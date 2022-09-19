Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Driver of vehicle shot multiple times in Wilkinsburg
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was shot several times on a main intersection in Wilkinsburg. The shooting happened a little after 2 a.m. Thursday on the intersection of Ardmore Boulevard, right off of Brinton Road. The roadway was closed for nearly four hours while detectives investigated.
wtae.com
Man shot and killed in Duquesne on Wednesday morning
DUQUESNE, Pa. — Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Duquesne. The shooting happened a little after 12:05 a.m. Wednesday on the 700 block of Grant Street. Emergency responders found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the...
explore venango
Police Investigating Accidental Shooting Involving Local Man
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an accidental shooting in which a local man shot himself in the hand with a Ruger pistol on Wednesday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to UPMC Northwest, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, for a report of an accidental shooting.
Man arrested in connection with August bank robbery in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man was arrested in connection with a bank robbery that happened in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood in August. According to Pittsburgh police, Timothy Sowinski, 53, was arrested on Sept. 20, 2022 in the Southside. He was wanted for the robbery of the Community Bank in Brookline...
Police arrest man in connection with Shadyside, Lawrenceville burglaries
An Aliquippa man wanted in connection with a string of burglaries in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside and Lawrenceville neighborhoods has been arrested. Michael Moffett, 33, who faces multiple charges including burglary, criminal mischief and theft from a motor vehicle, was arrested by North Versailles police on Monday evening, said Cara Cruz, a spokeswoman for Pittsburgh’s Department of Public Safety.
2-year-old found dead inside stolen vehicle after father fatally shot during meet-up, police say
HOUSTON — A man detained by police Wednesday in connection to the deaths of a man shot dead in Houston and his 2-year-old child, who was later found dead in the victim’s stolen SUV, has been charged with murder, according to officials. Update 3:30 p.m. EDT Sept. 21:...
Delivery driver shot during robbery, attempted carjacking in Brighton Heights
PITTSBURGH — A pizza delivery driver is in critical but stable condition at a local hospital after being shot twice Monday night while delivering a pizza around 10:30 p.m. on Marmaduke Street in the city’s Brighton Heights neighborhood. Now, police are searching for three suspects who ran off after the robbery, attempted carjacking and shooting.
wtae.com
Man assaults ex-girlfriend with knife in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A man is accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend with a knife early Thursday morning in Pittsburgh. Laron Robinson, 32, is accused of assaulting Tearasha Harper while visiting Harper's Lemington Avenue residence. Robinson is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and simple assault. Around 1:15 a.m., police responded...
wtae.com
11-year-old boy crashes grandparents’ car in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety said an 11-year-old boy took his grandparents’ car and crashed it into a pole in Pittsburgh’s Windgap neighborhood. The crash happened a little before 3 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Broadhead Fording Road and Windgap Avenue. The boy was not hurt...
11-year-old steals grandparent’s car, crashes it into pole: police
A boy in Pittsburgh stole his grandparent’s car last night and crashed it into a pole, according to police. WPXI reported that an 11-year-old boy took his grandparent’s vehicle in the early hours of Sept. 22. The crash occurred at the intersection of Broadhead Fording Road and Windgap Avenue in Pittsburgh just before 3 a.m.
wtae.com
Co-defendant testifies in Fayette County homicide and kidnapping trial
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — One week after pleading guilty to third-degree murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping charges, a Fayette County woman took the stand to testify against her former co-defendant. Marjorie Jay told a jury Thursday that Keith Bradshaw planned to kidnap a 16-year-old boy from a Connellsville home...
wtae.com
15-year-old charged following shooting in Pittsburgh’s Homewood West neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — PITTSBURGH. A 15-year-old boy is charged with attempted homicide and other offenses following a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Homewood West neighborhood. The shooting happened last month outside Waad Mini Mart on Frankstown Avenue. Police said surveillance video shows Nathaniel Scott waiting for the victim to come out...
butlerradio.com
Muddy Creek Homicide Suspect Taken Into Custody
A man who is charged with killing a man in Muddy Creek Township is now in police custody. State police say 20-year-old Daniel Lloyd of Allegheny County was arrested in Michigan late last week. Lloyd is facing criminal homicide charges along with 37-year-old Nicole Schwartz for killing a 32-year-old man...
Bar fight leads to Penn State's The Corner being shot up in New Kensington
Evidence markers show where nearly a dozen bullets struck the Seventh Street side of The Corner, Penn State’s entrepreneurial center in downtown New Kensington last Friday. Damage included a shattered window, marked by one of the the markers still on the building Thursday. New Kensington police did not respond...
wtae.com
Police investigate bank robbery in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police and the FBI are investigating a bank robbery in the city’s Oakland neighborhood. The robbery happened Monday afternoon at the Citizen’s Bank near the corner of Fifth Avenue and Oakland Avenue. Investigators said the suspect told a teller he had a weapon but...
wtae.com
73-year-old woman killed in Hempfield Township
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 73-year-old Fayette County woman has been identified as the victim of a crash Wednesday afternoon in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. The coroner said Betty J. Wagner, of Franklin Township, was killed in the Wednesday afternoon crash. Wagner was driving along Arona Road when another...
Parents charged in New Kensington boy's death
Both parents of 9-year-old Azuree Charles were charged Wednesday in connection with the New Kensington boy’s death in May. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said the boy’s father, Jean Charles, 40, of Brackenridge, is charged with first-degree murder, criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, unlawful restraint of a minor by a parent, strangulation, concealing the death of a child and tampering with physical evidence.
wtae.com
Mother, father of Azuree Charles charged in connection with boy's homicide
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — The father of Azuree Charles has been charged with first-degree murder in his child's homicide, and the child’s mother is facing charges relating to being an accomplice, according to Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli. Watch the report from New Kensington in the video...
wtae.com
McKeesport child caught on video running with gun
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A young girl was caught on video wielding a gun in the Crawford Village community in McKeesport. Video shows the child running down the street, pointing the gun in the air. Later, a group of kids are seen running away and screaming as the girl pursues them, gun in hand.
Mt. Pleasant man facing more charges after another assault at county jail
A Mt. Pleasant man accused this week in an incident in a Westmoreland County courtroom was charged Wednesday with head-butting a second guard at the county jail in a month, according to court papers. Joe Paul Biller, 37, is facing aggravated and simple assault charges. He was being readied for...
