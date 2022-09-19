The remains of 171 people from Marion County are unclaimed, but 'they all deserve worth'

One man has spent 15 years alone in death.

He is joined on a list with 170 other people in Marion County who died from 2006 to 2019. No one has claimed their remains. Soon each of them will be honored and reach their final disposition.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office and He Knows Your Name ministry on Friday announced plans for laying to rest the 171 cremated remains later this month.

"I find it unacceptable and heartbreaking,” said Linda Znachko, founder of He Knows Your Name. “Adults are left unclaimed at hospitals, coroner's offices and funeral homes, and not just here in the state of Indiana, but all over our country.”

Celebration of life for 171 people whose remains weren't claimed

A celebration of life will be at Antioch Indy Community Church at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 26. A procession will then drive to Oaklawn Memorial Gardens where the remains will be laid to rest in an ossuary.

A blessing will be given at the cemetery and Znachko will read each individual’s name. Znachko’s ministry and the Marion County Coroner’s Office have worked together on the event.

"I'm excited to finally move these decedents and their cremains process along,” Marion County Chief Deputy Coroner Alfie McGinty said. “It is also an honor, if that is possible, to reunify the family members of those decedents.”

Loved ones of the decedents are encouraged to call the Marion County Coroner’s Office at 317-327-4744 to be reunited with the remains.

"We have attempted to locate the families of those decedents,” McGinty said. “In some cases, there are no family members that are surviving the decedent. In other cases, families have had difficulty in finding resources to take care of those decedents, their loved ones."

Grief and other factors play a part in the remains of deceased going unclaimed, McGinty said.

The coroner’s office uses any means necessary to try and contact next of kin once they have a body in their custody, including social media and a national database.

How long does the Marion County Coroner's office keep a body before cremating it?

The coroner’s office will hold onto a body for at least 30 days, to give time for loved ones to come forward, before moving ahead with cremation. The 171 unclaimed cremains have been stored at the coroner’s office, McGinty said.

Moving forward, the coroner's office plans to identify funding on an annual basis to honor the lives of unclaimed decedents and lay them to rest at the Oaklawn Memorial Gardens’ ossuary.

Znachko’s involvement began in 2009 when she read a story about an unidentified baby who was found dead in a dumpster in downtown Indianapolis. Since then, she’s focused on bringing dignity and honor to deceased, unclaimed babies.

Through this work, Znachko learned about unclaimed adult remains in Marion County. Her ministry is contributing close to $18,000 to bury the 171 unclaimed remains.

"As children of God, I believe they all deserve worth and a final resting place,” Znachko said. “It is time. It is time for them to be honored and claimed in death. It is my desire to raise awareness and educate about this epidemic."

Family and friends of the unclaimed decedents, as well as the general public, are invited to the celebration of life and burial event.

"These are people that have been alone in death and somewhat forgotten,” Znachko said. “I would love for us, as a community, to come together and create community for them. We can come together and stand as family.”

Znachko hopes the event will be an example for funeral homes, hospitals and other coroner’s offices across the country to show unclaimed remains can be laid to rest with dignity. Another goal is to let the public know there are affordable options for burying loved ones, she said.

"The standstill is just causing accumulation and there is no respect for human remains to be sitting on a shelf somewhere,” Znachko said. "We cannot ignore this crisis any longer because every life matters."

Below are the names and dates of deaths for the decedents whose remains have gone unclaimed from the Marion County Coroner's Office from 2006 to 2019. Loved ones of the decedents on the list are encouraged to call the Marion County Coroner’s Office at 317-327-4744 to be reunited with the remains.

