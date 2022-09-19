Originally Published By: Vacaville Police Department Facebook Page. “On Tuesday, July 20th just after 10pm, dispatch received a call from a woman who said a friend’s ex-boyfriend had brandished a gun at her and her friend and had reportedly left in a green or blue Lexus. Officers immediately headed to the area and learned the suspect was Aaron Scott (19, Vacaville) and the gun he’d brandished likely had an extended magazine. Meanwhile, other officers stopped a different vehicle nearby and found Mr. Scott was a passenger in that car. The earlier mentioned green Lexus was found parked a short distance away, and a loaded Glock 26 handgun with an extended magazine was plainly visible inside. Mr. Scott was booked into the Solano County Jail on a variety of firearms charges.

VACAVILLE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO