davisvanguard.org
Defense Argues Recommended Sentence Would Deeply Burden the Family Unit – Judge Imposes It Anyway
WOODLAND, CA – “I think a significant time in custody is going to pose a deeper burden on the family unit than I think is necessary when we are trying to rehabilitate someone,” said Deputy Public Defender James Bradford this week during a sentencing hearing in a domestic violence case here in Yolo County Superior Court.
davisvanguard.org
Prosecution Aggressively Questions Accused during Cross-examination in Burglary, Robbery, DV Trial
WOODLAND, CA – “So you’re saying you’re dumb and don’t remember what you pled to?” asked Deputy District Attorney Frits Van Der Hoek as he was questioning Jakaye Mandale Waithe during his trial here in Yolo County Superior Court this week. Waithe was charged...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Day care owner arrested, accused of grabbing child in her care
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KCRA) - A California day care owner is charged with child abuse and accused of grabbing one of the children in her care. “It’s every mom’s worst fear that they’re going to put their kid in day care and they’re going to get hurt,” Samantha Merryman said.
davisvanguard.org
Yolo Releases First Point in Time Count of Homeless Since the Pandemic
Woodland, CA – This week Yolo County released the complete report of its 2022 Point-in-Time (PIT) Count (PDF). The PIT is a survey of individuals and families identified as experiencing sheltered or unsheltered homelessness within the boundaries of Yolo County on a single night. The 2022 count identified 746 people experiencing homelessness on February 23.
KCRA.com
Project Rebound at Sacramento State gives formerly incarcerated second chance at life
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More than 122,000 people are incarcerated in California state prisons, according to thePublic Policy Institute of California, a nonpartisan research organization. Of those 122,000 people, the breakdown of people incarcerated is also disproportionate. Data from The Sentencing Project, a research and advocacy center, shows Black people...
davisvanguard.org
Commentary: Governor Gives Us the CARE Act When What We Need is Housing For the Homeless
Sacramento, CA – A pointed column this week by Josh Gohlke in the Sacramento Bee (warning paywall) argues, “California is ready to try almost any tactic on homelessness. Just not the one that works.”. Gohlke notes that unsheltered homelessness has exploded over the last several years, with an...
San Quentin guard sentenced for smuggling phones into Death Row
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Quentin State Prison guard pleaded guilty to smuggling dozens of cell phones into death row for condemned inmates in exchange for bribes, prosecutors said Monday. Prison guard Keith Christopher, 38 of Pittsburg, Calif., and three co-defendants admitted to orchestrating and participating in the criminal conspiracy. The guard’s co-defendants included […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Sacramento man sentenced to 25 years to life for third strike following Auburn burglaries
The Placer County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Monday a Sacramento man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for a third-strike, first-degree residential burglary. Roy Lee Foster, 57, was involved in a March 3 burglary at 5 a.m. on Silverhawk Way in Auburn. According to the District...
Thousands expected for Hells Angels funeral in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of people are expected to ride into Stockton this weekend for Sonny Barger’s funeral service, one of the founding members of the Hells Angels Oakland Chapter. Barger passed away in June from cancer. The owner of the speedway where Barger’s memorial is happening this weekend says there has been extensive […]
Fox40
Rocklin man arrested in $2.2 million embezzlement scheme
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said it arrested a man suspected of embezzling $2.2 million from a profit-sharing fund meant for retirees of business based in Sutter County. The department said that trustees of a retirement investments fund for employees of an agriculture company contacted the...
KCRA.com
9 injured, including children, in crash on Highway 20 in Sutter County, authorities say
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — At least nine people were injured, including several children, in a crash in Sutter County just west of Yuba City, authorities said. The two-vehicle crash happened along Highway 20 at the intersection of Humphrey Road on Wednesday evening, the California Highway Patrol said. At least...
crimevoice.com
Vacaville Police Issue Community Update on Recent Arrests
Originally Published By: Vacaville Police Department Facebook Page. “On Tuesday, July 20th just after 10pm, dispatch received a call from a woman who said a friend’s ex-boyfriend had brandished a gun at her and her friend and had reportedly left in a green or blue Lexus. Officers immediately headed to the area and learned the suspect was Aaron Scott (19, Vacaville) and the gun he’d brandished likely had an extended magazine. Meanwhile, other officers stopped a different vehicle nearby and found Mr. Scott was a passenger in that car. The earlier mentioned green Lexus was found parked a short distance away, and a loaded Glock 26 handgun with an extended magazine was plainly visible inside. Mr. Scott was booked into the Solano County Jail on a variety of firearms charges.
POLITICO
Rising homelessness is tearing California cities apart
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A crew of state workers arrived early one hot summer day to clear dozens of people camped under a dusty overpass near California’s Capitol. The camp’s residents gathered their tents, coolers and furniture and shifted less than 100 feet across the street to city-owned land, where they’ve been ever since.
davisvanguard.org
Letter: Morrill Has the Davis Values and Skill Set Our Council Needs Now
Adam Morrill is perfect for our city council, and the time we need him is now. The core task of serving on city council is overseeing the efficient and principled running of our city. This means making sure our roads and parks are maintained, that we fund the level of...
davisvanguard.org
LA COVID-19 Updates
By Ellie Yun LOS ANGELES — A newly approved booster targeting Omicron subvariants is forecasted to ... The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Burglary in evacuation area, objects thrown at vehicle
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Sept. 6. Corey Joseph Janic, 34, was arrested at 5:32 p.m. on suspicion of a felony bench warrant in the 2700 block of...
capitolweekly.net
Time to strengthen California’s programs for aged and disabled
Look around. California’s population is aging and growing more diverse. Aging independently in one’s own home with economic security has become particularly challenging for too many older adults who for years have endured discrimination, inequities and health disparities. These challenges have only intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic and amid surging costs of living.
NBC Bay Area
3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report
Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
mendofever.com
Armed Robbery Suspects Lead Police Across Humboldt, Mendocino, Lake County Lines Ending With Foot Pursuit
The following is a press release issued by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. In Sept. 16, 2022, at about 9:45 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sky River Casino to pay for additional help from Elk Grove Police
Since the opening of the new Sky River Casino in Elk Grove in August, the casino has been paying for additional help from the Elk Grove Police Department. In the days after the casino opened, Elk Grove police officers helped direct traffic as crowds converged on the casino. The department has maintained a presence around the casino since it opened.
