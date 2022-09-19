ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munhall, PA

wtae.com

Driver of vehicle shot multiple times in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was shot several times on a main intersection in Wilkinsburg. The shooting happened a little after 2 a.m. Thursday on the intersection of Ardmore Boulevard, right off of Brinton Road. The roadway was closed for nearly four hours while detectives investigated.
WILKINSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Man shot and killed in Duquesne on Wednesday morning

DUQUESNE, Pa. — Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Duquesne. The shooting happened a little after 12:05 a.m. Wednesday on the 700 block of Grant Street. Emergency responders found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the...
DUQUESNE, PA
explore venango

Police Investigating Accidental Shooting Involving Local Man

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an accidental shooting in which a local man shot himself in the hand with a Ruger pistol on Wednesday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to UPMC Northwest, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, for a report of an accidental shooting.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Police arrest man in connection with Shadyside, Lawrenceville burglaries

An Aliquippa man wanted in connection with a string of burglaries in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside and Lawrenceville neighborhoods has been arrested. Michael Moffett, 33, who faces multiple charges including burglary, criminal mischief and theft from a motor vehicle, was arrested by North Versailles police on Monday evening, said Cara Cruz, a spokeswoman for Pittsburgh’s Department of Public Safety.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man assaults ex-girlfriend with knife in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man is accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend with a knife early Thursday morning in Pittsburgh. Laron Robinson, 32, is accused of assaulting Tearasha Harper while visiting Harper's Lemington Avenue residence. Robinson is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and simple assault. Around 1:15 a.m., police responded...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

11-year-old boy crashes grandparents’ car in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety said an 11-year-old boy took his grandparents’ car and crashed it into a pole in Pittsburgh’s Windgap neighborhood. The crash happened a little before 3 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Broadhead Fording Road and Windgap Avenue. The boy was not hurt...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Co-defendant testifies in Fayette County homicide and kidnapping trial

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — One week after pleading guilty to third-degree murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping charges, a Fayette County woman took the stand to testify against her former co-defendant. Marjorie Jay told a jury Thursday that Keith Bradshaw planned to kidnap a 16-year-old boy from a Connellsville home...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Muddy Creek Homicide Suspect Taken Into Custody

A man who is charged with killing a man in Muddy Creek Township is now in police custody. State police say 20-year-old Daniel Lloyd of Allegheny County was arrested in Michigan late last week. Lloyd is facing criminal homicide charges along with 37-year-old Nicole Schwartz for killing a 32-year-old man...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

73-year-old woman killed in Hempfield Township

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 73-year-old Fayette County woman has been identified as the victim of a crash Wednesday afternoon in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. The coroner said Betty J. Wagner, of Franklin Township, was killed in the Wednesday afternoon crash. Wagner was driving along Arona Road when another...
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
Tribune-Review

Parents charged in New Kensington boy's death

Both parents of 9-year-old Azuree Charles were charged Wednesday in connection with the New Kensington boy’s death in May. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said the boy’s father, Jean Charles, 40, of Brackenridge, is charged with first-degree murder, criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, unlawful restraint of a minor by a parent, strangulation, concealing the death of a child and tampering with physical evidence.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
wtae.com

McKeesport child caught on video running with gun

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A young girl was caught on video wielding a gun in the Crawford Village community in McKeesport. Video shows the child running down the street, pointing the gun in the air. Later, a group of kids are seen running away and screaming as the girl pursues them, gun in hand.
MCKEESPORT, PA

