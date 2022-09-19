Read full article on original website
Roper & Sons To Honor Everyday Heroes
Lincoln, NE: (September 19, 2022) – Roper & Sons Funeral Home in Lincoln has been honoring loved ones of families for generations. Now, they want to give back with their “Here’s to the Heroes” campaign. They plan to honor heroes in the community. They hope to find and honor people who show selfless service to others, such as teachers, caregivers, neighbors, and friends who brighten someone’s bad days and bolster their good ones.
HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Big Ten Announces TV Designations For Nebraska
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Sept. 22)– — The Nebraska men’s basketball program will make at least 20 regular-season appearances on the Big Ten Network, as the Big Ten Conference and its television partners announced TV designations for the 2022-23 men’s basketball season on Thursday morning. In all,...
Missing Inmate Arrested In Dallas, Texas
(KFOR NEWS September 22, 2022) An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) at the end of last year has been arrested in Dallas, Texas. Authorities took LaJuan Jones into custody on Tuesday, September 20. He was located at a family member’s residence.
Hotter in Lincoln Tuesday Than in Phoenix
Hot summer day and forty degrees Celsius on a thermometer. Thermometer in summer day shows high temperature degree with sun in background. (KFOR NEWS September 21, 2022) It hit 103 degrees in Lincoln Tuesday afternoon, breaking the record for September 21st of 96 degrees set in 2016. It was hotter...
Monthly Rent In Lincoln
Increase of rent, business and finance concept. (Note: The tiles are NOT Scrabble tiles. They are blank wooden tiles with generic Photoshopped letters.) (KFOR NEWS September 21, 2022) A new national report from Rent.com shows apartments are renting in Lincoln right now from just under $1,000 to just over $1,800.
Lincoln’s Public School System Will Hold Job Fairs
Lincoln, NE (September 21, 2022) Lincoln Public Schools will host two fall interview fairs to fill over 150 unfilled positions that support teaching and learning. Open positions include paraeducators, bus drivers, transportation paras, food service workers, food service manager trainees, head bakers, head cooks, custodians, health technicians and treatment nurses.
Additional Updated COVID Booster Clinics Scheduled For September and October
(KFOR NEWS September 20, 2022) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) will host additional updated COVID-19 booster dose clinics for residents age 12 and older in September and October. Upcoming clinics include:. Friday, September 23, 4 to 7 p.m. Lincoln High School, 2229 “J” St. Sunday, September 25,...
Streets To Close For Two Special Events September 25th
(KFOR NEWS September 22, 2022) Streets Alive! – Multiple streets in the University Place neighborhood will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. September 25 for the Streets Alive! community event from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Here’s the route:. Cleveland Avenue from North 39th to North 47th...
LPD Releases Results Of Underage Drinking Detail
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 22)–Lincoln Police on Thursday released the results from the Northwest Team’s underage drinking effort focused on home Football gamedays and the return the classes at UNL. Police wrote 16 tickets for minor in possession of alcohol, two dozen citations for drinking in public, two tickets...
Grenade Found In Riverbank Near Seward
SEWARD–(KFOR Sept. 20)–Authorities say two juveniles found a hand grenade Sunday afternoon while walking down a bank of the Big Blue River northwest of Seward. The Seward County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the area of 294th Road and Bluff Road and requested assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol Bomb Squad. An investigator determined it was a live grenade and the bomb squad conducted a controlled detonation on scene. No one was hurt.
HUSKER WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Tip off and TV Times Set For Upcoming Nebraska Games
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Sept. 21)–The Nebraska women’s basketball team learned a majority of its tip times and television designations for the 2022-23 season, when the Big Ten Conference and the Big Ten Network made their announcements of the conference-wide TV schedule on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The Huskers, who...
Lincoln Police Investigating Homicide In North Lincoln
(KFOR NEWS September 21, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred on West Fairfield St in north Lincoln. On Tuesday, September 20, at 11:30 p.m., officers responding to the call of a stabbing discovered a 36-year-old Lincoln woman with serious injuries. The officers provided aid until Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived and transported her to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. Investigators are in the process of interviewing witnesses and crime scene investigators are currently processing the scene.
Nebraska Department Of Agriculture Reports Ninth Case Of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza
(KFOR NEWS September 20, 2022) A 9th case of avian influenza has been reported in Nebraska. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is announcing a ninth confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). The last case in Nebraska was discovered in April. The 9th farm is a small backyard flock in Dawes County.
Man Arrested In Stabbing Death Tuesday Night In NW Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 21)–Less than 12 hours after the initial report of a stabbing at a northwest Lincoln home, a suspect is now in custody. Assistant Lincoln Police Chief Jason Stille on Wednesday afternoon told reporters that 61-year-old Charles Alexander of Lincoln was arrested for second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, in the Tuesday night stabbing death of a 36-year-old woman at a home in the area of West Allison Court and West Fairfield Street.
LPD Completes Evidence Search at the City Landfill in Recent Homicide Case
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 20)–Lincoln Police have wrapped up their search for evidence at the Lincoln Landfill in connection to what is believed to be a recent homicide case. Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Tuesday said the search at the landfill started on Sept. 6 and wrapped up on Sept. 14. Investigators believe the suspect, identified as 55-year-old William Wright, discarded a bag of items in a dumpster near the motel but a refuse company picked up the trash and took it to the landfill. Around 20 law enforcement personnel looked for evidence and spent more than 60 hours searching the nearly two-million pounds of refuse.
LPD Identifies Victim In Tuesday Night’s Deadly Stabbing
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 22)–Lincoln Police on Thursday morning identified the victim of Tuesday night’s deadly stabbing at a northwest Lincoln mobile home. Investigators say 36-year-old Jasimin Champion of Lincoln was the victim in the stabbing that took place at a mobile home near West Allison Drive and West Fairfield Street. Police are still investigating what led up to her stabbing death.
Police Identify Suspect In Double Shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (September 21, 2022) (KOLN) – Documents filed in Lancaster County Court Thursday outline what witnesses and officers say happened at a home near 22nd and Dudley late Tuesday night that led to two people being shot. Police are now looking for 19-year-old Jason A. Hernandez, who they...
Lincoln Man Faces Multiple Charges After Monday Afternoon Pursuit In Seward County
PLEASANT DALE–(KFOR Sept. 20)–A 25-year-old Lincoln man is in jail, after a traffic violation and pursuit that ended with him going off the road and trying to flee from an open field in rural Seward County on Monday afternoon. In a news release sent to KFOR News from...
North 27th Street Utility Work Begins September 20th
(KFOR NEWS September 20, 2022) Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) will close two portions of North 27th Street for utility work. Access to businesses in the area will be maintained via the northbound lanes of North 27th Street. The projects are as follows:. The southbound lanes of North 27th Street...
Man Found Dead Inside a Car Parked Outside Lincoln Restaurant
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 20)–Lincoln Police say a man was found dead inside a vehicle parked outside a fast food restaurant late Monday night. Investigators were called to the Taco Bell near 27th and Pine Lake Road, where investigators found a 22-year-old man unconscious. An employee called LPD and explained there was a car parked in the lot for at least a day. The man was later pronounced dead.
