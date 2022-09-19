ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Waretown, NJ
New Jersey State
Ocean County, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
SEARCHING FOR A LAP TO LAY MY HEAD ON – COULD YOURS BE IT?

Oh my……that eyebrow! ☺️🐾 We just heard about this super cool guy that’s currently at AHS-Newark Branch and is in need of a lap to plop his head upon! Judging by the state of Maurice when he arrived at Newark, it had probably been a long time since anyone cared about him and loved him, so he’s sure deserving of being spoiled silly forever & ever now! He’s the all-around perfect dog that’s pretty good with dogs, cats and kids! What more could you ask for? Read more about him below and contact Newark at 973-824-7080 for more info on Maurice!
NEWARK, NJ
The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
Lakefront wooded oasis a piece of Pennsylvania just off the Jersey shore

UPPER TOWNSHIP — “Tranquility at its finest,” is how real estate agent Mark Grimes described the property at 1201 Route 9 in the Palermo section of Upper Township. The four-level home, tucked back at the end of a long, meandering wooded drive overlooking a private lake, sits on 34 acres including the former sand pit, providing a beautiful vista just a stone’s throw away.
UPPER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores

Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
WAYNE, NJ
Barnegat Light, NJ restaurant evacuates wedding reception fearing building collapse

BARNEGAT LIGHT — A wedding reception had to make a last-minute change of plans after the venue's second floor buckled under the weight of its attendees. The Barnegat Light fire department and other first responders were called to Daymark restaurant before 8 p.m. Saturday evening. According to the local first aid squad, callers initially reported a building collapse.
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
You Can Face Jail Time For Cursing In This New Jersey Town

If you’ve done some research, New Jersey has some pretty crazy laws that I’m sure you didn’t know existed. I’ve heard that you can’t eat pickles on a Sunday in Trenton and that it’s illegal in some towns to slurp your soup, but I think I’ve found another law that takes the cake as New Jersey’s most random law.
RARITAN, NJ
Toms River, NJ
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

