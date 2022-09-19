ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Big Ben failed to bong after the minute's silence for the Queen because of a 'technical issue'

By Bethany Dawson
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hh7T9_0i19FITo00
Soldiers march next to Big Ben in the dress rehearsal for the Queen's funeral. Ministry of Defence
  • Big Ben failed to chime last night after the UK observed a minutes silence in memory of the Queen.
  • A Parliament spokesperson said it was due to a "minor technical issue that has now been resolved."
  • The Army is working to ensure it chimes every 60 seconds during the Queen's funeral procession.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

The Queen’s Funeral Had Few Errors, But Australia’s Channel Nine TV Commentators Got Caught Out Identifying UK Prime Minister

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II has already gone down in history as a once-in-a-lifetime event, with huge praise reaped on both the organizers and the tireless broadcasters coordinating events and beaming them across the world. All except… Two Australian commentators, Tracey Grimshaw and Peter Overton, working for the Channel Nine network were clearly caught on the hop as they were tasked with naming the high-profile arrivals at Westminster Abbey for the State Funeral service of Her Majesty. Having announced the likes of US President Joe Biden, French premier Emmanuel Macron and other world dignitaries, they presumably thought their work was done,...
WORLD
Popculture

Meghan Markle Might See Return to UK Due to Response After Queen Elizabeth's Death

Meghan Markle has reportedly found a fan among the several Royal insiders who give interviews and share tidbits from behind the castle walls in the U.K. these days. According to The Sun, Markle's recent appearance alongside husband Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William apparently planted a seed for her return to the fold in a way.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funeral Procession#Bong#Ministry Of Defence#The Uk Parliament#British Royal Family#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Army
Daily Mail

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! The Sussexes' children can use HRH upon Queen's death because Prince Harry moves up the line of succession - after Meghan explosively claimed they were 'banned' from using the title

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Meghan Markle 'Looked Like Desperate Puppy' During Kate Middleton Reunion, Analyst Claims

Experts have suggested that Kate Middleton and her sister-in-law Meghan Markle have not yet reconciled based on their body language during their recent public reunion. On Saturday, Markle and her husband Prince Harry joined Middleton and her husband Prince William during a royal walkabout at Windsor Castle, where they greeted mourners who gathered to pay their respects in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death.
WORLD
Glamour

‘Don’t Cry—You’ll Start Me’: Prince William and Kate Got Emotional With Mourners in Sandringham

Continuing their week of mourning for Queen Elizabeth, the Prince and Princess of Wales traveled to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk to visit with mourners who have gathered to share condolences on Thursday. People reported that the couple spent about 45 minutes speaking with people outside the estate’s Norwich Gates, where 30,000 floral tributes have been laid. Though William and Kate have both shown some of their emotions during their previous appearances at Windsor and the Palace of Westminster, their trip to Sandringham was especially emotional.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

How the Queen ensured her loyal aide Angela Kelly - a docker's daughter from Liverpool - would be allowed to stay at her grace-and-favour home near Windsor Castle following the monarch's death

One of the Queen's most trusted confidantes is set to be allowed to stay on in her grace-and-favour home at Windsor – thanks to the Queen herself. Angela Kelly, a docker's daughter from Liverpool, began work as an Assistant Dresser at the Royal Household before becoming indispensable to the Monarch.
U.K.
NBC News

Why Prince Harry didn't attend the meeting where Charles will be proclaimed king — and who did

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has set into motion protocols that have not been seen for more than 70 years. She died Sept. 8, making her son and heir the new monarch, King Charles III. One of the required protocols to officially install him as the new monarch is the Accession Council, or when Queen Elizabeth's death is formally announced and her heir officially takes the throne, according to the official royal website.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

598K+
Followers
34K+
Post
322M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy