A boy in Pittsburgh stole his grandparent’s car last night and crashed it into a pole, according to police. WPXI reported that an 11-year-old boy took his grandparent’s vehicle in the early hours of Sept. 22. The crash occurred at the intersection of Broadhead Fording Road and Windgap Avenue in Pittsburgh just before 3 a.m.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO