Royal Hanneford Circus To Perform In Newport News September 22-25
NEWPORT NEWS—For the first time ever, the Royal Hanneford Circus is coming to Newport News. The Circus Fans Association of America (CFA) is hosting its 2022 convention in Newport News, and the organization worked with Newport News Tourism, Newport News Hospitality Association leaders, and the Newport News Special Events team to bring the show here.
National Ice Cream Cone Day
For ice cream cone lovers, it was the perfect day to indulge in a waffle cone from Dourmar's Cones and Barbeque. Unbeknownst to some, the waffle cone has its roots right here in Norfolk.
Barktoberfest Returns To Downtown Hampton October 8
HAMPTON—Millpoint Park in Downtown Hampton will be brimming with dog owners, dog enthusiasts, vendors, and a beer garden on Saturday, October 8, when the Peninsula SPCA’s beloved Barktoberfest is back for in-person fun and activities. Doors will open at 11:30am and the event is scheduled to run from...
Hampton Public Library site leads to adult toy store
Heather Young was looking for some sun exposure when she took her library card outside to renew some books online. What she got was too hot for the Hampton mom to handle.
MAKING A MARK: Yorktown couple gives new life to old items
YORKTOWN, Va. — Robert Pegram believes it's better to repair than replace. "If you can restore it, you can keep those memories," he said. He and his wife, Chelsey, own Fibrenew Hampton Roads-Peninsula-- a mobile restoration franchise. "What we do is leather, plastic, and [vinyl] repairs and restorations," Chelsey...
Royal Hanneford Circus puts up the big top in Newport News
For the first time ever, the Royal Hanneford Circus is coming to Newport News! Performances of all kinds will begin Thursday at 7p.m. in Newport News
WAVY News 10
Keke Palmer surprises Chesapeake resident as winner of national song contest
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – American actress and singer Keke Palmer made a surprise call to a Chesapeake man to give him the news that he had won a national singing contest!. 38-year-old Reggie Lewis Halsey Jr. won McCormick’s ‘America’s Got Tacos’ contest, in which hundreds of people across the country participated by submitting original taco-themed songs.
Bonaventure Purchases Two Apartment Complexes In Hampton Roads
Bonaventure, an Alexandria-based company that focuses on the development, construction, and property management of multifamily communities, recently announced it bought two separate apartment complexes in the Hampton Roads region. On September 16, it was announced that Bonaventure acquired properties in Hampton as well as in Virginia Beach. Want to read...
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
York County pizza shop "Under Old Management" as previous owner returns
In 2017, Brian Betts sold York County's beloved "The Pizza Shop" to venture into the world of toys and collectibles. After the joint closed last year, Betts decided to return to his first love.
Pharrell To Host A Norfolk Block Party With His Mighty Dream Agency
Pharrell is bringing a block party to Norfolk, Va. According to 13 News Now, the Grammy award-winning musician will use his new creative agency, Mighty Dream, to bring a three-day conference to the Neon District and ten nearby areas in November 2022. The event’s block party will serve as an inaugural commemoration of the agency’s inception in partnership with Edelman and sister agency UEG. More from VIBE.comPharrell Throws First Pitch At Yankees-Mets Subway Series, Talks BBC CollaborationKelis Responds To Beyonce Removing "Milkshake" SampleBeyoncé Reportedly Removes Kelis Interpolation From 'Renaissance' Commune Restaurant’s community engagement coordinator Dr. Sebrina A. Lindsay-Law disclosed her excitement over...
Hampton Roads Regional Jail hosting job fair Sept. 24
According to a Facebook post, the job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2690 Elmhurst Lane in the Training Department.
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
Habitat for Humanity volunteers building new home for single mother in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Habitat for Humanity of Hampton Roads has another home in the works. In Chesapeake, a team of volunteers spent the morning wrapping up construction on a new home for a family of three. Habitat For Humanity volunteer coordinator Alissa Wilson said crews started renovating the home...
Experience Festivals, Feasts and Fall Foliage in Chesapeake, VA.
Fall is a beautiful time to visit Coastal Virginia for a getaway you’ll always remember. Chesapeake, VA is home to endless outdoor activities, heavenly food, and dazzling wildlife. Situated 20 minutes from Virginia Beach, 90 minutes from Richmond and just three hours from Washington, D.C., Chesapeake’s central location offers the perfect starting point for your fall getaway.
Suffolk community rallying against ‘Port 460’ project ahead of council meeting
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Members of the Suffolk community are rallying Wednesday at City Hall in opposition to the city’s approval of the “Port 460” project. The rally at 5 p.m. begins an hour before the council meeting. The project would build warehouses used for logistics...
Could a bigger Norfolk arena survive if one is also built near Richmond? Operator says it depends who opens first
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Plans to bring an arena to Norfolk are moving forward, but one potential operator is warning that time is of the essence. Oak View Group, a global company that manages and invests in arenas, said they are keeping an eye on a potential arena development outside Richmond in Henrico County. Doug […]
Williamsburg Chef To Compete On Hell’s Kitchen
WILLIAMSBURG-One of the Historic Triangle’s chefs will soon be adding “reality TV personality” to her resume. Casa Pearl in Greater Williamsburg recently announced that one of its chefs will be a contestant on Season 21 of Hell’s Kitchen on FOX. Want to read the rest of...
Virginia Beach educator wins $1 million
“It really feels unbelievable!” she told Lottery officials.
California Burrito could be next Norfolk restaurant to see permit revoked, but why?
There have been no high-profile violent incidents at California Burrito along Norfolk's Granby Street, but still the City of Norfolk is recommending its permit that allows it to operate like a nightclub be revoked.
