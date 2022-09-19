ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Motley Fool

Are You Eligible for the $4,194 Max Social Security Benefit?

Social Security's maximum benefit is really hard to qualify for. If you're not able to snag the maximum monthly benefit, you can do other things to generate more retirement income.
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

Social Security Recipients: Be Careful What You Wish For on Oct. 13

The Social Security COLA is tied to incoming inflation numbers. However, seniors should think twice about rooting for a higher number.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

Why I Don't Love CDs -- Despite the Higher Interest Rates They Pay

Certificates of deposit tend to pay higher interest rates than savings accounts. They also come with restrictions that make them less attractive. I'm a firm believer in having plenty of money on hand in the bank. First of all, everyone needs savings...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

Seniors Can Forget About Getting an 11% Social Security Raise in 2023

Annual cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs) are applied to Social Security benefits to help them keep pace with inflation. As inflation accelerated in the first half of 2022, two nonprofit groups published bold double-digit percentage COLA forecasts for 2023. Because inflation cooled somewhat in July and August, both groups have revised their...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Target Stock Inched Higher Today

TD Bank will continue to issue RedCard co-branded credit cards for Target. RedCard customers shop more at Target than do non-card holders.
RETAIL
Motley Fool

Why Marqeta Stock Was Down 5.5% Today

Wedbush initiated coverage on Marqeta, giving it an $8 price target and neutral rating. The Federal Reserve hiked the interest rate by 75 basis points on Wednesday, which led to a sell-off among payment stocks.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Steelcase Stock Swooned by 10% Today

The furniture specialist reported its third quarter of fiscal 2023 earnings. The company missed on the top line and beat on the bottom.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Beyond Meat, DraftKings, and Allbirds Cratered This Week

High inflation and rising interest rates are pinching cash-strapped consumers. Consumers are making difficult spending decisions, which could weigh on these stocks in the short term. The stock price declines could represent a compelling opportunity for those looking out years instead of months.
AGRICULTURE
Motley Fool

The Best Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

PayPal is figuring out how to become more efficient after a growth spurt. MercadoLibre looks unstoppable as it rolls out more and better products.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Tori Dunlap Suggests Asking Yourself These 3 Questions Before Buying a Home

While it's great for some, homeownership isn't for everyone. Buying a home is a huge decision that significantly impacts your finances. Money expert Tori Dunlap recently shared her experience of almost buying a home. She suggests asking yourself several questions to determine if homeownership is the right choice for you.
REAL ESTATE

