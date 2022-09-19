ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

jspa321
3d ago

When the election official rants that they are getting RTK requests from Anti-Vaxxers, Anti-Maskers and Election Deniers -- SHOWS OBVIOUS BIAS AND THAT PERSON SHOULD BE FIRED -- YESTERDAY!

Just Staying
3d ago

Radical left picking up speed with their anger and resentment against any other political party and views that are not related to radical idiotic debacles...

resident
3d ago

We could clear this all up quickly with mandatory Voter ID. Seems so simple yet the left makes it catastrophic.

PennLive.com

A message to Central PA voters in the 10th District | PennLive letters

My fellow members of the 10th Congressional district of Pennsylvania: On Jan. 6, 2021, when the people spoke loudly and clearly at the polls, the President of the United States made a desperate, dangerous power grab. He incited thousands to violence, and lives were lost. Even more disturbing, hundreds of politicians who pledged to serve us, to represent our wishes, joined this plot.
Washington Examiner

Why are Pennsylvania Democrats afraid to debate Republican candidates?

Democrats have repeatedly touted the theme of our country’s democracy in recent years. In fact, it seems whenever they want to criticize something they disagree with, rather than explain why they disagree with it, they demonize it as a “threat to our democracy.” With the midterm elections fast approaching, one would think Democrats would listen to their own words.
WGAL

Dauphin County changes three polling locations

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dauphin County Director of Elections and Voter Registration Jerry Feaser announced three new polling locations on Wednesday. If you have been voting at Mount Pleasant Fire House in Harrisburg, you will now vote at the Summit Terrace Neighborhood Association. If you have been voting at the...
skooknews.com

Pennsylvania House Committee Makes Criminal Referral to Attorney General, Continues Impeachment Investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner Halcovage

The Pennsylvania House Subcommittee on Courts held a meeting on Monday as part of their impeachment investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage. The committee met publicly Monday for an 8-minute meeting after going into Executive Session last week to interview witnesses as part of the sexual misconduct allegations. A...
CBS Pittsburgh

John Fetterman holds campaign rally in Indiana Co.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Democratic senate candidate John Fetterman rallied with supporters in Indiana County on Tuesday night.Fetterman told the crowd that recovering from a stroke in public isn't easy.He also asked them to raise their hands if they or a loved one had a health challenge in their life."Most of those hands came up," Fetterman said. "I truly, truly hope that you do not have a doctor in your life laughing at you, making fun of it, saying that you can't do the job. Unfortunately, I do have a doctor in my life doing that."Fetterman went on to reiterate his support for pro-abortion rights and his support for unions.
PennLive.com

Public comments sought on CenturyLink issues after Ida: Pa. PUC

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission’s Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement is seeking comments on a proposed settlement with CenturyLinks as it looks into power outages and unreliable service the utility offered during and after Hurricane Ida. Rep. Perry Stambaugh, R-Perry/Cumberland, filed a formal complaint in cooperation with Sens. Judy...
