East Peoria, IL

Bob Michel Bridge project increases in cost. Here's why

By Mike Kramer, Pekin Daily Times
Journal Star
Journal Star
 3 days ago
The increase in the cost of improvements to the Bob Michel Bridge is due at least partly to the rising cost of construction materials.

The initial cost estimate for the Bob Michel Bridge Improvement Project was $19 million, according to a 2021 news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The minutes of the Sept. 6 East Peoria City Council meeting show a revised estimate of just under $22.3 million.

"The estimated cost... was based on early engineering studies and reflected costs for construction only,” said Karen Dvorsky, an IDOT engineer. “The recently reported numbers included both engineering and construction costs, including some additional work to be reimbursed by the municipality. Of course, the current cost estimate also reflects the rise in material prices we’ve seen in 2022.”

Upgrades will include a concrete deck overlay, bridge deck, beam repairs, beam additions, roadway lighting, traffic signal improvements, drainage improvements and multi-use path connections to existing paths on each end of the bridge.

“The bridge is a critical link for vehicles, bicyclists, and pedestrians,” said Ty Livingston, the East Peoria director of planning and community development. “The new lane represents a much safer means of crossing for the latter two and better connects the River Trail of Illinois on the east side of the river and the Rock Island Greenway on the west.”

Dvorsky described the project as timely preventative maintenance to extend the life of the half-mile-long bridge, which carries approximately 17,500 vehicles per day. IDOT plans to bid the project in November. Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2023, with a projected completion date of November 2023.

“The plan is to close the bridge to vehicular traffic from March 13, 2023, to November 17, 2023, which will allow the work to be completed in one construction season,” Dvorsky said. “Pedestrian and bicycle travel across the bridge will be maintained throughout construction.”

The project is being funded through the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The city of East Peoria would be responsible for upgrading the traffic signals at the foot of the bridge at a maximum cost of $25,587.

More information about the project is available at idot.illinois.gov.

