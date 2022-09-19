Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Are You Eligible for the $4,194 Max Social Security Benefit?
Social Security's maximum benefit is really hard to qualify for. If you're not able to snag the maximum monthly benefit, you can do other things to generate more retirement income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
Social Security Recipients: Be Careful What You Wish For on Oct. 13
The Social Security COLA is tied to incoming inflation numbers. However, seniors should think twice about rooting for a higher number. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why I Don't Love CDs -- Despite the Higher Interest Rates They Pay
The upside often isn't worth it for me. Certificates of deposit tend to pay higher interest rates than savings accounts. They also come with restrictions that make them less attractive. I'm a firm believer in having plenty of money on hand in the bank. First of all, everyone needs savings...
Motley Fool
Seniors Can Forget About Getting an 11% Social Security Raise in 2023
Annual cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs) are applied to Social Security benefits to help them keep pace with inflation. As inflation accelerated in the first half of 2022, two nonprofit groups published bold double-digit percentage COLA forecasts for 2023. Because inflation cooled somewhat in July and August, both groups have revised their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Why Target Stock Inched Higher Today
TD Bank will continue to issue RedCard co-branded credit cards for Target. RedCard customers shop more at Target than do non-card holders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Marqeta Stock Was Down 5.5% Today
Wedbush initiated coverage on Marqeta, giving it an $8 price target and neutral rating. The Federal Reserve hiked the interest rate by 75 basis points on Wednesday, which led to a sell-off among payment stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Why Steelcase Stock Swooned by 10% Today
The furniture specialist reported its third quarter of fiscal 2023 earnings. The company missed on the top line and beat on the bottom. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Beyond Meat, DraftKings, and Allbirds Cratered This Week
High inflation and rising interest rates are pinching cash-strapped consumers. Consumers are making difficult spending decisions, which could weigh on these stocks in the short term. The stock price declines could represent a compelling opportunity for those looking out years instead of months. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
The Best Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
PayPal is figuring out how to become more efficient after a growth spurt. MercadoLibre looks unstoppable as it rolls out more and better products. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Tori Dunlap Suggests Asking Yourself These 3 Questions Before Buying a Home
While it's great for some, homeownership isn't for everyone. Buying a home is a huge decision that significantly impacts your finances. Money expert Tori Dunlap recently shared her experience of almost buying a home. She suggests asking yourself several questions to determine if homeownership is the right choice for you.
Comments / 0