Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh news conference: What he said

By Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

Follow along with us as Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh meets with the media in his weekly news conference.

The No. 4 Wolverines (3-0) are coming off a 59-0 win over Connecticut on Saturday. U-M will host Maryland this coming Saturday (noon, Fox).

MICHAEL COHEN: 10 unknowns about Michigan ahead of Big Ten play

RAINER SABIN: How QB J.J. McCarthy has replaced Cade McNamara in more ways than one

Be the first to hear and see what Harbaugh says when he fields questions from reporters, beginning at noon.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh news conference: What he said