Thomas Simmons 3/18/2009 Terry Maze 10/10/2009 Gary Lamczik 12/15/2009 John Chappell 3/9/2009 Richard Denner 10/06/2009 Vernon Weathersby 7/14/2009 Sadie Skaggs 5/12/2009 Oliver Anthony 9/24/2008 Robert Blair Jr 11/17/2006 John McClain 5/2/2010 Rebecca Upshaw 1/22/2010 Gary Slinker 2/12/2010 Jennifer Jerdo 10/30/2010 Wesley Zumbaum 9/3/2009 Archie Dillow 12/14/2010 Clifford Krick 4/1/2010 Martin Star 10/5/2010 Daniel Hannus 11/5/2010 Barbara Groeger 1/4/2010 Richard Jacks 2/1/2010 Donald Roberts Jr 9/12/2011 Albert Pitts Jr 10/1/2010 Roy Edwards 8/14/2011 Bruce Dunivent 12/21/2011 Hugh Barnes 11/25/2011 Rafael Toto-Baxin 6/5/2011 Benito Aguirre 12/21/2011 Guillermo Lopez 11/18/2011 Elizabeth Wolfsheimer 9/25/2012 Christ Parkhust 11/2/2012 Muriel Miller 7/16/2012 William Jacobs 12/8/2012 Tiffany Stewart 12/15/2012 Edward Rau 3/14/2012 Geoffrey Hunter 8/12/2012 Herbert Davis 10/25/2012 Stephen Turcsik 12/30/2012 Jack Davis 10/16/2013 Michael Hoffman 9/26/2013 Myrna Robertson 12/5/2013 Diana Osburn 12/20/2013 Larry Palmer 1/1/2013 James Kirk 8/23/2013 Gregory Fraley 3/22/2013 Warren Rose 11/3/2013 Roy Robinson 10/7/2013 Jerald Browne 11/30/2013 Samuel Short 11/15/2013 Violet Foster 1/21/2013 Casey Lewis 7/31/2013 Jerre Thompson 3/8/2013 Robert Thompson 2/1/2014 John Burk 7/24/2014 Bruce Barfield 9/6/2014 Shirley Uzkuraitis 5/8/2014 Patrick Gabrias 5/1/2014 Michael Robertson 4/4/2014 Leo Knuckles 1/19/2014 William Chapman 6/29/2014 Charles Truesdale 6/6/2014 Stephen Cox 9/29/2014 James Curlin 3/27/2014 Carlton Morrow 6/4/2014 Gary Hoopingarner 10/14/2014 Horace Coats III 7/8/2014 James Dewar 9/21/2015 Nianna Williams 12/10/2015 David Smith 12/6/2015 Vickie Stailey 8/14/2015 Gregory Clayton 5/28/2015 Larry Lineback 10/10/2015 Patrick Brandt 11/22/2015 Roneal Booker 12/2/2015 Magdalena Burroughs 7/30/2015 Jacqueline Smiley 11/28/2015 Louann Ortega 6/2/2015 Vanessa Winchester 8/12/2016 Michael Law 12/19/2016 Leslie Perry 7/16/2016 Barbara Forrester 4/29/2016 John Thomas 4/16/2016 Kent Lankford 2/12/2016 Danial Lee 7/1/2016 Robert Demaurez 2/4/2016 Albert Collado 12/7/2015 Robert Drews 8/3/2016 Glenn Eaglebarger 7/6/2016 Thomas Young 11/11/2016 Paula Davis 1/3/2016 Amanda Watson 5/4/2016 Randy Gabbard 10/5/2016 Arden Sweeny 6/13/2016 Curtis Hall 5/10/2016 Robert Balay 8/6/2016 Mark Bridwell 7/13/2016 Curtis Thompson 9/12/2017 Dean Manley 2/28/2017 Jerre Thompson 7/23/2017 William McKee 12/24/2017 Gary Hunt 7/26/2017 Darrell Johnson 5/29/2017 Omar Chavez 9/16/2017 Graylin Lacour 10/21/2017 Aidan Stone 2/24/2017 Joan Upton 10/26/2017 Rickie Ottinger 1/23/2017 Mark Glotfelter 11/20/2017 Rhonda Rodriguez 1/21/2017 Joseph Sewell 6/1/2017 Donald Ferrell 1/26/2017 John Gilmour 11/13/2017 Paul Mertz 5/22/2017 Deon Herron 4/6/2017 Garey Muse 12/27/2017 John Meier 4/10/2017 Steve Podszebka 3/2/2017 Alton Scott 4/11/2017 T.H. Survivor 6/18/2017 Bryan Jones 12/14/2017 Paul Smith 3/10/2017 Marcle Gulledge 7/30/2017 Rosalie Bingaman 3/9/2017 Wayne Hunt 6/9/2017 David Nichols 5/4/2018 Ernest Orcutt Jr. 8/7/2018 Sandra Coffey 5/16/2018 Jeffry Ridens 7/14/2018 David Brock 8/18/2018 Ramon Silvera 10/29/2018 Ronald Knip 2/10/2018 Edward Ross 4/29/2018 Phillip Pickett 9/11/2018 Delores Jones 4/25/2018 Michael Richards 5/11/2018 James Sanders 10/24/2018 Frank Greer 11/21/2018 John Abrams 3/11/2018 John Hott 9/28/2018 Richard Broadstreet 7/3/2018 James Gannon 1/6/2018 Maria Zuniga 12/8/2018 John Clark 10/24/2019 Edward Crowe 6/19/2019 Thomas Smith 8/7/2019 Jeffrey Scott 9/3/2019 Alex Lewis 6/13/2019 Terri Mather 2/5/2019 Ernest Durrett 11/11/2019 Carole Payton 11/25/2019 Jennifer Coffin 5/25/2019 Marilyn Mann 7/26/2019 Virgil McCubbins 6/28/2019 David Thompson 8/30/2019 Kolawole Adewumi 12/15/2019 Jeffrey Proctor 12/6/2019 Jacqueline Gaddie 5/8/2019 Thomas Hairston 4/18/2019 Ivan Simer 12/10/2019 Kenneth Parker 6/30/2019 Monty Hewitt 8/14/2019 Antonio Thornton 7/7/2019 Floyd Jones 4/1/2019 William Condren 12/30/2019 Charles Walker 11/19/2019 Daniel Cape 3/8/2019 Michael Fultz 11/25/2019 Jessica Pierson 1/8/2019 Manly Wright 3/12/2019 Steven Daggy 9/17/2019 Donald Rady 7/5/2019

