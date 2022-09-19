ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Belle Chasse Academy students get heroes' welcome back to campus

Belle Chasse Academy's students, parents and staff were welcomed back to school by service members assigned to the Naval Air Station/Joint Reserve Base New Orleans. All of the school's entrances were lined with service members as students took the giant steps into the 2022-23 school year.
BELLE CHASSE, LA
