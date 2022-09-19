ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qNvrS_0i19HTRd00

LONDON — Hundreds of thousands of mourners lined the streets of London to give their final farewells as Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest Monday. The funeral, drawing world leaders and royalty alike , was a final goodbye to a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.

PHOTOS: Procession of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin from Buckingham Palace

Monday’s event ends more than a week-long series giving honors to the late queen, after her death on Sept. 8 ended her historic reign. The funeral began with the tolling of the bell at Westminster Hall — the bell rang 96 times, once each minute to honor each year of Elizabeth’s life.

The coffin of the longest-reigning monarch in British history laid in state in Westminster Hall for more than four days, as thousands waited in a long, slow-moving queue to pay their respects.

VIDEO: Procession of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin to St. Giles Cathedral in Scotland

Monday has been declared a public holiday in honor of the queen.

Elizabeth will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3epKyJ_0i19HTRd00
Black Rod walks through Westminster Hall at 06:29 a.m. to pay respect on the final day of the lying in state at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VPAon_0i19HTRd00
A child rests on the shoulder of a man along the route that the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II will be pulled on a gun carriage following her funeral service, in Whitehall, London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (David Davies/Pool Photo via AP)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e8jC1_0i19HTRd00
Police officers take positions ahead of the Queen Elizabeth II funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, Pool)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g24hA_0i19HTRd00
King Charles III and Prince William are driven to Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022.The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti,Pool)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S8yHT_0i19HTRd00
The Household Cavalry make their way to the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fs7gf_0i19HTRd00
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie walk outside the Westminster Abbey on the day of Queen Elizabeth II funeral, in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJvmz_0i19HTRd00
Prince William makes his way to the funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt, Pool)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KqU4Y_0i19HTRd00
A boy waves the Union Jack while people watch the State Funeral Service of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II on giant screens, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 in London in Hyde Park. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yB3Gv_0i19HTRd00
Princess Anne is driven to Westminster Abbey for the funeral of her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bb5IM_0i19HTRd00
    U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill arrive at Westminster Abbey before the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried inside for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, Pool)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P5JqF_0i19HTRd00
    French President Emanuel Macron, fourth left, arrives with his wife Brigitte Trogneux, third left, at Westminster Abbey on the day of Queen Elizabeth II funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. ( James Manning/Pool Photo via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2318aT_0i19HTRd00
    Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at the Westminster Abbey on the day of Queen Elizabeth II funeral, in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ajw4Q_0i19HTRd00
People watch the State Funeral Service of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II on giant screens, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 in London in Hyde Park. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37MV0L_0i19HTRd00
Britain’s Prince Edward walks outside the Westminster Abbey on the day of Queen Elizabeth II funeral, in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38yhyy_0i19HTRd00
    Mounted Royal guards ride their horses ahead of the Queen Elizabeth II funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, Pool)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RrcbN_0i19HTRd00
    The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre arrives in Westminster Abbey in central London, for the funeral service, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X7Jri_0i19HTRd00
    King’s Guard soldiers march outside Buckingham Palace during Queen Elizabeth II funeral ceremonies in central London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fm4ul_0i19HTRd00
    Princess Charlotte sits in a car on her way to attend the State Funeral Service of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II on the Mall in central London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/David Cliff, Pool)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zwlpY_0i19HTRd00
Dignitaries arrive inside Westminster Abbey ahead of The State Funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, in London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Danny Lawson/Pool Photo via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49xLK4_0i19HTRd00
    Members of the public listen to the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NBHhG_0i19HTRd00
    Members of the public listen to the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PHOs5_0i19HTRd00
Britain’s Kate, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and Prince George arrive at the Westminster Abbey on the day of Queen Elizabeth II funeral, in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NZPo2_0i19HTRd00
Gentlemen at Arms, the Queen’s bodyguard take part in the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O7YPY_0i19HTRd00
    Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, walks outside the Westminster Abbey on the day of Queen Elizabeth II funeral, in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GYa0y_0i19HTRd00
    Kate, Princess of Wales, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at the Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bnNfy_0i19HTRd00
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed on a gun carriage during her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti,Pool)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45YS2R_0i19HTRd00
    Hillsborough Fort Guard during a remembrance service for Queen Elizabeth II at Hillsborough Fort in Northern Ireland, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, on the day of her funeral. (Liam McBurnley/PA via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ddcup_0i19HTRd00
    Members of a military band march at Horse Guards Avenue ahead of the State Funeral Service of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Britain, Sept. 19, 2022. (Alkis Konstantinidis/Pool Photo via AP)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ieprl_0i19HTRd00
Prince William and Prince Harry follow a gun carriage carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022.The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti,Pool)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sYp2D_0i19HTRd00
A woman reacts in Hyde Park while watching the State Funeral Service of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II on giant screens, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 in London. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CMmb4_0i19HTRd00
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives on a gun carriage at Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, Pool)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XfoKZ_0i19HTRd00
    The State Gun Carriage carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown as it leaves Westminster Hall for the State Funeral at Westminster Abbey, in London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0td0HD_0i19HTRd00
    The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, is placed in Westminster Abbey in central London, for the funeral service, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQxwb_0i19HTRd00
The duke of Gloucester, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Tim Laurence arrive at Westminster Abbey for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Tristan Fewings/Pool Photo via AP)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16okiM_0i19HTRd00
Britain’s King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrive at the Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n8MP2_0i19HTRd00
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is pulled on a gun carriage through the streets of London following her funeral service at Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt, Pool)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qnVck_0i19HTRd00
Members of a military marching band march down The Mall in central London ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Zac Goodwin/Pool Photo via AP)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nxNrS_0i19HTRd00
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is pulled on a gun carriage through the streets of London following her funeral service at Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt, Pool)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CpkW0_0i19HTRd00
    King Charles III salutes as he leaves Westminster Abbey following the state funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SkFcz_0i19HTRd00
    The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top, borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy followed by members of the royal family proceeds past Buckingham Palace in London, during of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Carl Court/Pool via AP)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SaMD9_0i19HTRd00
The Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland plays ahead of the arrival of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rWU2W_0i19HTRd00
    The cortege carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, Pool)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2STjW3_0i19HTRd00
    Kate, Princess of Wales, from left, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Camilla, the Queen Consort, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II following her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sT086_0i19HTRd00
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top, borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy followed by members of the royal family proceeds past Buckingham Palace in London, during of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Carl Court/Pool via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rFVuK_0i19HTRd00
    Members of staff, with corgi dogs, await the arrival of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, as Britain’s King Charles III and Prince William pass at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, Pool)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29mVsD_0i19HTRd00
    The royal corgis await the cortege on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G6FqG_0i19HTRd00
Flowers cover the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it arrives on the Long Walk outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HP0Ag_0i19HTRd00
    Emma, the monarch’s fell pony, right, stands as the Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service at St George’s Chapel, in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Aaron Chown/Pool photo via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3laufV_0i19HTRd00
    Prince William, from right, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Kate, Princess of Wales watch as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed into the hearse following the state funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZtrMx_0i19HTRd00
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Saint George’s chapel for her funeral at Windsor castle, Britain, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28MZ6k_0i19HTRd00
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into St George’s Chapel for her Committal Service, in Windsor Castle, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nanLy_0i19HTRd00
    Invited guests watch the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II entering Saint George’s chapel for her funeral at Windsor castle, Britain, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i1nlT_0i19HTRd00
    King Charles III places the Queen’s Company Camp Colour of the Grenadier Guards on the coffin at the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II, held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)
