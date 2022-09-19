Roughly a week after New York-based consultants issued a report recommending redeployment of commissioned NOPD officers to patrol duty, Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announced his intention to do just that in an effort to address backlogs and lower police response times. At a press conference Thursday, the chief also urged applicants who were previously disqualified for marijuana use and low credit scores to reapply and said the department will soon add 50 to 75 new civilian positions.

