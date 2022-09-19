Read full article on original website
SFGate
‘Hawa’ Review: A Big-Hearted Contemporary Fable About a Unique Parisian Kid’s Life-Affirming Quest
A bold celebration of taking up space in places you’re told you don’t belong, “Hawa” is a crowd-pleasing fable with a fluffy heart, fierce spirit and disarming sense of humor. These qualities also define the titular heroine of Maïmouna Doucouré’s lovely sophomore feature, co-written by Doucouré, Alain-Michel Blanc, Zangro and David Elkaim. Hawa is both sensitive and fearless while she roams the streets of Paris on a life-defining quest with her dependable scooter and unapologetic blonde afro, seeing the world through her idiosyncratic coke-bottle glasses as she earns the help and goodwill of a parade of strangers.
SFGate
Actor and Activist Kendrick Sampson Launches BLD PWR Productions (EXCLUSIVE)
Actor and activist Kendrick Sampson has launched BLD PWR Productions, a new production company that extends the impact of his advocacy initiative of the same name. The actor — best known for “Insecure,” “Miss Juneteenth,” “How to Get Away with Murder” and “The Vampire Diaries” — is the co-founder of BLD PWR, which helped to mobilize thousands of protesters during the #BlackLivesMatter movement of summer 2020 and organized industry leaders to sign a letter calling for Hollywood to divest from the police.
SFGate
HBO Max Pilot ‘More’ Casts Christian Serratos in Lead Role (EXCLUSIVE)
The project was originally ordered to pilot at HBO Max in September 2020. Serratos joins previously announced cast members Veronica Falcón, Yvette Monreal, Georgie Flores, and Ceci Fernandez. The show is inspired by the reporting of journalist Amy Chozick. More from Variety. 'House of the Dragon' Averaging 29 Million...
SFGate
James Cameron Spent an Entire Year Writing an ‘Avatar 2’ Script, and Then He Threw It Out: It Wasn’t ‘Subconscious’ Enough
James Cameron revealed to The Times UK that before “Avatar: The Way of Water” there was a full “Avatar 2” screenplay that was written and then thrown into the trash. It turns out that at least an entire year of the 13-year gap between 2009’s “Avatar” and 2022’s “The Way of Water” was spent on a screenplay that will never see the light of day.
SFGate
Lukas Gage Joins ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Series at HBO Max (EXCLUSIVE)
The eight-episode series was ordered at HBO Max back in April. It is based on the DC comics of the same name as well as “The Sandman,” from characters created by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner. More from Variety. HBO Max Pilot 'More' Casts Christian Serratos in Lead...
