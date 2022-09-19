PHOTOS: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle

Thanks for signing up!

LONDON — Hundreds of thousands of mourners lined the streets of London to give their final farewells as Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest Monday. The funeral, drawing world leaders and royalty alike , was a final goodbye to a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.

Monday’s event ends more than a week-long series giving honors to the late queen, after her death on Sept. 8 ended her historic reign. The funeral began with the tolling of the bell at Westminster Hall — the bell rang 96 times, once each minute to honor each year of Elizabeth’s life.

The coffin of the longest-reigning monarch in British history laid in state in Westminster Hall for more than four days, as thousands waited in a long, slow-moving queue to pay their respects.

Monday has been declared a public holiday in honor of the queen.

Elizabeth will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.

Black Rod walks through Westminster Hall at 06:29 a.m. to pay respect on the final day of the lying in state at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)

A child rests on the shoulder of a man along the route that the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II will be pulled on a gun carriage following her funeral service, in Whitehall, London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (David Davies/Pool Photo via AP)

Police officers take positions ahead of the Queen Elizabeth II funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, Pool)

King Charles III and Prince William are driven to Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022.The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti,Pool)

The Household Cavalry make their way to the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool)

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie walk outside the Westminster Abbey on the day of Queen Elizabeth II funeral, in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)

Prince William makes his way to the funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt, Pool)

A boy waves the Union Jack while people watch the State Funeral Service of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II on giant screens, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 in London in Hyde Park. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Princess Anne is driven to Westminster Abbey for the funeral of her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill arrive at Westminster Abbey before the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried inside for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, Pool)

French President Emanuel Macron, fourth left, arrives with his wife Brigitte Trogneux, third left, at Westminster Abbey on the day of Queen Elizabeth II funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. ( James Manning/Pool Photo via AP)

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at the Westminster Abbey on the day of Queen Elizabeth II funeral, in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)

People watch the State Funeral Service of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II on giant screens, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 in London in Hyde Park. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Britain’s Prince Edward walks outside the Westminster Abbey on the day of Queen Elizabeth II funeral, in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)

Mounted Royal guards ride their horses ahead of the Queen Elizabeth II funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, Pool)

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre arrives in Westminster Abbey in central London, for the funeral service, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP)

King’s Guard soldiers march outside Buckingham Palace during Queen Elizabeth II funeral ceremonies in central London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool)

Princess Charlotte sits in a car on her way to attend the State Funeral Service of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II on the Mall in central London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/David Cliff, Pool)

Dignitaries arrive inside Westminster Abbey ahead of The State Funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, in London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Danny Lawson/Pool Photo via AP)

Members of the public listen to the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Members of the public listen to the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Britain’s Kate, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and Prince George arrive at the Westminster Abbey on the day of Queen Elizabeth II funeral, in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)

Gentlemen at Arms, the Queen’s bodyguard take part in the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP)

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, walks outside the Westminster Abbey on the day of Queen Elizabeth II funeral, in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)

Kate, Princess of Wales, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at the Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed on a gun carriage during her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti,Pool)

Hillsborough Fort Guard during a remembrance service for Queen Elizabeth II at Hillsborough Fort in Northern Ireland, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, on the day of her funeral. (Liam McBurnley/PA via AP)

Members of a military band march at Horse Guards Avenue ahead of the State Funeral Service of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Britain, Sept. 19, 2022. (Alkis Konstantinidis/Pool Photo via AP)

Prince William and Prince Harry follow a gun carriage carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022.The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti,Pool)

A woman reacts in Hyde Park while watching the State Funeral Service of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II on giant screens, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 in London. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives on a gun carriage at Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, Pool)

The State Gun Carriage carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown as it leaves Westminster Hall for the State Funeral at Westminster Abbey, in London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP)

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, is placed in Westminster Abbey in central London, for the funeral service, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP)

The duke of Gloucester, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Tim Laurence arrive at Westminster Abbey for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Tristan Fewings/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain’s King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrive at the Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is pulled on a gun carriage through the streets of London following her funeral service at Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt, Pool)

Members of a military marching band march down The Mall in central London ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Zac Goodwin/Pool Photo via AP)

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is pulled on a gun carriage through the streets of London following her funeral service at Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt, Pool)

King Charles III salutes as he leaves Westminster Abbey following the state funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool)

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top, borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy followed by members of the royal family proceeds past Buckingham Palace in London, during of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Carl Court/Pool via AP)

The Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland plays ahead of the arrival of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)

The cortege carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, Pool)

Kate, Princess of Wales, from left, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Camilla, the Queen Consort, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II following her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool)

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top, borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy followed by members of the royal family proceeds past Buckingham Palace in London, during of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Carl Court/Pool via AP)

Members of staff, with corgi dogs, await the arrival of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, as Britain’s King Charles III and Prince William pass at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, Pool)

The royal corgis await the cortege on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)

Flowers cover the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it arrives on the Long Walk outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)

Emma, the monarch’s fell pony, right, stands as the Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service at St George’s Chapel, in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Aaron Chown/Pool photo via AP)

Prince William, from right, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Kate, Princess of Wales watch as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed into the hearse following the state funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool)

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Saint George’s chapel for her funeral at Windsor castle, Britain, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into St George’s Chapel for her Committal Service, in Windsor Castle, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Invited guests watch the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II entering Saint George’s chapel for her funeral at Windsor castle, Britain, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)

King Charles III places the Queen’s Company Camp Colour of the Grenadier Guards on the coffin at the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II, held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

