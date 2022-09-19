ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Here are 19 ways you can enjoy the fall season in the Rockford, Illinois region

By Ken DeCoster, Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sg7xg_0i19Jv2H00

ROCKFORD — Autumn in the Rockford area means experiencing apple orchards, pumpkin patches, hayrides, haunted houses and more.

Here’s your guide to enjoy everything the fall season has to offer in the region.

Apple orchards/pumpkin patches

Curran’s Apple Orchard, 6385 Kilburn Ave., Rockford

Open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

At Curran's Orchard, you can pick from more than a dozen varieties of apples, pre-picked or you-pick. The orchard also features a glass-sided beehive, petting corral, autumn crafts, apple slingshot, corn tunnel, straw tunnel and straw bale pyramid. There are also hay rides on the weekends.

For more: http://curransorchard.com/

Edwards Apple Orchard, 7061 Centerville Road, Poplar Grove

Open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Edwards Orchard is a fourth-generation family farm with 15 members of the family working together in the business. The orchard has grown to 100 acres of apple trees, pumpkins, squash, mums, and berries. The orchard has 50,000 apple trees and grows over 30 apple varieties.

For more: https://edwardsorchard.farm/

Edwards West Apple Orchard, 8218 Cemetery Road, Winnebago

Open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The orchard is located in the rolling hills of northwest Winnebago County and features apples, cider, pumpkins, raspberries, a dairy barn store and play areas for children.

For more: https://www.edwardsorchardwest.com/

Valley Orchard, 811 E. State St., Cherry Valley

Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Valley Orchard is a 35-acre family-owned orchard with approximately 5,000 apple trees. You have a choice of either picking your own apples or purchasing apples that are picked daily. Also available to pick: raspberries, (both summer and fall), blueberries and blackberries. Orchard tours and field trip activities include a wagon ride, an apple for each child to take home, and an informational talk about the apple orchard and apple sorting. Children can play in the straw pile and in the maze.

For more: https://thevalleyorchard.com/

Jonamac Orchard, 19412 Shabbona Road, Malta

Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Visit the u-pick apple orchard or u-pick pumpkin patch. There's also a corn maze and a cider house featuring apple wine and hard cider.

For more: https://jonamacorchard.com/

Thyme and Again Farm, 11515 IL Route 2, Byron

The 110-acre farm features a pumpkin patch, squash, apples and specialty goods. The farm is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Lindberg Pumpkin Patch, 3178 IL Route 173, Caledonia

Pick your own pumpkin or choose from pre-picked pumpkins in the Harvest Barn. Enjoy a tractor ride and the corn maze. Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Oct. 31

For more: https://lindbergpumpkinpatch.com/

Fall foliage in Rockford

Enjoy the leaves changing colors in the region at one of these peaceful outdoor sites.

Anderson Japanese Gardens, 318 Spring Creek Road, Rockford

The 12-acre Japanese garden was voted one of the best in North America. The gardens are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more: https://andersongardens.org/

Atwood Park, 2685 New Milford School Road, Rockford

The park features 334 acres of land with woodland, prairie, river and marsh habitats.

For more: https://rockfordparkdistrict.org/atwood-park

Forest Preserves of Winnebago County

The 44 forest preserves cover over 11,000 acres in Winnebago County.

For more: https://www.winnebagoforest.org/

Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden, 2715 S. Main St., Rockford

The 155-acre living museum full of gardens and rare trees is open daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more: https://klehm.org/

Nygren Wetland Preserve, 3714 W. Rockton Road, Rockton

The 721-acre tract near the confluence of the Rock River and Pecatonica River is an important stopover and nesting spot for many species of birds.

For more: https://www.naturalland.org/carl-myrna-nygren-wetland/

Rock Cut State Park, 7223 West Lane Road, Loves Park

Be sure to check out Rock Cut State Park as the leaves start to change colors. The park has a total of 3,092 acres of land and is open daily 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more: https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/Parks/Pages/RockCut.aspx

Special events in Rockford

Saturday Fun on the Farm

What: Lockwood Park Trailside Equestrian Center and Children's Farm is home to a variety of animals including pigs, llama, sheep, horses, goats, rabbits, ducks and donkeys. Explore over 146 acres of gently rolling hills, meadows, woods, natural areas, streams, 15-mile trail system (hiking, biking, or horseback riding), playground, picnic areas, and much more.

When: Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 29

Where: Lockwood Park Trailside Equestrian Center and Children’s Farm, 5201 Safford Road, Rockford

For more : https://www.enjoyillinois.com/explore/listing/lockwood-park-trailside-equestrian-centre-and-childrens-farm

Fall Family Fun Fair

What: Carnival games, bounce houses, face painting, popcorn crafts and games. The public is welcome.

When: 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 24

Where: Puri Family YMCA, 1475 S. Perryville Road, Rockford

For more: https://rockriverymca.org/PuriFamilyY/

Cider N’ Cinnamon Arts & Crafts Fair

What: Local makers will display a variety of art, jewelry, crafts, clothing, home decor, vintage and so much more. Enjoy delicious food and live music on both days. Get a head start on your holiday shopping with unique and local finds for the gift-giving season. In addition to vendors, all Edgebrook merchants and eateries will have normal business hours, adding to your shopping and dining pleasure.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2

Where: Edgebrook Shopping Center, 1605 N. Alpine Road, Rockford

For more: https://edgebrookshops.com/events/cider-n-cinnamon-arts-craft-fair/

Oktoberfest presented by The German Society of Rockford

What: The festival features German food and beer, a chicken dance, Miss Oktoberfest contest, bier barrel race, running of the wieners, yodeling contest and barmaid stein race. Menu options include potato pancakes, bratwurst, schnitzel, sauerkraut and more. Advance two-day entry tickets are $14. Gate tickets are $10 per day.

When: 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1

Where: Loves Park City Hall, 200 Heart Blvd., Loves Park

For more: https://www.facebook.com/GermanOktoberfest/

Spook the Dells

What: There is no reason to be afraid of the woods! This Halloween, come out to Severson Dells to learn more about nocturnal animals at this family-friendly event. Join us along our paved path for an interactive theater experience that highlights the amazing nocturnal animals that call Severson Dells home. Enjoy a s’more by the fire after your experience! $5 members; $8 general admission.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28

Where: Severson Dells Nature Center, 8786 Montague Road, Rockford

For more: https://www.seversondells.com/

Twisted Crypt Haunted House

What: The 10,000-square-foot space offers chaos, gore, mystery, mazes, and interactive showrooms. You experience sights, sounds, smells, and creatures lurking around every corner.

When: Twisted Crypt will be open from 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Halloween.

Where: 5420 E. State St., Rockford

For more: https://www.twistedcrypt.com/

Ken DeCoster covers business news and features. Contact him at 815-987-1391, kdecoster@rrstar.com or @DeCosterKen.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Here are 19 ways you can enjoy the fall season in the Rockford, Illinois region

