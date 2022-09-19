Read full article on original website
Local businesses given new space for ‘soft landing’ into being Big E vendors
WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Big E is in full swing for 2022, and for the first time smaller local businesses are being given the opportunity to test the waters of being Big E vendors with the new “Front Porch” section of the fair. The Front Porch is...
Rising costs halt plan for 312 apartments on Worcester’s Main St.
A developer that had planned to renovate a downtown Worcester building into 312 apartments has put its plans on hold and may sell the property due to the rising cost of construction. Chief Development Officer Peter Dunn told the City Council on Tuesday that the SilverBrick Group halted the project...
Rare, Historic Treasure Hits Springfield Housing Market
It's been called the Loomis House and the Wesson House, now 220 Maple Street in Springfield could become your house. The nearly 150-year-old home has had more restorations than renovations and is a historic home owner's dream come true. This surviving home from 1874 is part of the Ames/Crescent Hill...
Southwick church seeking $60K in preservation funds to repair damaged steeple
SOUTHWICK — The Southwick Congregational Church at 488 College Highway is seeking $60,000 in Community Preservation Act funds to repair the church’s steeple, which has been damaged by water leakage. In an application to the Community Preservation Committee filed last month, Church Moderator Hannah Putnam said that after...
Register Citizen
East Hartford's first new apartment complex in 50 years key piece to revitalization plan
EAST HARTFORD — Local officials have approved an $81 million project that Mayor Mike Walsh says would be the first apartment complex built in town in nearly 50 years. The town’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved the project at its meeting on Wednesday. Plans call for the apartment complex — Concourse Park — to include a pool, dog park and other amenities, and officials hope the development will help bring more people to the town and the surrounding area.
East Longmeadow residents in uproar over proposed warehouse project at abandoned packing plant
EAST LONGMEADOW - Few things galvanize well-off suburbanites as swiftly as a prospective warehouse project by out-of-state developers. After a Conservation Commission meeting last week when townsfolk learned details of the proposed 562,860 square-foot project at the long-abandoned Package Machinery site at 330 Chestnut St., a movement erupted. This small town has joined a nationwide neighborhood-based resistance to growing numbers of warehouses to support e-commerce.
Gov. Charlie Baker, First Lady Lauren Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito tour Big E on Massachusetts Day
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Gov. Charlie Baker, First Lady Lauren Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito had quite the menu for their visit Thursday — their last while in office — to the Eastern States Exposition for Massachusetts Day. It was Craz-E-Burgers breakfast sandwiches first and then on...
Bay State Brewing kicks off Oktoberfest 2022 celebration in Worcester
Germany may be a few thousand miles from Worcester, but Bay State Brewing Co. doesn’t let that stop them from having a good Oktoberfest. The brewery kicked off its Oktoberfest celebration at its Canal District taproom on Wednesday with an evening of music, games and, of course, beer. Co-owner...
From eviction and hunger to med school, Southbridge native Rodriguez overcomes adversity
Staring at the two-week eviction notice on the door of the apartment she shared with her dad, the reality of Southbridge native Carla Rodriguez’s situation — then a senior at Bay Path Bay Path Regional Vocational Technical High School — did not set in until she spoke to a friend who cried upon hearing the news. Now a junior at Husson University in Maine, on track to apply for medical school and achieve her dream of becoming...
Massachusetts State Lottery: Greenfield Stop & Shop sold 1 of 2 $100,000 prizes Wednesday
A Stop & Shop in Greenfield sold one of two lottery tickets that won $100,000 prizes Wednesday. The ticket sold in Greenfield was from the game “Mass Cash.” The other ticket was from the game “Millions” and was claimed Wednesday after being sold at Route 28 Convenience in Centerville.
spectrumnews1.com
Armata's Market to move business to Hampden after devastating fire
LONGMEADOW, Mass. - A massive fire destroyed the Armata's Market and several other businesses in Longmeadow days before Thanksgiving last year.. "Obviously, I didn't know how really bad it was at the time it was called, probably thank god so I could drive and get here in one piece," said market President Alexis Vallides. "But it was certainly devastating."
iheart.com
Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?
BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
Thyme Herbal Apothecary opens in Worcester, selling holistic treatments
When Heather Scirpoli and Britney Esper were working together as nurses at Worcester’s UMass Memorial Medical Center, they were happy, but felt like something was missing. Both had been at the hospital for about a decade, and while they loved helping people, both began to feel disenchanted with the state of the healthcare system. Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, they began to understand that many people were looking for a way to take control of their health without relying entirely on the pharmaceutical industry.
Harvard house for sale was once part of 13-acre apple, peach orchard
New homeowners could soon be enjoying their own apples as the property is “nestled” among more than 50 of the fruit trees. A house for sale, located at 62 Westcott Road in Harvard, was once part of a 13-acre apple, blueberry and peach orchard. The 4-bed, 2.5-bath house is listed for $960,000. It is listed by Jennifer Gavin Russo at Compass.
Westfield walkers will support Jimmy Fund, each other, in marathon walk
WESTFIELD — On Oct. 2, seven city residents, and their friends and family, will raise funds for cancer research and treatment through the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk. For most participants, including Westfield native Karen Buoniconti, the walk is personal.
UMass celebrates groundbreaking for $125 million computer science building
AMHERST - The University of Massachusetts on Thursday celebrated the groundbreaking of a $125 million facility for its computer science program that officials say will place the university in a position to be a leader in education and research in the digital frontier. “This is an important day in the...
Worcester Technical High School saw ‘remarkable turnaround’ new report says
Once considered among the poorest performing vocational-technical schools in Massachusetts, Worcester Technical High School was recognized for its turnaround efforts in a recent report by the Pioneer Institute For Public Policy Research. Worcester Tech and its achievements were named alongside those of Roger L. Putnam Vocational Technical Academy in Springfield...
Renovations at Pleasant Tower to end this year after 2019 facade crash
WORCESTER – Renovation work continues at Pleasant Tower, where three years ago a portion of the façade suddenly crumbled to a nearby sidewalk, leaving a patch of exposed blocks near the windows on its fifth floor. The December 2019 incident in which no injuries were reported, prompted a general inspection by Worcester Housing...
A little bit of Ireland at The Big E in West Springfield
After a two-year pandemic-related absence, Ireland's Dingle Peninsula vendors and artisans have returned to The Big E fair.
Westfield Planning Board agrees to postpone Target warehouse hearing
WESTFIELD — The 80 or so residents who filled Council Chambers Sept. 20 for the Planning Board’s continued hearing on the Target Corp. distribution warehouse facility left after 10 minutes, when board Chair William Carellas announced that the company had asked for a continuance until Oct. 4, and the board voted to accept it.
