Peoria, IL

Construction starts at new Peoria housing development

By Alex Dalton, Journal Star
 3 days ago

PEORIA - The Peoria Housing Authority and Bear Development announced that the first phase of demolition is complete and new construction has begun at Providence Pointe , the housing development formerly known as Taft Homes.

Located on Northeast Adams Street, Taft Homes development went up in 1952 as temporary housing for returning Korean War Veterans. A press release noted that it "consisted of dense barrack-style housing which was no longer functional."

The new Providence Pointe development will eventually include 142 affordable housing units, ranging from one to five bedrooms, according to the press release. As part of the first phase of construction, 50 units will be completed on a rolling basis between November 2022 and February 2023. Workers have already begun underground utility work, foundation set, and initial framing for those units.

Residents of the old Taft Homes development will have the option to move into newly built units at Providence Pointe.

