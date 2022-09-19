ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Rare, Historic Treasure Hits Springfield Housing Market

It's been called the Loomis House and the Wesson House, now 220 Maple Street in Springfield could become your house. The nearly 150-year-old home has had more restorations than renovations and is a historic home owner's dream come true. This surviving home from 1874 is part of the Ames/Crescent Hill...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
East Hartford's first new apartment complex in 50 years key piece to revitalization plan

EAST HARTFORD — Local officials have approved an $81 million project that Mayor Mike Walsh says would be the first apartment complex built in town in nearly 50 years. The town’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved the project at its meeting on Wednesday. Plans call for the apartment complex — Concourse Park — to include a pool, dog park and other amenities, and officials hope the development will help bring more people to the town and the surrounding area.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
MassLive.com

East Longmeadow residents in uproar over proposed warehouse project at abandoned packing plant

EAST LONGMEADOW - Few things galvanize well-off suburbanites as swiftly as a prospective warehouse project by out-of-state developers. After a Conservation Commission meeting last week when townsfolk learned details of the proposed 562,860 square-foot project at the long-abandoned Package Machinery site at 330 Chestnut St., a movement erupted. This small town has joined a nationwide neighborhood-based resistance to growing numbers of warehouses to support e-commerce.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

From eviction and hunger to med school, Southbridge native Rodriguez overcomes adversity

Staring at the two-week eviction notice on the door of the apartment she shared with her dad, the reality of Southbridge native Carla Rodriguez’s situation — then a senior at Bay Path Bay Path Regional Vocational Technical High School — did not set in until she spoke to a friend who cried upon hearing the news.  Now a junior at Husson University in Maine, on track to apply for medical school and achieve her dream of becoming...
SOUTHBRIDGE, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Armata's Market to move business to Hampden after devastating fire

LONGMEADOW, Mass. - A​ massive fire destroyed the Armata's Market and several other businesses in Longmeadow days before Thanksgiving last year.​. "Obviously, I didn't know how really bad it was at the time it was called, probably thank god so I could drive and get here in one piece," said market President Alexis Vallides. "But it was certainly devastating."
LONGMEADOW, MA
iheart.com

Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?

BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Thyme Herbal Apothecary opens in Worcester, selling holistic treatments

When Heather Scirpoli and Britney Esper were working together as nurses at Worcester’s UMass Memorial Medical Center, they were happy, but felt like something was missing. Both had been at the hospital for about a decade, and while they loved helping people, both began to feel disenchanted with the state of the healthcare system. Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, they began to understand that many people were looking for a way to take control of their health without relying entirely on the pharmaceutical industry.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Harvard house for sale was once part of 13-acre apple, peach orchard

New homeowners could soon be enjoying their own apples as the property is “nestled” among more than 50 of the fruit trees. A house for sale, located at 62 Westcott Road in Harvard, was once part of a 13-acre apple, blueberry and peach orchard. The 4-bed, 2.5-bath house is listed for $960,000. It is listed by Jennifer Gavin Russo at Compass.
HARVARD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

