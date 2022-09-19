Read full article on original website
Ethereum (ETH) Transactions Hit 1-Month High
While the price of Ethereum (ETH) has dipped substantially since The Merge went live last week, its network activity increased. The data from Glassnode shows that the total number of ETH transactions (7-day moving average) reached 47,982 yesterday, which is the highest level in one month. On 14 August, Ethereum...
Daily Bitcoin Exchange Outflows Hit $518 Million
According to the data published by Glassnode, an on-chain analytics platform, daily Bitcoin exchange outflows reached the level of $518.6 million on 20 September. With inflows of $489.2 million, net flows came in at -$29.4 million. Bitcoin was not the only crypto asset that suffered large exchange outflows yesterday. Glassnode’s...
CoinShares Introduces Automated Trading Platform Hal
Currently offering four quantitative styles, thematic index strategies are also planned. Hal is non-custodial but executes on a user’s behalf. CoinShares, the London-headquartered digital asset investment firm, is launching an automated trading platform for retail crypto investors. The platform called HAL (short for Heuristically programmed ALgorithmic computer), will offer...
Nasdaq to Launch Crypto Custody Services for Institutions
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has jumped into the cryptocurrency space with the launch of a digital asset services business that will initially offer custody solutions, the company announced on Tuesday. Dubbed Nasdaq Digital Assets, the platform is considering incorporating "liquidity and execution services" as well. However, the company does have any...
KKR Combines Crypto and Traditional Finance
Crypto skeptics have repeatedly suggested that cryptocurrencies are vaporware, meaning tech without a purpose, or a solution in search of a problem. This pretense that crypto is aimless has always seemed disingenuous, since Bitcoin’s creator, in the very first line of its whitepaper, states unequivocally that:. “A purely peer-to-peer...
Crypto Market Maker Wintermute Lost $160 Million to Hackers
Wintermute, a cryptocurrency market maker, has become the latest victim of hackers as $160 million worth of digital currencies were siphoned from its decentralized finance (DeFi) operations. The Founder and CEO, Evgeny Gaevoy confirmed the hack with a tweet and revealed that its lending and over-the-counter (OTC) services were not...
Binance Gains MVP License from Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulator
Binance has strengthened its position in the Middle East with a new Minimal Viable Product (MVP) license from Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA), the crypto exchange announced on Tuesday. The new license came after Dubai’s newly formed digital asset regulator granted a provisional license to the crypto exchange...
ULTIMATE List of the Best Crypto Lending Platforms 2022
Crypto lending is the fastest-growing niche in the cryptocurrency space to make good money. The crypto market is rapidly changing, and new crypto lending platforms are coming up every single day. Some key factors to consider any platform reliable are the partners involved with the platform, the business model they adopted, the way they allow everyone to store the assets, exchange rates, loan-to-value ratio, repayment limits, etc.
Coinbase Expands European Presence, Obtains Regulatory Approval in the Netherlands
Digital asset services provider, Coinbase announced today that it has secured regulatory approval in the Netherlands. The exchange has become the first major crypto trading services provider to register with the Dutch Central Bank. According to the details shared by Coinbase, the latest registration has allowed the company to offer...
𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐛𝐲𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐨 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐬! "The Merge" is complete.
𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐛𝐲𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐨 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐬!. Ethereum's long-awaited merge with the Beacon Chain is now complete. Read the full story here: https://lnkd.in/ds_xdhcm. #MultiBankGroup #MultiBankio #Ethereum #merge #proofofstake...
Meta 1 Network: The Future of Visualization in Web3
The application and adaptation of blockchain technology has significantly increased across countless industries and sectors over the past decade. This includes the gaming industry, in which decentralized cloud services are proving to be a more streamlined, faster, and ultimately cheaper alternative to centralized solutions. With the increasing popularity of metaverse and GameFi projects, a decentralized cloud rendering platform would be a game changer as demand has never been higher for high-level graphic games.
