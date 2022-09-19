Read full article on original website
WCJB
UF Health Pediatrics evacuated after reports of smoke
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews and Gainesville Police Department officers responded to the children’s center at UF Health after a report of smoke in the building. Crews say someone called 911 on Thursday afternoon to report smoke in the elevator room. The building at 1699 S.W....
WCJB
Crash between a car and motorcycle sent both drivers to the hospital
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews were called to a crash that had the driver trapped in their car. Crews arrived at SW 13th St to find a crash involving a collision between a car and a motorcycle. The driver had to be cut out of their vehicle.
alachuachronicle.com
City autonomous bus catches fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – An autonomous bus operated by the City of Gainesville caught fire Tuesday in a downtown parking garage. It was reportedly charging at the time. Gainesville Fire Rescue responded to a report of the fire around 6:00 p.m., arrived within about 2.5 minutes, and had the fire out in another 2.5 minutes. They confirmed that the bus was charging at the time. The fire is under investigation.
WCJB
13-year-old boy in critical condition after crash in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A roadway in Ocala has reopened after a wreck involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Thursday morning. Ocala Police Department officers say the crash happened on Southwest 20th Street between 29th Terrace and 30th Court. According to officials with Ocala Fire Rescue, a pickup truck...
WCJB
Multiple people injured during crash on Highway 40
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies say multiple people are hurt after a crash on East Highway 40 in Silver Springs. Neighbors say two vehicles were involved and one caught fire. MCSO and Marion County Fire Rescue responded to the scene on Thursday afternoon. Drivers...
WCJB
Alachua County deputies clear two schools after gunshot heard nearby
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Officials say lockdowns have been lifted at two schools after someone thought they heard a gunshot nearby. Eastside High School and Lake Forest Elementary School were placed on lockdown around 12:10 p.m. Thursday. Deputies responded to both schools and conducted a search...
fox35orlando.com
2 senior living facility residents beaten by employee in Gainesville, police say
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A 24-year-old employee of a senior living facility in Gainesville was arrested Monday for reportedly abusing two of the facility's residents. According to the Gainesville Police Department, on June 30, officers responded to the facility after another employee reported two incidents of abuse. An investigation revealed that...
mycbs4.com
Apartment fire extinguished in Gainesville
Gainesville — Sunday night Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Southwest 20th Avenue Sunday night. When crews arrived, they say they saw smoke coming from the front door of the one of the apartments. They got there at 11:39 PM. They say...
ocala-news.com
Sprinkler inside Ocala nail salon prevents spread of fire
A sprinkler inside an Ocala nail salon helped prevent the spread of a small fire on Monday evening. Shortly before 10:45 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the 2700 block of SW College Road due to reports of an active fire alarm, according to a press release. OFR’s units, consisting...
alachuachronicle.com
Ocala man arrested for Newberry carjacking
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Justin Lee Rimes, 24, was arrested last night and charged with carjacking and battery after allegedly stealing a pickup truck. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded early Monday morning to a report of a carjacking in High Springs. The victim said a friend of his had come to his house recently with Rimes and that he had given the two men a ride to Lake City in a pickup truck owned by his father.
WCJB
Detectives with MCSO are looking for two thieves in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Detectives with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two thieves who are targeting trails in Ocala. Detectives were able to get photos of the two men who tried to use a stolen credit card at a Walmart. The investigation comes after two different...
WCJB
13-year-old boy dies after being hit by MCPS truck
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A 13-year-old boy who was flown from Ocala to UF Health Shands has died after a vehicle hit him while crossing the road. Ocala Police Department officers say the crash happened on Southwest 20th Street between 29th Terrace and 30th Court. The 13-year-old boy was reportedly riding a motorcycle with his mother when he got off to cross the street to meet a friend.
News4Jax.com
Area of Youngerman Circle and Blanding Boulevard has seen shootings and drug issues over the years
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died Wednesday after she was found shot multiple times in an area of Jacksonville near the Clay County border that has seen gun violence, drugs issues, homelessness and panhandling over the years. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called just before 7:30...
WCJB
Marion County School bus vs. SUV crash leaves one dead
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was killed in a wreck involving a Marion County School District bus and an SUV in Ocala on Wednesday morning. Ocala Police Department officers say a man driving an SUV headed north at the intersection of Southeast 36th Avenue and 15th Street while a school bus carrying high school students was headed south.
WCJB
Four people arrested after homicide investigation in Levy County
CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Four people are behind bars after Levy County deputies connected them to a homicide investigation. Aonesty Smith, Ocean Dunn, Jerry Clanton and Theriyus Banks are all in jail on homicide charges. On August 14th, deputies say doctors at the Shands Kanapaha Emergency Center treated a...
WCJB
Firefighters quickly put out fire in Alachua
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - No one is hurt after a fire this evening in Alachua. High Springs Fire Department and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of a single apartment fire at One 51 Place Apartments in Alachua around 8:50p.m. The fire was put out in less...
mycbs4.com
Lake City home hit after multiple gunshots were fired
According to the Lake City Police Department (LCPD), officers responded to a report around 10:19pm that a gun was fired multiple times outside of a residence located on NW Lee Lane. LCPD says that one of the individuals who was at the residence stated that they heard around 15-20 gunshots...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gunfire strikes Lake City house
More than a dozen shots were fired at a Lake City residence on Tuesday evening. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers responded at 10:19 p.m. to NW Lee Lane to the report of gunfire. Upon arrival, officers found three uninjured individuals inside the residence. One person...
WCJB
Inmate at the Alachua County Jail was found dead
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s officials are not yet releasing the name of an inmate found dead at the county jail. The inmate was found unresponsive in their cell around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Sheriff’s officials are investigating the cause of death. Internal affairs will also review...
WCJB
Bronson man thanks EMS crew that saved his life a year ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - On September 18th 2021, Seth Hulett suffered a near deadly heart attack while performing in his band in Inglis. A Levy County EMS crew helped save his life. “I just want to say thank you. Thank you for doing a great job” said Hulett. After...
