Read full article on original website
jspa321
3d ago
When the election official rants that they are getting RTK requests from Anti-Vaxxers, Anti-Maskers and Election Deniers -- SHOWS OBVIOUS BIAS AND THAT PERSON SHOULD BE FIRED -- YESTERDAY!
Reply(4)
15
Just Staying
3d ago
Radical left picking up speed with their anger and resentment against any other political party and views that are not related to radical idiotic debacles...
Reply(16)
22
resident
3d ago
We could clear this all up quickly with mandatory Voter ID. Seems so simple yet the left makes it catastrophic.
Reply(5)
27
Related
Fetterman wins major endorsement of Pa. State Building & Construction Trades Council
Much like President Joe Biden did two years ago, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman has picked up a major endorsement from a large state organized labor council with members who have backed some Republican policies. According to his campaign, Fetterman has won the support of the Pennsylvania State Building...
A message to Central PA voters in the 10th District | PennLive letters
My fellow members of the 10th Congressional district of Pennsylvania: On Jan. 6, 2021, when the people spoke loudly and clearly at the polls, the President of the United States made a desperate, dangerous power grab. He incited thousands to violence, and lives were lost. Even more disturbing, hundreds of politicians who pledged to serve us, to represent our wishes, joined this plot.
Dauphin County shifts 3 polling places for Nov. 8 general election
Three polling places in Dauphin County have been relocated ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. The county said in a statement on Thursday that the following changes to polling place locations have been made:. Harrisburg, 9th Ward, 1st Precinct: Voters will use the Summit Terrace Neighborhood Association, 1228 Bailey...
Redrawn districts inject uncertainty in Pennsylvania legislative contests
Democrats in Pennsylvania who have long blamed their party’s legislative minorities on Republican gerrymandering will find out in November whether friendlier district maps will edge them closer to retaking control of the House and Senate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fetterman failed to preside over Pennsylvania Senate 33% of the time, but attended every pardons board meeting
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman failed to preside over 33% of the state's Senate legislative sessions as lieutenant governor, but holds a perfect attendance record as chairman of the state's Board of Pardons. Since taking office in 2019, Fetterman has presided over the state Senate 131 days out of...
Thousands of older Pennsylvanians at risk of losing property tax rebates because of legislative inaction
HARRISBURG — It’s a conversation Diana Raph dreads. Every year, Raph, a tax preparer in the Lehigh Valley, applies on behalf of dozens of her clients to a state program that helps older Pennsylvanians pay their rent and property taxes. And every year, she has to tell more...
WGAL
2022 Pennsylvania General Election - see who's running for Congress
WGAL is providing comprehensive coverage of the 2022 General Election. As part of our coverage, we have all the information you need to cast your vote:. DEADLINES: Registration deadline, and last day to request certain ballots. REGISTER: Check to see if you're registered to vote. BALLOTS: Request a mail-in or...
Washington Examiner
Why are Pennsylvania Democrats afraid to debate Republican candidates?
Democrats have repeatedly touted the theme of our country’s democracy in recent years. In fact, it seems whenever they want to criticize something they disagree with, rather than explain why they disagree with it, they demonize it as a “threat to our democracy.” With the midterm elections fast approaching, one would think Democrats would listen to their own words.
RELATED PEOPLE
Remembering 2 trailblazers lost; lanternfly Q&A; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. High: 73; Low: 50. Showers. ‘She got involved’: Harrisburg philanthropist Lois Lehrman Grass died yesterday at 90, leaving a legacy of volunteerism and fundraising that transformed the city. Capitol attack plea: A Mechanicsburg man has pleaded guilty to assaulting...
WGAL
Dauphin County changes three polling locations
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dauphin County Director of Elections and Voter Registration Jerry Feaser announced three new polling locations on Wednesday. If you have been voting at Mount Pleasant Fire House in Harrisburg, you will now vote at the Summit Terrace Neighborhood Association. If you have been voting at the...
1.7 Million Eligible Pennsylvanians Are Not Registered To Vote
Today is National Voter Registration Day. Are you registered to vote?. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | Sept. 20, 2022, is National Voter Registration Day. Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman is reminding Pennsylvanians to register before the Oct. 24 deadline to be eligible to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 election.
Pa. awarded $25.4M to support electric vehicle infrastructure
The state was awarded more than $25 million last week by the Biden Administration. Gov. Tom Wolf announced that the state was awarded $25.4 million to invest in clean transportation through the state’s plan for electric vehicle infrastructure deployment. The state was approved the funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fetterman campaign walks back apparent call to 'free' every convicted second-degree murderer
The campaign of Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman is walking back comments he made last year that appeared to call for the release of all second-degree murderers from Pennsylvania’s prisons. Fetterman, the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor who chairs the state's Board of Pardons (BOP), commissioned two reports last year released...
Temple News
Temple students, register to vote in Pennsylvania to protect abortion rights
Sept. 20 is National Voter Registration Day, a nonpartisan civic holiday that has registered nearly 4.7 million voters on the holiday to date. In Pennsylvania’s general election on Nov. 8, abortion rights are at stake. Following the reversal of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 court ruling that protected the...
skooknews.com
Pennsylvania House Committee Makes Criminal Referral to Attorney General, Continues Impeachment Investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner Halcovage
The Pennsylvania House Subcommittee on Courts held a meeting on Monday as part of their impeachment investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage. The committee met publicly Monday for an 8-minute meeting after going into Executive Session last week to interview witnesses as part of the sexual misconduct allegations. A...
John Fetterman holds campaign rally in Indiana Co.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Democratic senate candidate John Fetterman rallied with supporters in Indiana County on Tuesday night.Fetterman told the crowd that recovering from a stroke in public isn't easy.He also asked them to raise their hands if they or a loved one had a health challenge in their life."Most of those hands came up," Fetterman said. "I truly, truly hope that you do not have a doctor in your life laughing at you, making fun of it, saying that you can't do the job. Unfortunately, I do have a doctor in my life doing that."Fetterman went on to reiterate his support for pro-abortion rights and his support for unions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In the must-win Philly suburbs, with Santorum at his side, Doug Mastriano mines for votes
'[Mastriano] has to expand his base into the suburbs, that is key,' pollster Terry Madonna said. The post In the must-win Philly suburbs, with Santorum at his side, Doug Mastriano mines for votes appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
A complete guide to Spotlight PA’s investigations of Pa.’s flawed medical marijuana program
HARRISBURG — A series of investigative stories from Spotlight PA this year has uncovered serious flaws in Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program and prompted calls for change from doctors, patients, industry leaders, and policymakers. The coverage — based on months of reporting, dozens of interviews, and thousands of pages...
New Pa. driver licenses include a ghost portrait of you that can disappear
Pennsylvania driver’s license and PennDOT-issued identification cards have been redesigned to prevent fraud. They now feature an optically variable ghost portrait of the card owner and variable data that disappears depending on the viewing angle. Among other security enhancements, they have a gold metallic tint visible under direct lighting...
Public comments sought on CenturyLink issues after Ida: Pa. PUC
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission’s Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement is seeking comments on a proposed settlement with CenturyLinks as it looks into power outages and unreliable service the utility offered during and after Hurricane Ida. Rep. Perry Stambaugh, R-Perry/Cumberland, filed a formal complaint in cooperation with Sens. Judy...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
179K+
Followers
76K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 61