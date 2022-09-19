ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Man dead after home wall collapses during construction in Collier County

By ABC7 News
 3 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A man died after a wall inside his home collapsed on him Sunday morning in Collier County.

According to Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the man was working on his home on Della Drive in Golden Gate Estates before the incident occurred.

Officials received a call at 11:47 a.m. When first responders arrived at the scene, the man was pronounced dead.

The man’s wife is in shock after her husband of nearly forty years died suddenly.

“My husband is gone, and I really don’t know what I am going to do,” Anita Anthony said. “I’m just devastated.”

Anthony said her husband, Stephen Anthony, loved wholeheartedly.

“He was a very good family-oriented man,” she said. “He was a very good man, and I loved him with all of my heart, and so did his kids and grandkids and family.”

In January, they would have been married for 38 years. But now, she is forced to envision a different future.

“I just need help,” she said. “I don’t know how I am going to do this and still provide for Stephen.”

The plan was to renovate their Della Drive home while Anita started a special needs program for their son, Stephen Junior.

So, according to that, Stephen went to work on their shed in the backyard. But unfortunately, that is where his work ends.

“He was doing construction in the backyard on his shed that’s permitted, and it was a two-story wall, and it fell on him and crushed him,” Anita said while fighting back tears.

Anita told ABC7 she ran outside to check on her husband, but that is when she found him underneath a wooden slab.

“And I went out and found him, and he was already turning blue,” She said. “This horrible accident happened, and it took him away. I just want my husband back.”

But they will not be the only ones to feel this heavy loss.

“He was well known in the construction industry here in Naples, and he is just going to be really, really missed a whole lot,” she said.

There will be a memorial service for Stephen as soon as her other children arrive in town.

“He wanted to be cremated,” Anita said. “We are going to spread his ashes off the pier, and that’s how he will be honored, and I am going to make little necklaces for all of the grandkids and my daughter.”

She wants to remember him for his servant’s heart and the way he provided for his loved ones.

