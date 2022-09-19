ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The remains of 171 people from Marion County are unclaimed, but 'they all deserve worth'

By Jake Allen, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

One man has spent 15 years alone in death.

He is joined on a list with 170 other people in Marion County who died from 2006 to 2019. No one has claimed their remains. Soon each of them will be honored and reach their final disposition.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office and He Knows Your Name ministry on Friday announced plans for laying to rest the 171 cremated remains later this month.

"I find it unacceptable and heartbreaking,” said Linda Znachko, founder of He Knows Your Name. “Adults are left unclaimed at hospitals, coroner's offices and funeral homes, and not just here in the state of Indiana, but all over our country.”

Celebration of life for 171 people whose remains weren't claimed

A celebration of life will be at Antioch Indy Community Church at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 26. A procession will then drive to Oaklawn Memorial Gardens where the remains will be laid to rest in an ossuary.

A blessing will be given at the cemetery and Znachko will read each individual’s name. Znachko’s ministry and the Marion County Coroner’s Office have worked together on the event.

"I'm excited to finally move these decedents and their cremains process along,” Marion County Chief Deputy Coroner Alfie McGinty said. “It is also an honor, if that is possible, to reunify the family members of those decedents.”

Loved ones of the decedents are encouraged to call the Marion County Coroner’s Office at 317-327-4744 to be reunited with the remains.

"We have attempted to locate the families of those decedents,” McGinty said. “In some cases, there are no family members that are surviving the decedent. In other cases, families have had difficulty in finding resources to take care of those decedents, their loved ones."

Grief and other factors play a part in the remains of deceased going unclaimed, McGinty said.

The coroner’s office uses any means necessary to try and contact next of kin once they have a body in their custody, including social media and a national database.

How long does the Marion County Coroner's office keep a body before cremating it?

The coroner’s office will hold onto a body for at least 30 days, to give time for loved ones to come forward, before moving ahead with cremation. The 171 unclaimed cremains have been stored at the coroner’s office, McGinty said.

Moving forward, the coroner's office plans to identify funding on an annual basis to honor the lives of unclaimed decedents and lay them to rest at the Oaklawn Memorial Gardens’ ossuary.

Znachko’s involvement began in 2009 when she read a story about an unidentified baby who was found dead in a dumpster in downtown Indianapolis. Since then, she’s focused on bringing dignity and honor to deceased, unclaimed babies.

Through this work, Znachko learned about unclaimed adult remains in Marion County. Her ministry is contributing close to $18,000 to bury the 171 unclaimed remains.

"As children of God, I believe they all deserve worth and a final resting place,” Znachko said. “It is time. It is time for them to be honored and claimed in death. It is my desire to raise awareness and educate about this epidemic."

Family and friends of the unclaimed decedents, as well as the general public, are invited to the celebration of life and burial event.

"These are people that have been alone in death and somewhat forgotten,” Znachko said. “I would love for us, as a community, to come together and create community for them. We can come together and stand as family.”

Znachko hopes the event will be an example for funeral homes, hospitals and other coroner’s offices across the country to show unclaimed remains can be laid to rest with dignity. Another goal is to let the public know there are affordable options for burying loved ones, she said.

"The standstill is just causing accumulation and there is no respect for human remains to be sitting on a shelf somewhere,” Znachko said. "We cannot ignore this crisis any longer because every life matters."

Below are the names and dates of deaths for the decedents whose remains have gone unclaimed from the Marion County Coroner's Office from 2006 to 2019. Loved ones of the decedents on the list are encouraged to call the Marion County Coroner’s Office at 317-327-4744 to be reunited with the remains.

