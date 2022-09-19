ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Political notebook: Conway to speak at GOP dinner; delegate candidate gets endorsements

By Joseph Deinlein, The Herald-Mail
 3 days ago
Maryland GOP's Red, White & Blue Dinner changes speaker

The Maryland Republican Party's 31st annual Red, White & Blue Dinner, planned for Thursday, was supposed to feature South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

But the organizers were able to get former senior counselor to President Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, to speak in her place. Everyone attending will get a signed copy of Conway's memoir, "Here's the Deal," according to an email from the state GOP sent Thursday.

The dinner, to be held at The Hotel at the University of Maryland, 7777 Baltimore Ave., College Park, will start with a 6 p.m. private reception and photo opportunity. A general cocktail reception is set for 6:30 p.m., with dinner to follow at 7:30 p.m.

Though the initial deadline to buy tickets, which start at $200, has passed, the email said tickets were still available at www.maryland.gop/rwb22.

Political group meets monthly to discuss Article V of Constitution

Cobblers and Carpenters for Liberty meets on the 6th of every month at 6 p.m. at Tony’s Pizza, 14224 Pennsylvania Ave. north of Hagerstown, according to a news release from organizer, Rick Bibbee.

Arrive by 5:30 p.m. for dinner and live entertainment until 6 p.m. Mack Berry will perform Oct. 6, and Music and Memories will perform Dec. 6.

After the entertainment, the group will engage in "a thorough Discussion and Debate of Article V of the U.S. Constitution," the release states.

For more information, call 301-991-7799, email Patriot@woodsetter.com or go to www.cobblersandcarpentersforliberty.com.

Previous Political Notebook:Farmer PAC, teachers, county GOP make endorsements; forums, fundraisers

Democratic candidate for state delegate announces endorsements

Brooke Grossman, a Democrat running for the House of Delegates District 2B seat in the Maryland General Assembly, recently announced several endorsements she has received.

Groups endorsing Grossman for the district that represents Hagerstown include:

  • Maryland State and DC AFL-CIO
  • American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Council 3
  • Maryland National Organization for Women
  • The Maryland chapter of The Sierra Club

Grossman is challenging incumbent Del. Brenda Thiam, R-Washington, in the Nov. 8 general election.

Do you have election-related news in Washington County?

If you have any politics-related items that would be of interest to Washington County voters, send them to news@herald-mail.com.

