LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 20)–Lincoln Police have wrapped up their search for evidence at the Lincoln Landfill in connection to what is believed to be a recent homicide case. Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Tuesday said the search at the landfill started on Sept. 6 and wrapped up on Sept. 14. Investigators believe the suspect, identified as 55-year-old William Wright, discarded a bag of items in a dumpster near the motel but a refuse company picked up the trash and took it to the landfill. Around 20 law enforcement personnel looked for evidence and spent more than 60 hours searching the nearly two-million pounds of refuse.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO