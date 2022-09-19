GAINESVILLE, Fla. – An autonomous bus operated by the City of Gainesville caught fire Tuesday in a downtown parking garage. It was reportedly charging at the time. Gainesville Fire Rescue responded to a report of the fire around 6:00 p.m., arrived within about 2.5 minutes, and had the fire out in another 2.5 minutes. They confirmed that the bus was charging at the time. The fire is under investigation.

