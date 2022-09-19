PayPal is figuring out how to become more efficient after a growth spurt. MercadoLibre looks unstoppable as it rolls out more and better products. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO