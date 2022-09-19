ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yolo County, CA

webcenterfairbanks.com

Day care owner arrested, accused of grabbing child in her care

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KCRA) - A California day care owner is charged with child abuse and accused of grabbing one of the children in her care. “It’s every mom’s worst fear that they’re going to put their kid in day care and they’re going to get hurt,” Samantha Merryman said.
YUBA CITY, CA
davisvanguard.org

Yolo Releases First Point in Time Count of Homeless Since the Pandemic

Woodland, CA – This week Yolo County released the complete report of its 2022 Point-in-Time (PIT) Count (PDF). The PIT is a survey of individuals and families identified as experiencing sheltered or unsheltered homelessness within the boundaries of Yolo County on a single night. The 2022 count identified 746 people experiencing homelessness on February 23.
YOLO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

San Quentin guard sentenced for smuggling phones into Death Row

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Quentin State Prison guard pleaded guilty to smuggling dozens of cell phones into death row for condemned inmates in exchange for bribes, prosecutors said Monday. Prison guard Keith Christopher, 38 of Pittsburg, Calif., and three co-defendants admitted to orchestrating and participating in the criminal conspiracy. The guard’s co-defendants included […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Thousands expected for Hells Angels funeral in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of people are expected to ride into Stockton this weekend for Sonny Barger’s funeral service, one of the founding members of the Hells Angels Oakland Chapter.  Barger passed away in June from cancer. The owner of the speedway where Barger’s memorial is happening this weekend says there has been extensive […]
STOCKTON, CA
Fox40

Rocklin man arrested in $2.2 million embezzlement scheme

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said it arrested a man suspected of embezzling $2.2 million from a profit-sharing fund meant for retirees of business based in Sutter County. The department said that trustees of a retirement investments fund for employees of an agriculture company contacted the...
ROSEVILLE, CA
crimevoice.com

Vacaville Police Issue Community Update on Recent Arrests

Originally Published By: Vacaville Police Department Facebook Page. “On Tuesday, July 20th just after 10pm, dispatch received a call from a woman who said a friend’s ex-boyfriend had brandished a gun at her and her friend and had reportedly left in a green or blue Lexus. Officers immediately headed to the area and learned the suspect was Aaron Scott (19, Vacaville) and the gun he’d brandished likely had an extended magazine. Meanwhile, other officers stopped a different vehicle nearby and found Mr. Scott was a passenger in that car. The earlier mentioned green Lexus was found parked a short distance away, and a loaded Glock 26 handgun with an extended magazine was plainly visible inside. Mr. Scott was booked into the Solano County Jail on a variety of firearms charges.
VACAVILLE, CA
News Break
Politics
POLITICO

Rising homelessness is tearing California cities apart

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A crew of state workers arrived early one hot summer day to clear dozens of people camped under a dusty overpass near California’s Capitol. The camp’s residents gathered their tents, coolers and furniture and shifted less than 100 feet across the street to city-owned land, where they’ve been ever since.
CALIFORNIA STATE
davisvanguard.org

LA COVID-19 Updates

By Ellie Yun LOS ANGELES — A newly approved booster targeting Omicron subvariants is forecasted to ...
DAVIS, CA
capitolweekly.net

Time to strengthen California’s programs for aged and disabled

Look around. California’s population is aging and growing more diverse. Aging independently in one’s own home with economic security has become particularly challenging for too many older adults who for years have endured discrimination, inequities and health disparities. These challenges have only intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic and amid surging costs of living.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report

Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
CALIFORNIA STATE
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sky River Casino to pay for additional help from Elk Grove Police

Since the opening of the new Sky River Casino in Elk Grove in August, the casino has been paying for additional help from the Elk Grove Police Department. In the days after the casino opened, Elk Grove police officers helped direct traffic as crowds converged on the casino. The department has maintained a presence around the casino since it opened.
ELK GROVE, CA

