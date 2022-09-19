The remains of 171 people from Marion County are unclaimed, but 'they all deserve worth'
One man has spent 15 years alone in death.
He is joined on a list with 170 other people in Marion County who died from 2006 to 2019. No one has claimed their remains. Soon each of them will be honored and reach their final disposition.
The Marion County Coroner’s Office and He Knows Your Name ministry on Friday announced plans for laying to rest the 171 cremated remains later this month.
"I find it unacceptable and heartbreaking,” said Linda Znachko, founder of He Knows Your Name. “Adults are left unclaimed at hospitals, coroner's offices and funeral homes, and not just here in the state of Indiana, but all over our country.”
Celebration of life for 171 people whose remains weren't claimed
A celebration of life will be at Antioch Indy Community Church at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 26. A procession will then drive to Oaklawn Memorial Gardens where the remains will be laid to rest in an ossuary.
A blessing will be given at the cemetery and Znachko will read each individual’s name. Znachko’s ministry and the Marion County Coroner’s Office have worked together on the event.
"I'm excited to finally move these decedents and their cremains process along,” Marion County Chief Deputy Coroner Alfie McGinty said. “It is also an honor, if that is possible, to reunify the family members of those decedents.”
Loved ones of the decedents are encouraged to call the Marion County Coroner’s Office at 317-327-4744 to be reunited with the remains.
"We have attempted to locate the families of those decedents,” McGinty said. “In some cases, there are no family members that are surviving the decedent. In other cases, families have had difficulty in finding resources to take care of those decedents, their loved ones."
Grief and other factors play a part in the remains of deceased going unclaimed, McGinty said.
The coroner’s office uses any means necessary to try and contact next of kin once they have a body in their custody, including social media and a national database.
How long does the Marion County Coroner's office keep a body before cremating it?
The coroner’s office will hold onto a body for at least 30 days, to give time for loved ones to come forward, before moving ahead with cremation. The 171 unclaimed cremains have been stored at the coroner’s office, McGinty said.
Moving forward, the coroner's office plans to identify funding on an annual basis to honor the lives of unclaimed decedents and lay them to rest at the Oaklawn Memorial Gardens’ ossuary.
Znachko’s involvement began in 2009 when she read a story about an unidentified baby who was found dead in a dumpster in downtown Indianapolis. Since then, she’s focused on bringing dignity and honor to deceased, unclaimed babies.
Through this work, Znachko learned about unclaimed adult remains in Marion County. Her ministry is contributing close to $18,000 to bury the 171 unclaimed remains.
"As children of God, I believe they all deserve worth and a final resting place,” Znachko said. “It is time. It is time for them to be honored and claimed in death. It is my desire to raise awareness and educate about this epidemic."
Family and friends of the unclaimed decedents, as well as the general public, are invited to the celebration of life and burial event.
"These are people that have been alone in death and somewhat forgotten,” Znachko said. “I would love for us, as a community, to come together and create community for them. We can come together and stand as family.”
Znachko hopes the event will be an example for funeral homes, hospitals and other coroner’s offices across the country to show unclaimed remains can be laid to rest with dignity. Another goal is to let the public know there are affordable options for burying loved ones, she said.
"The standstill is just causing accumulation and there is no respect for human remains to be sitting on a shelf somewhere,” Znachko said. "We cannot ignore this crisis any longer because every life matters."
Below are the names and dates of deaths for the decedents whose remains have gone unclaimed from the Marion County Coroner's Office from 2006 to 2019. Loved ones of the decedents on the list are encouraged to call the Marion County Coroner’s Office at 317-327-4744 to be reunited with the remains.
|Thomas Simmons
|3/18/2009
|Terry Maze
|10/10/2009
|Gary Lamczik
|12/15/2009
|John Chappell
|3/9/2009
|Richard Denner
|10/06/2009
|Vernon Weathersby
|7/14/2009
|Sadie Skaggs
|5/12/2009
|Oliver Anthony
|9/24/2008
|Robert Blair Jr
|11/17/2006
|John McClain
|5/2/2010
|Rebecca Upshaw
|1/22/2010
|Gary Slinker
|2/12/2010
|Jennifer Jerdo
|10/30/2010
|Wesley Zumbaum
|9/3/2009
|Archie Dillow
|12/14/2010
|Clifford Krick
|4/1/2010
|Martin Star
|10/5/2010
|Daniel Hannus
|11/5/2010
|Barbara Groeger
|1/4/2010
|Richard Jacks
|2/1/2010
|Donald Roberts Jr
|9/12/2011
|Albert Pitts Jr
|10/1/2010
|Roy Edwards
|8/14/2011
|Bruce Dunivent
|12/21/2011
|Hugh Barnes
|11/25/2011
|Rafael Toto-Baxin
|6/5/2011
|Benito Aguirre
|12/21/2011
|Guillermo Lopez
|11/18/2011
|Elizabeth Wolfsheimer
|9/25/2012
|Christ Parkhust
|11/2/2012
|Muriel Miller
|7/16/2012
|William Jacobs
|12/8/2012
|Tiffany Stewart
|12/15/2012
|Edward Rau
|3/14/2012
|Geoffrey Hunter
|8/12/2012
|Herbert Davis
|10/25/2012
|Stephen Turcsik
|12/30/2012
|Jack Davis
|10/16/2013
|Michael Hoffman
|9/26/2013
|Myrna Robertson
|12/5/2013
|Diana Osburn
|12/20/2013
|Larry Palmer
|1/1/2013
|James Kirk
|8/23/2013
|Gregory Fraley
|3/22/2013
|Warren Rose
|11/3/2013
|Roy Robinson
|10/7/2013
|Jerald Browne
|11/30/2013
|Samuel Short
|11/15/2013
|Violet Foster
|1/21/2013
|Casey Lewis
|7/31/2013
|Jerre Thompson
|3/8/2013
|Robert Thompson
|2/1/2014
|John Burk
|7/24/2014
|Bruce Barfield
|9/6/2014
|Shirley Uzkuraitis
|5/8/2014
|Patrick Gabrias
|5/1/2014
|Michael Robertson
|4/4/2014
|Leo Knuckles
|1/19/2014
|William Chapman
|6/29/2014
|Charles Truesdale
|6/6/2014
|Stephen Cox
|9/29/2014
|James Curlin
|3/27/2014
|Carlton Morrow
|6/4/2014
|Gary Hoopingarner
|10/14/2014
|Horace Coats III
|7/8/2014
|James Dewar
|9/21/2015
|Nianna Williams
|12/10/2015
|David Smith
|12/6/2015
|Vickie Stailey
|8/14/2015
|Gregory Clayton
|5/28/2015
|Larry Lineback
|10/10/2015
|Patrick Brandt
|11/22/2015
|Roneal Booker
|12/2/2015
|Magdalena Burroughs
|7/30/2015
|Jacqueline Smiley
|11/28/2015
|Louann Ortega
|6/2/2015
|Vanessa Winchester
|8/12/2016
|Michael Law
|12/19/2016
|Leslie Perry
|7/16/2016
|Barbara Forrester
|4/29/2016
|John Thomas
|4/16/2016
|Kent Lankford
|2/12/2016
|Danial Lee
|7/1/2016
|Robert Demaurez
|2/4/2016
|Albert Collado
|12/7/2015
|Robert Drews
|8/3/2016
|Glenn Eaglebarger
|7/6/2016
|Thomas Young
|11/11/2016
|Paula Davis
|1/3/2016
|Amanda Watson
|5/4/2016
|Randy Gabbard
|10/5/2016
|Arden Sweeny
|6/13/2016
|Curtis Hall
|5/10/2016
|Robert Balay
|8/6/2016
|Mark Bridwell
|7/13/2016
|Curtis Thompson
|9/12/2017
|Dean Manley
|2/28/2017
|Jerre Thompson
|7/23/2017
|William McKee
|12/24/2017
|Gary Hunt
|7/26/2017
|Darrell Johnson
|5/29/2017
|Omar Chavez
|9/16/2017
|Graylin Lacour
|10/21/2017
|Aidan Stone
|2/24/2017
|Joan Upton
|10/26/2017
|Rickie Ottinger
|1/23/2017
|Mark Glotfelter
|11/20/2017
|Rhonda Rodriguez
|1/21/2017
|Joseph Sewell
|6/1/2017
|Donald Ferrell
|1/26/2017
|John Gilmour
|11/13/2017
|Paul Mertz
|5/22/2017
|Deon Herron
|4/6/2017
|Garey Muse
|12/27/2017
|John Meier
|4/10/2017
|Steve Podszebka
|3/2/2017
|Alton Scott
|4/11/2017
|T.H. Survivor
|6/18/2017
|Bryan Jones
|12/14/2017
|Paul Smith
|3/10/2017
|Marcle Gulledge
|7/30/2017
|Rosalie Bingaman
|3/9/2017
|Wayne Hunt
|6/9/2017
|David Nichols
|5/4/2018
|Ernest Orcutt Jr.
|8/7/2018
|Sandra Coffey
|5/16/2018
|Jeffry Ridens
|7/14/2018
|David Brock
|8/18/2018
|Ramon Silvera
|10/29/2018
|Ronald Knip
|2/10/2018
|Edward Ross
|4/29/2018
|Phillip Pickett
|9/11/2018
|Delores Jones
|4/25/2018
|Michael Richards
|5/11/2018
|James Sanders
|10/24/2018
|Frank Greer
|11/21/2018
|John Abrams
|3/11/2018
|John Hott
|9/28/2018
|Richard Broadstreet
|7/3/2018
|James Gannon
|1/6/2018
|Maria Zuniga
|12/8/2018
|John Clark
|10/24/2019
|Edward Crowe
|6/19/2019
|Thomas Smith
|8/7/2019
|Jeffrey Scott
|9/3/2019
|Alex Lewis
|6/13/2019
|Terri Mather
|2/5/2019
|Ernest Durrett
|11/11/2019
|Carole Payton
|11/25/2019
|Jennifer Coffin
|5/25/2019
|Marilyn Mann
|7/26/2019
|Virgil McCubbins
|6/28/2019
|David Thompson
|8/30/2019
|Kolawole Adewumi
|12/15/2019
|Jeffrey Proctor
|12/6/2019
|Jacqueline Gaddie
|5/8/2019
|Thomas Hairston
|4/18/2019
|Ivan Simer
|12/10/2019
|Kenneth Parker
|6/30/2019
|Monty Hewitt
|8/14/2019
|Antonio Thornton
|7/7/2019
|Floyd Jones
|4/1/2019
|William Condren
|12/30/2019
|Charles Walker
|11/19/2019
|Daniel Cape
|3/8/2019
|Michael Fultz
|11/25/2019
|Jessica Pierson
|1/8/2019
|Manly Wright
|3/12/2019
|Steven Daggy
|9/17/2019
|Donald Rady
|7/5/2019
