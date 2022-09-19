Read full article on original website
Actor and Activist Kendrick Sampson Launches BLD PWR Productions (EXCLUSIVE)
Actor and activist Kendrick Sampson has launched BLD PWR Productions, a new production company that extends the impact of his advocacy initiative of the same name. The actor — best known for “Insecure,” “Miss Juneteenth,” “How to Get Away with Murder” and “The Vampire Diaries” — is the co-founder of BLD PWR, which helped to mobilize thousands of protesters during the #BlackLivesMatter movement of summer 2020 and organized industry leaders to sign a letter calling for Hollywood to divest from the police.
‘Hawa’ Review: A Big-Hearted Contemporary Fable About a Unique Parisian Kid’s Life-Affirming Quest
A bold celebration of taking up space in places you’re told you don’t belong, “Hawa” is a crowd-pleasing fable with a fluffy heart, fierce spirit and disarming sense of humor. These qualities also define the titular heroine of Maïmouna Doucouré’s lovely sophomore feature, co-written by Doucouré, Alain-Michel Blanc, Zangro and David Elkaim. Hawa is both sensitive and fearless while she roams the streets of Paris on a life-defining quest with her dependable scooter and unapologetic blonde afro, seeing the world through her idiosyncratic coke-bottle glasses as she earns the help and goodwill of a parade of strangers.
James Cameron Spent an Entire Year Writing an ‘Avatar 2’ Script, and Then He Threw It Out: It Wasn’t ‘Subconscious’ Enough
James Cameron revealed to The Times UK that before “Avatar: The Way of Water” there was a full “Avatar 2” screenplay that was written and then thrown into the trash. It turns out that at least an entire year of the 13-year gap between 2009’s “Avatar” and 2022’s “The Way of Water” was spent on a screenplay that will never see the light of day.
Lukas Gage Joins ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Series at HBO Max (EXCLUSIVE)
The eight-episode series was ordered at HBO Max back in April. It is based on the DC comics of the same name as well as “The Sandman,” from characters created by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner. More from Variety. HBO Max Pilot 'More' Casts Christian Serratos in Lead...
Baz Luhrmann Confirms Britney Spears Remix of ‘Viva Las Vegas’ Could Be On Its Way Soon
There could be more new music from Britney Spears on the way. Baz Luhrmann says that he’s working on releasing the fan-favorite “Viva Las Vegas” remix from his recent film Elvis, which fuses Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas” with Spears’ 2003 hit, “Toxic.”
Law and Order: SVU Premiere Recap: Tick, Tick, Boom!
This Law & Order: SVU premiere recap is for the second hour of a three-way crossover involving Law & Order and Law & Order: Organized Crime. Make sure to check out our recaps of Parts I and III. A young girl’s execution-style killing on a New York City street is the horrific starting point for a joint effort among the officers of Law & Order, SVU and Organized Crime. The first hour of the crossover event revealed that the girl was Ukranian and had survived the Russian invasion only to become sex-trafficked soon after arriving in the United States. And that revelation led...
KTLA Anchor Mark Mester Fired After On-Air Reaction to Lynette Romero’s Departure
Anchor Mark Mester is no longer employed by KTLA, Variety has confirmed. Mester was fired on Thursday following a suspension after he criticized on-air how the station went about his co-anchor Lynette Romero’s sudden departure. KTLA announced Romero’s exit last week without a goodbye message to viewers, which drew criticism on social media. According to the Los Angeles Times, KTLA general manager Janene Drafs announced Mester’s firing during a meeting in the newsroom. Mester is also no longer listed as an anchor on KTLA’s website. KTLA news director Pete Saiers said in a statement to Variety: “After 24 years, Lynette Romero...
Background Actors, Tell Us Your Wildest Stories From On Set
Working in the film industry is never not interesting, so please spill all the tea.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Is a Dazzling Tour of Palm Springs’ Greatest Mid-Century Architecture
Despite its striking architecture, Palm Springs has seldom been captured effectively on film — even the movie “Palm Springs” shot somewhere else. But no longer. The Olivia Wilde-directed dystopian fantasy “Don’t Worry Darling” makes ample use of the California resort town’s well-preserved mid-century buildings to showcase her vision of 1950s suburban bliss covering up something menacing underneath. Endless sunny skies, broad avenues lined with swaying palm trees and turquoise swimming pools are signifiers of an idealized life for the inhabitants of the fictional Victory Project, like the attractive young couple played by Florence Pugh and Harry Styles.
The best bands to see at Portola, San Francisco's newest music festival
The Portola Festival aims to fill the gap left by Outside Lands and Hardly Strictly.
