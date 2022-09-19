Read full article on original website
High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Brunswick by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In North Carolina, Coastal Pender, Coastal New Hanover and Coastal Brunswick Counties. In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Friday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 6 AM EDT Friday through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Rip Current Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of up to 6 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Delaware, Delaware Beaches. In New Jersey, Eastern Monmouth, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic and Coastal Ocean. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 6 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 6 AM EDT Friday through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While breaking wave heights will be lower, dangerous rip currents will likely continue through Saturday.
Hurricane Watch issued for Southeast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-17 09:20:00 Expires: 2022-09-17 17:30:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Southeast TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Southeast * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 70 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through Monday evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground. - PREPARE: All flood preparations should be complete. Expect flooding of low-lying roads and property. - ACT: Stay away from storm surge prone areas. Continue to follow the instructions of local officials. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 12-18 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 07:06:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-20 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range Snow Above 3000 Feet Late Tonight Into Tuesday Snow is expected to develop late tonight above 3000 feet and continue into Tuesday. Up to 3 inches is possible in Atigun Pass. with lesser amounts just below pass level.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Niagara by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 18:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Niagara BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Niagara county. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 21:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-19 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL HAMILTON COUNTY At 835 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Syracuse, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Hamilton County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Rip Current Statement issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of up to 6 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Delaware, Delaware Beaches. In New Jersey, Eastern Monmouth, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic and Coastal Ocean. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 6 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 6 AM EDT Friday through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While breaking wave heights will be lower, dangerous rip currents will likely continue through Saturday.
Flood Advisory issued for La Paz by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 17:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-22 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: La Paz FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Arizona, including the following county, La Paz. * WHEN...Until 700 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 358 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages Scaddan Wash, Plomosa Wash, Smith Wash, Tyson Wash, Poormans Wash and La Cholla Wash. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Quartzsite and Highway 95 north of Quartzsite. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In North Carolina, Coastal Pender, Coastal New Hanover and Coastal Brunswick Counties. In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Friday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 6 AM EDT Friday through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Frost Advisory issued for Northern Cook, Northern Lake, Southern Cook, North Shore by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-23 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Southern Cook, North Shore FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Cook and Lake and Southern Cook Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Tropical Storm Fiona forms in the Atlantic. Here's where it's headed
Tropical Storm Fiona has formed in the Atlantic, becoming the sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center said.
Hydrologic Outlook issued for Admiralty Island, Annette Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 14:05:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-23 14:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Admiralty Island; Annette Island; Cape Fairweather to Lisianski Strait; City and Borough of Juneau; City and Borough of Sitka; City and Borough of Wrangell; City and Borough of Yakutat; City of Hyder; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Klukwan; Ketchikan Gateway Borough; Municipality of Skagway; Petersburg Borough; Prince of Wales Island; Western Kupreanof and Kuiu Island Heavy Rain And River Rises Possible Sunday Through Wednesday For SE Alaska An atmospheric river with embedded systems will likely impact Southeast Alaska Sunday through Wednesday. Ensemble guidance has been increasingly indicative of two separate rain events associated with the same atmospheric river; the first for the S half of the panhandle, and the second focused more on the N and central panhandle. These events could bring with them the potential for river rises as substantial rainfall looks increasingly likely. The first event, beginning Sunday, is likely to primarily impact the southern half panhandle as an atmospheric river originating west of Hawaii moves NE and into the area. Moderate to heavy rain is likely at times through the day on Sunday before a developing wave along the atmospheric river begins refocusing the rain across the entirety of the panhandle through much of Monday. A significantly stronger event may impact the N half of the panhandle and NE Gulf Coast from Monday onwards. In the wake of the wave the atmospheric river looks likely to be redirected towards the N half of the panhandle. The plume of moisture could remain over this area through much of Wednesday before another developing wave will likely absorb the remainder of the atmospheric river. Although some uncertainties in the exact location and timing of the atmospheric river remain, ensembles are increasingly indicating that this could result in substantial precipitation totals, and operational guidance is indicating the possibility of 5 year or even 10 year return intervals for some locations. Updates will be made as needed as the event approaches.
Flood Watch issued for Tavaputs Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 02:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Tavaputs Plateau FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Colorado and east central Utah, including the following areas, in Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin, Debeque to Silt Corridor, Flat Tops, Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys, Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus, Upper Gunnison River Valley and West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. In east central Utah, Tavaputs Plateau. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. This also includes the Grizzly Creek, Pine Gulch, Lake Christine and other recent burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Catron, Cibola, McKinley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 16:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Catron; Cibola; McKinley FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central New Mexico, including the following counties, Catron, Cibola and McKinley. * WHEN...Until 800 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 451 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving northeast from Arizona toward Ojo Caliente, Salt Lake, and Zuni Pueblo. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.75 to 1.25 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Zuni Pueblo, Black Rock, Ramah and Pescado. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Palm Beach County, Metro Palm Beach County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 09:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Palm Beach County through 230 PM EDT At 137 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near The Acreage to near Lion Country Safari Park. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Palm Beach Gardens, Lion Country Safari Park, The Acreage, Loxahatchee Groves, Caloosa and Jupiter Farms. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 09:58:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-19 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Western Arctic Coast COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Significant coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 4 PM AKDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas near the coast will be inundated. Significant shoreline erosion will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels will continue to slowly fall through the day.
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, Inland Onslow, Jones, Southern Craven by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 19:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-22 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; Inland Onslow; Jones; Southern Craven; West Carteret A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Jones, southeastern Craven, northeastern Onslow and southwestern Carteret Counties through 745 PM EDT At 713 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Maysville, or 11 miles northeast of Pumpkin Center, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Havelock, Morehead City, Newport, Stella, Swansboro, Cape Carteret, Maysville, Silverdale, Belgrade, Broad Creek, Kuhns, Peletier, Bogue, Catfish Lake, Bogue Inlet Pier, Deppe and Cedar Point. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berkshire by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 06:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-22 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berkshire A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 AM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BERKSHIRE COUNTY At 635 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sandisfield, or 9 miles southeast of Great Barrington, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Otis, Sandisfield, Ashley Falls, New Marlborough, Monterey, Tyringham, Hartsville, Konkapot, Gomorrah, New Boston, North Otis, Montville, Southfield, East Otis, Cold Spring, South Sandisfield, Otis Wood Lanes, Algerie Four Corners, Bonny Rigg Corners and Free Quarter. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Watch issued for Bryce Canyon Country, Southern Mountains, Zion National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 18:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-21 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; Southern Mountains; Zion National Park FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following areas, Bryce Canyon Country, Southern Mountains and Zion National Park. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations including slot canyons, normally dry washes and slick rock areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 16:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-22 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 430 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life or property threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life or property threatening flash flooding of normally dry washes and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Aguila. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 78 and 87. This includes the following streams and drainages Browns Canyon Wash, Tiger Wash, Grass Wash and Centennial Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
