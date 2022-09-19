ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

peninsulachronicle.com

Royal Hanneford Circus To Perform In Newport News September 22-25

NEWPORT NEWS—For the first time ever, the Royal Hanneford Circus is coming to Newport News. The Circus Fans Association of America (CFA) is hosting its 2022 convention in Newport News, and the organization worked with Newport News Tourism, Newport News Hospitality Association leaders, and the Newport News Special Events team to bring the show here.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WTKR News 3

National Ice Cream Cone Day

For ice cream cone lovers, it was the perfect day to indulge in a waffle cone from Dourmar's Cones and Barbeque. Unbeknownst to some, the waffle cone has its roots right here in Norfolk.
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Barktoberfest Returns To Downtown Hampton October 8

HAMPTON—Millpoint Park in Downtown Hampton will be brimming with dog owners, dog enthusiasts, vendors, and a beer garden on Saturday, October 8, when the Peninsula SPCA’s beloved Barktoberfest is back for in-person fun and activities. Doors will open at 11:30am and the event is scheduled to run from...
HAMPTON, VA
Hampton, VA
Entertainment
Local
Virginia Entertainment
Hampton, VA
Government
City
Hampton, VA
Local
Virginia Government
13News Now

MAKING A MARK: Yorktown couple gives new life to old items

YORKTOWN, Va. — Robert Pegram believes it's better to repair than replace. "If you can restore it, you can keep those memories," he said. He and his wife, Chelsey, own Fibrenew Hampton Roads-Peninsula-- a mobile restoration franchise. "What we do is leather, plastic, and [vinyl] repairs and restorations," Chelsey...
YORKTOWN, VA
WAVY News 10

Keke Palmer surprises Chesapeake resident as winner of national song contest

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – American actress and singer Keke Palmer made a surprise call to a Chesapeake man to give him the news that he had won a national singing contest!. 38-year-old Reggie Lewis Halsey Jr. won McCormick’s ‘America’s Got Tacos’ contest, in which hundreds of people across the country participated by submitting original taco-themed songs.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Bonaventure Purchases Two Apartment Complexes In Hampton Roads

Bonaventure, an Alexandria-based company that focuses on the development, construction, and property management of multifamily communities, recently announced it bought two separate apartment complexes in the Hampton Roads region. On September 16, it was announced that Bonaventure acquired properties in Hampton as well as in Virginia Beach. Want to read...
HAMPTON, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
VIRGINIA STATE
Vibe

Pharrell To Host A Norfolk Block Party With His Mighty Dream Agency

Pharrell is bringing a block party to Norfolk, Va. According to 13 News Now, the Grammy award-winning musician will use his new creative agency, Mighty Dream, to bring a three-day conference to the Neon District and ten nearby areas in November 2022. The event’s block party will serve as an inaugural commemoration of the agency’s inception in partnership with Edelman and sister agency UEG. More from VIBE.comPharrell Throws First Pitch At Yankees-Mets Subway Series, Talks BBC CollaborationKelis Responds To Beyonce Removing "Milkshake" SampleBeyoncé Reportedly Removes Kelis Interpolation From 'Renaissance' Commune Restaurant’s community engagement coordinator Dr. Sebrina A. Lindsay-Law disclosed her excitement over...
NORFOLK, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
VIRGINIA STATE
traveltasteandtour.com

Experience Festivals, Feasts and Fall Foliage in Chesapeake, VA.

Fall is a beautiful time to visit Coastal Virginia for a getaway you’ll always remember. Chesapeake, VA is home to endless outdoor activities, heavenly food, and dazzling wildlife. Situated 20 minutes from Virginia Beach, 90 minutes from Richmond and just three hours from Washington, D.C., Chesapeake’s central location offers the perfect starting point for your fall getaway.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Williamsburg Chef To Compete On Hell’s Kitchen

WILLIAMSBURG-One of the Historic Triangle’s chefs will soon be adding “reality TV personality” to her resume. Casa Pearl in Greater Williamsburg recently announced that one of its chefs will be a contestant on Season 21 of Hell’s Kitchen on FOX. Want to read the rest of...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

