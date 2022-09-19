Read full article on original website
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement CommunitiesToni KorazaFlorida State
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on peopleEvie M.Florida State
Gainesville Improv Guild benefit performance for Ukraine orphans.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Top 5 UF ranks 88th in value, 29th among all Universities.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
wuft.org
Alachua County schools sets new record with 45 National Merit semifinalists
Alachua County Public Schools set a district record of semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship program with 45 students receiving semifinalist status. The National Merit Scholarship Program is a competition for high school students to earn thousands of dollars in scholarship money, and it is recognized as an indicator of academic talent.
wuft.org
Alachua County residents express concern over proposed development that includes new UF golf course
Over 50 people crowded inside the Alachua County Administration Building Tuesday night to voice their concerns for a proposed development that includes a new University of Florida golf course in southwest Alachua County. Alachua County recently greenlit a special area study to examine the environmental impacts of developing the over...
WCJB
Vinyard Church will hold a free food giveaway
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free food giveaway in the middle of Lincoln Estates on Wednesday. The giveaway will begin at 11 a.m. It will be held at the Vinyard Church, which is at 1100 SE 17th Dr in Gainesville.
WCJB
Alachua County deputies clear two schools after gunshot heard nearby
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Officials say lockdowns have been lifted at two schools after someone thought they heard a gunshot nearby. Eastside High School and Lake Forest Elementary School were placed on lockdown around 12:10 p.m. Thursday. Deputies responded to both schools and conducted a search...
wuft.org
Beloved theater in High Springs faces imminent demolition
In the next month, Florida could officially lose what once was its oldest operating movie theater, and Leslie Evans’ favorite place to get a concession-stand pickle. Evans, a 63-year-old High Spring resident, was among the many heartbroken on Aug. 25 when the Priest Theatre took to its Facebook page to render the news that its building was in active structural collapse.
WCJB
Hawthorne Middle High School threat under investigation
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threatening comment made by a public school student on social media, they are also dispelling some rumors. Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after Hawthorne Middle High School students reported another student who made comments that were threatening. At...
wuft.org
No evidence that widely circulated report is true about fentanyl stabbing near UF campus
There is no evidence that a report circulating across the University of Florida is true, that a young woman was jabbed with a needle and unwittingly exposed to a high dose of the dangerous drug fentanyl inside a popular Midtown bar across the street from campus last week. Gainesville and...
One dead in Florida school bus crash
Police say one person is dead after a crash involving a school bus.
wuft.org
Police: Car on fire, with only 3 tires driving through darkness near UF campus
It was quite a sight: A witness called police to report someone in a silver station wagon on fire with only three tires being driven through the darkness along a city road bordering the University of Florida campus. “It was missing its front driver’s tire and had sparks (and) smoke...
WCJB
Crash between a car and motorcycle sent both drivers to the hospital
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews were called to a crash that had the driver trapped in their car. Crews arrived at SW 13th St to find a crash involving a collision between a car and a motorcycle. The driver had to be cut out of their vehicle.
Human remains found on county line between Columbia and Baker counties
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of human remains, which were found late yesterday afternoon. STORY: ‘Serial’ subject Adnan Syed to be released after judge tosses 2000 conviction. On Monday, shortly after 4 p.m., deputies were called to a...
News4Jax.com
Clay County Sheriff’s Office disrupts drug trafficking operation between Florida & California
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A suspected multi-kilogram drug trafficking organization that brought fentanyl, cocaine and meth into Northeast Florida was disrupted when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit got involved. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody attended a news conference held Wednesday afternoon by the Sheriff’s Office to...
Orange Park police investigating crash involving car, pedestrian at Doctors Lake and Lakeview drives
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Police are investigating a crash involving a car and a pedestrian in Orange Park. Motorists are asked, if possible, to avoid the area of Doctors Lake and Lakeview drives as officers investigate the crash, the Orange Park Police Department said in a tweet. >>> STREAM...
mycbs4.com
Deputies investigate multiple shootings minutes apart in Gainesville
The Alachua County Sheriff's Office continues investigating two shootings in East Gainesville. Deputies say the shootings took place six minutes apart. After picking up his daughter Sunday night, Justin Fleming came home to a frightful sight. "We saw a bunch of police everywhere, and they were walking around, and they...
WCJB
Marion County stabbing victim dies from his injuries
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Friends and family are identifying one of the victims of a double stabbing in Marion County who they say, has died from his injuries. On social media, loved ones are posting about the death of Richard “Smiley” Langer. They say he fought hard against his injuries, but died Sunday night.
wuft.org
One of the largest underdeveloped areas in Gainesville is set for another round of rezoning meetings
One of Gainesville’s largest rezoning proposals is set to resurface this fall, starting at a City Plan Board meeting Thursday. The proposal reignites a debate over the potential for large-scale development in the northern edge of the city. Three years after the Gainesville City Commission rejected a proposal to...
WCJB
Inmate at the Alachua County Jail was found dead
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s officials are not yet releasing the name of an inmate found dead at the county jail. The inmate was found unresponsive in their cell around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Sheriff’s officials are investigating the cause of death. Internal affairs will also review...
