This Law & Order: SVU premiere recap is for the second hour of a three-way crossover involving Law & Order and Law & Order: Organized Crime. Make sure to check out our recaps of Parts I and III. A young girl’s execution-style killing on a New York City street is the horrific starting point for a joint effort among the officers of Law & Order, SVU and Organized Crime. The first hour of the crossover event revealed that the girl was Ukranian and had survived the Russian invasion only to become sex-trafficked soon after arriving in the United States. And that revelation led...

TV SERIES ・ 36 MINUTES AGO