Thomas Simmons 3/18/2009
Terry Maze 10/10/2009
Gary Lamczik 12/15/2009
John Chappell 3/9/2009
Richard Denner 10/06/2009
Vernon Weathersby 7/14/2009
Sadie Skaggs 5/12/2009
Oliver Anthony 9/24/2008
Robert Blair Jr 11/17/2006
John McClain 5/2/2010
Rebecca Upshaw 1/22/2010
Gary Slinker 2/12/2010
Jennifer Jerdo 10/30/2010
Wesley Zumbaum 9/3/2009
Archie Dillow 12/14/2010
Clifford Krick 4/1/2010
Martin Star 10/5/2010
Daniel Hannus 11/5/2010
Barbara Groeger 1/4/2010
Richard Jacks 2/1/2010
Donald Roberts Jr 9/12/2011
Albert Pitts Jr 10/1/2010
Roy Edwards 8/14/2011
Bruce Dunivent 12/21/2011
Hugh Barnes 11/25/2011
Rafael Toto-Baxin 6/5/2011
Benito Aguirre 12/21/2011
Guillermo Lopez 11/18/2011
Elizabeth Wolfsheimer 9/25/2012
Christ Parkhust 11/2/2012
Muriel Miller 7/16/2012
William Jacobs 12/8/2012
Tiffany Stewart 12/15/2012
Edward Rau 3/14/2012
Geoffrey Hunter 8/12/2012
Herbert Davis 10/25/2012
Stephen Turcsik 12/30/2012
Jack Davis 10/16/2013
Michael Hoffman 9/26/2013
Myrna Robertson 12/5/2013
Diana Osburn 12/20/2013
Larry Palmer 1/1/2013
James Kirk 8/23/2013
Gregory Fraley 3/22/2013
Warren Rose 11/3/2013
Roy Robinson 10/7/2013
Jerald Browne 11/30/2013
Samuel Short 11/15/2013
Violet Foster 1/21/2013
Casey Lewis 7/31/2013
Jerre Thompson 3/8/2013
Robert Thompson 2/1/2014
John Burk 7/24/2014
Bruce Barfield 9/6/2014
Shirley Uzkuraitis 5/8/2014
Patrick Gabrias 5/1/2014
Michael Robertson 4/4/2014
Leo Knuckles 1/19/2014
William Chapman 6/29/2014
Charles Truesdale 6/6/2014
Stephen Cox 9/29/2014
James Curlin 3/27/2014
Carlton Morrow 6/4/2014
Gary Hoopingarner 10/14/2014
Horace Coats III 7/8/2014
James Dewar 9/21/2015
Nianna Williams 12/10/2015
David Smith 12/6/2015
Vickie Stailey 8/14/2015
Gregory Clayton 5/28/2015
Larry Lineback 10/10/2015
Patrick Brandt 11/22/2015
Roneal Booker 12/2/2015
Magdalena Burroughs 7/30/2015
Jacqueline Smiley 11/28/2015
Louann Ortega 6/2/2015
Vanessa Winchester 8/12/2016
Michael Law 12/19/2016
Leslie Perry 7/16/2016
Barbara Forrester 4/29/2016
John Thomas 4/16/2016
Kent Lankford 2/12/2016
Danial Lee 7/1/2016
Robert Demaurez 2/4/2016
Albert Collado 12/7/2015
Robert Drews 8/3/2016
Glenn Eaglebarger 7/6/2016
Thomas Young 11/11/2016
Paula Davis 1/3/2016
Amanda Watson 5/4/2016
Randy Gabbard 10/5/2016
Arden Sweeny 6/13/2016
Curtis Hall 5/10/2016
Robert Balay 8/6/2016
Mark Bridwell 7/13/2016
Curtis Thompson 9/12/2017
Dean Manley 2/28/2017
Jerre Thompson 7/23/2017
William McKee 12/24/2017
Gary Hunt 7/26/2017
Darrell Johnson 5/29/2017
Omar Chavez 9/16/2017
Graylin Lacour 10/21/2017
Aidan Stone 2/24/2017
Joan Upton 10/26/2017
Rickie Ottinger 1/23/2017
Mark Glotfelter 11/20/2017
Rhonda Rodriguez 1/21/2017
Joseph Sewell 6/1/2017
Donald Ferrell 1/26/2017
John Gilmour 11/13/2017
Paul Mertz 5/22/2017
Deon Herron 4/6/2017
Garey Muse 12/27/2017
John Meier 4/10/2017
Steve Podszebka 3/2/2017
Alton Scott 4/11/2017
T.H. Survivor 6/18/2017
Bryan Jones 12/14/2017
Paul Smith 3/10/2017
Marcle Gulledge 7/30/2017
Rosalie Bingaman 3/9/2017
Wayne Hunt 6/9/2017
David Nichols 5/4/2018
Ernest Orcutt Jr. 8/7/2018
Sandra Coffey 5/16/2018
Jeffry Ridens 7/14/2018
David Brock 8/18/2018
Ramon Silvera 10/29/2018
Ronald Knip 2/10/2018
Edward Ross 4/29/2018
Phillip Pickett 9/11/2018
Delores Jones 4/25/2018
Michael Richards 5/11/2018
James Sanders 10/24/2018
Frank Greer 11/21/2018
John Abrams 3/11/2018
John Hott 9/28/2018
Richard Broadstreet 7/3/2018
James Gannon 1/6/2018
Maria Zuniga 12/8/2018
John Clark 10/24/2019
Edward Crowe 6/19/2019
Thomas Smith 8/7/2019
Jeffrey Scott 9/3/2019
Alex Lewis 6/13/2019
Terri Mather 2/5/2019
Ernest Durrett 11/11/2019
Carole Payton 11/25/2019
Jennifer Coffin 5/25/2019
Marilyn Mann 7/26/2019
Virgil McCubbins 6/28/2019
David Thompson 8/30/2019
Kolawole Adewumi 12/15/2019
Jeffrey Proctor 12/6/2019
Jacqueline Gaddie 5/8/2019
Thomas Hairston 4/18/2019
Ivan Simer 12/10/2019
Kenneth Parker 6/30/2019
Monty Hewitt 8/14/2019
Antonio Thornton 7/7/2019
Floyd Jones 4/1/2019
William Condren 12/30/2019
Charles Walker 11/19/2019
Daniel Cape 3/8/2019
Michael Fultz 11/25/2019
Jessica Pierson 1/8/2019
Manly Wright 3/12/2019
Steven Daggy 9/17/2019
Donald Rady 7/5/2019

Contact Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: The remains of 171 people from Marion County are unclaimed, but 'they all deserve worth'

