capitalized in the appropriate classification as a fixed asset. The current figure is $5,000.

Mayor Sam Scaffide presented three proclamations. The first was to Fran Turle, recognizing her 90th birthday and 48 years as an employee and volunteer in the Twinsburg schools. She has been a Twinsburg resident since 1957.

The second was to Officer Olivia Bartulovic for performing CPR twice in one shift to save two lives, and the third was to the local Mind Challenge for a New Majority team.

Mind Challenge is a trivia contest for persons 55 and older. Fifty-one Northeast Ohio teams participated this year, with Twinsburg taking second place and winning $1,500 for the local senior center. Broadview Heights was the champion.

Twinsburg’s team members were Bill Dixon, Paula Stump, Maribeth Kralik, Joan Vitale, Maureen Cavotta, Virginia Schmidt, Catherine Ruth and Sandra Hansen.

Scaffidi announced the following coming events: Sept. 22 – fall festival at the Square; Oct. 12 – police and fire departments open house from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the main fire station; Nov. 13 – Turkey Trot; and Nov. 26 – LuminoCity.

Parks-recreation director Jennifer Betenson announced a candidates night will be Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the community center. Councilman Bill Furey commended Betenson and her staff for helping the fitness center turn a profit this year for the first time.

Police Chief Tom Mason reported the department handled 2,750 calls in August, raising the year’s total to 18,115. Fire Chief Tim Morgan said his department responded to 299 calls in July and 304 in August to bring the year’s total to 2,507, a 16 percent increase over 2021.

Contact the newspaper at twinsburgbulletin@recordpub.com.

