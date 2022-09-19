ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 19

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Florida QB Anthony Richardson's recent struggles examined by ex-Gators coach Dan Mullen

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson took the world by storm when he led the Gators to an upset of then-No. 7 Utah Week 1, but he has struggled since. Richardson has just 28 rushing yards the past two weeks after going for 106 and three scores on the ground in Florida’s opening game. After completing 70.8% of his passes against Utah, he completed 40.8% against Kentucky and 55.6% against USF. He has thrown zero touchdowns and four interceptions on the year. Ex-Florida coach Dan Mullen, who coached Richardson from 2020-21, shared some thoughts on Richardson’s down performances the last two weeks.
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Alachua County schools sets new record with 45 National Merit semifinalists

Alachua County Public Schools set a district record of semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship program with 45 students receiving semifinalist status. The National Merit Scholarship Program is a competition for high school students to earn thousands of dollars in scholarship money, and it is recognized as an indicator of academic talent.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Education
Gainesville, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
Gainesville, FL
Education
City
Gainesville, FL
WCJB

Vinyard Church will hold a free food giveaway

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free food giveaway in the middle of Lincoln Estates on Wednesday. The giveaway will begin at 11 a.m. It will be held at the Vinyard Church, which is at 1100 SE 17th Dr in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County deputies clear two schools after gunshot heard nearby

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Officials say lockdowns have been lifted at two schools after someone thought they heard a gunshot nearby. Eastside High School and Lake Forest Elementary School were placed on lockdown around 12:10 p.m. Thursday. Deputies responded to both schools and conducted a search...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Beloved theater in High Springs faces imminent demolition

In the next month, Florida could officially lose what once was its oldest operating movie theater, and Leslie Evans’ favorite place to get a concession-stand pickle. Evans, a 63-year-old High Spring resident, was among the many heartbroken on Aug. 25 when the Priest Theatre took to its Facebook page to render the news that its building was in active structural collapse.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dae Dae
WCJB

Hawthorne Middle High School threat under investigation

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threatening comment made by a public school student on social media, they are also dispelling some rumors. Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after Hawthorne Middle High School students reported another student who made comments that were threatening. At...
HAWTHORNE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#East Side#Bradford#Mourning#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Eastside High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
mycbs4.com

Deputies investigate multiple shootings minutes apart in Gainesville

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office continues investigating two shootings in East Gainesville. Deputies say the shootings took place six minutes apart. After picking up his daughter Sunday night, Justin Fleming came home to a frightful sight. "We saw a bunch of police everywhere, and they were walking around, and they...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Marion County stabbing victim dies from his injuries

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Friends and family are identifying one of the victims of a double stabbing in Marion County who they say, has died from his injuries. On social media, loved ones are posting about the death of Richard “Smiley” Langer. They say he fought hard against his injuries, but died Sunday night.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Inmate at the Alachua County Jail was found dead

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s officials are not yet releasing the name of an inmate found dead at the county jail. The inmate was found unresponsive in their cell around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Sheriff’s officials are investigating the cause of death. Internal affairs will also review...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy