Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Belle Chasse Academy students get heroes' welcome back to campus
Belle Chasse Academy's students, parents and staff were welcomed back to school by service members assigned to the Naval Air Station/Joint Reserve Base New Orleans. All of the school's entrances were lined with service members as students took the giant steps into the 2022-23 school year.
NOLA.com
Louisiana workers are still quitting at record levels; 'it's a great time to move'
Two years ago, Jason Richoux faced a choice to stick to his guns or make a move into the unknown. Richoux spent nearly 18 years in marketing and advertising, working for agencies and corporations along the way. He joined a Mandeville solar company as its marketing director in 2019. But...
NOLA.com
Gayle Benson's Faubourg Brewing merges with 3 others to build regional craft beer powerhouse
Faubourg Brewing Co., the New Orleans-based brewery purchased five years ago by Tom and Gayle Benson, has merged with three other regional breweries owned by an Alabama private equity firm with the aim of building a regional craft beer powerhouse. The Benson Group and Wiregrass Equity Partners of Montgomery, Alabama,...
NOLA.com
Bellegarde Bakery founder departs; game-changing local bread shop now employee-owned
Bellegarde Bakery started as a one-man operation, with a baker who brought an intense, sometimes fiery focus on Old World craft. Graison Gill developed his business around fresh milled flour and built a following among top New Orleans restaurants and many artisan baking aficionados. Now Bellegarde is beginning a new...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
‘Dance of Holy Innocence’ restored at Our Lady Star of the Sea in St. Roch
Our Lady Star of the Sea churches can be found in many coastal regions, including across Europe. New Orleans’ Our Lady Star of the Sea’s parish was founded in 1911 and has offered early morning Mass, meant to welcome fishermen before they boarded their boats. But New Orleans’...
NOLA.com
New Orleans city programs halted due to funding freeze at Mayor LaToya Cantrell-aligned nonprofit
A nonprofit started by Mayor LaToya Cantrell has frozen its accounts after receiving a subpoena for financial records from the New Orleans Office of Inspector General, leaving several city-sponsored social programs that depend on funding from the organization in limbo. Dana Henry, an attorney representing the board of Forward Together...
NOLA.com
Peter Mayer's historic headquarters for sale in the CBD, as firm plans to relocate
Peter Mayer, the state’s largest advertising agency, is leaving its longtime home on Camp Street in the Central Business District when its lease expires June 30, and the three-building complex that has housed the agency since 1979 is up for sale. Peter Mayer owner Michelle Edelman says she has...
NOLA.com
At $1 million+, luxury on lakefront, Mediterranean on Audubon, custom-built in Kenner
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
New Orleans City Council seeks court order to freeze Wisner Trust distributions
The New Orleans City Council on Thursday asked a judge to halt the city's use of millions of dollars from the Wisner Trust, which Mayor LaToya Cantrell has used to fund various nonprofit organizations and other public agencies. The filing in Orleans Parish Civil District Court seeking a temporary restraining...
NOLA.com
Uptown restaurant Shaya will expand with a ‘little brother’ restaurant TAVI in Covington
A restaurant now taking shape in downtown Covington will soon serve piping-hot pita from a wood-fired oven, elaborately finished hummus plates and dishes drawing from the same modern Israeli inspiration that brought acclaim to the New Orleans restaurant Shaya. The new restaurant is called TAVI, and it’s the next from...
NOLA.com
New Orleans employees to get lump-sum payments next month; funding for other pay plans unclear
Nearly 4,300 city employees will receive one-time payments equal to 5% of their salaries next month, part of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s pay plan aimed at helping manage a shrinking City Hall workforce and a public safety staffing crisis. The one-time payments are a key portion of the mayor’s $39...
NOLA.com
Whose club is it, anyway? 70-year-old Pearl River women's club target of takeover
When a uniformed Pearl River Police officer showed up at Lola Monroe’s home on a recent August afternoon, the 77-year-old woman was puzzled but not at all alarmed, even though, she says now, the officer was perspiring heavily and “was so nervous it was almost funny.”. He asked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
Little Freddie King has the cure for what ails you on new ‘Blues Medicine’
If there’s something ailing you, Little Freddie King might just have the cure. The New Orleans gutbucket blues guitarist and singer last month released his latest album, “Blues Medicine,” a title King picked to evangelize about the cure-all properties of the music he’s been playing for more than 70 years.
NOLA.com
Ferguson to redeploy 75 cops to patrol shifts and add 50-75 civilian jobs to address thinning force
Roughly a week after New York-based consultants issued a report recommending redeployment of commissioned NOPD officers to patrol duty, Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announced his intention to do just that in an effort to address backlogs and lower police response times. At a press conference Thursday, the chief also urged applicants who were previously disqualified for marijuana use and low credit scores to reapply and said the department will soon add 50 to 75 new civilian positions.
NOLA.com
Occult, French Quarter and love meld in Lord's 'Visions & Visitations in the Promised Land'
David Lord will sign advance copies of "Visions & Visitations in the Promised Land" Saturday at 5 p.m. at Madame Vic's, 1500 Elysian Fields Ave., New Orleans. Lord is a New Orleans-based artist, musician and writer, and founder of the Skull Club. The book is billed as "a psychedelic journey in search of love, truth and the meaning of life."
NOLA.com
Grand $2.6M Camp Street house has a turreted side, dormers, arched ceilings -- and a separate living space
A house on Camp Street is a commanding presence, gleaming in white, with manicured lawns and a rouge-tinted door that invites the viewer to see what lies inside. A wide, majestic staircase leads to the second-story entry, positioned between matching floor-to-ceiling windows on a porch that is elegant, yet inviting.
NOLA.com
Covington High student pleads guilty in attack on teacher that was posted on Tiktok
A 19-year-old former Covington High School student pleaded guilty Wednesday to beating her teacher in a video posted to TikTok that went viral last October. Larrianna Jackson was charged with felony second-degree battery and cruelty to the infirmed. Judge Richard Swartz of the 22nd Judicial District Court sentenced Jackson to five years in prison, with four years suspended.
NOLA.com
Lakeside Shopping Center adds two new tenants, sees expansions despite tough mall market
Lakeside Shopping Center is adding a new retailer and restaurant while another longtime tenant expands to a freestanding store on the property, the latest changes at the Metairie mall that's held up better than many other shopping centers. Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry is completing construction on a new 8,800-square-foot location...
NOLA.com
2 Chalmette High School students arrested after teacher struck during fight
Authorities arrested two 15-year-old Chalmette High School students after a teacher was hit during a fight between the two boys on Friday, according to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office did not identify the students because they are juveniles. The fight occurred just before 2:30 p.m. in...
NOLA.com
West Jefferson property transfers for Aug. 31-Sept 8, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
Below is a compilation of properties sold in West Jefferson Parish from Aug. 31-Sept 8, 2022. Data is compiled from public records. Carita Drive 105: Alvin E. Handley Jr. to Thao T. Nguyen and Tuan V. Nguyen Jr., $165,000. Mandy Drive 141: Anita B. Perkins to Brian J. Perkins, donation.
Comments / 0