Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

11-year-old girl struck by car in Elyria

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 11-year-old girl is being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center after being struck by a car in Elyria early Thursday morning. According to Elyria police, the child was crossing Infirmary Road around 6:55 a.m. when she was struck by a car traveling southbound. The accident...
ELYRIA, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Police: 30-year-old man shot on East 108th Street

CLEVELAND — A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot on East 108th Street in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Cleveland Police officials told 3News that the victim suffered a gunshot...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Medical examiner identifies man struck, killed on I-90 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old man died early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle on I-90 on the city’s East side. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Kendric Shadwick. Cleveland EMS said the fatal accident happened just before 1 a.m. Monday in the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

9 people injured in Middlefield crash; 2-year-old patient flown to hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A serious multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon in Middlefield left at least nine people hurt. The Middlefield Fire Department first reported the crash at around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Peters Road and Madison Road. Emergency responders from neighboring departments assisted Middlefield crews at the...
MIDDLEFIELD, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot overnight near building on Cleveland Clinic’s main campus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives investigated an overnight shooting that occurred outside on the city’s East side near the Cleveland Clinic’s main campus. The shooting was first reported at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday along East 100th Street near Euclid Avenue. Cleveland EMS said the male victim, believed...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: 3 people shot near Tallmadge rental facility

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Tallmadge are investigating a shooting that left three people injured. The incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. at the Ritchie Memorial Shelter House rental facility on West Avenue, according to the Tallmadge Police Department. Investigators said three shooting victims were treated at a Tallmadge-area...
TALLMADGE, OH
cleveland19.com

16-year-old missing from Warrensville Heights

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: Tacalah has been found. Warrensville Heights police are looking to the public to search for a 16-year-old that has been missing since Saturday. WHP said Tacalah Hendon left her family’s home in Warrensville Heights on Saturday around 3 a.m., headed to an unknown destination....
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Amber Alert system sends out multiple alerts to thousands in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A little boy who was abducted by his father from his Akron after he shot the boy’s mother is safe and the suspect, Juan Castro, 24, is in jail. The Amber Alert that went out may have played a role in the arrest of the suspect, on Cleveland’s west side, but some people received the alert 2 or even 3 times, even after the alert had been cancelled, and that has led to questions regarding the operation of the amber alert system.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

34-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Sunday morning shooting death in Akron. 34-year-old Dartanian Howard was found dead in a parking lot off East Lods Street in the city. He had been shot several times. A caller from nearby Elizabeth Park says he made the discovery. No...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

21-year-old arrested for murder of pregnant Akron woman

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the U.S. Federal Marshal Office, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested 21-year-old Jeremiah Williams. He was wanted by the Akron Police Department for the murder of 21-year-old Teyaurra Harris. Police said on April 14, there was a shootout between two...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman, toddler shot in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said two people, including a toddler, were shot early Monday in the city’s Hough neighborhood. A 21-year-old woman was shot in the neck, police said, and a 1-year-old boy was shot in the calf. The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Crawford...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Road closures in Parma following water main break

PARMA, Ohio — Drivers are being encouraged to find a new route when traveling in Parma. City of Parma officials confirmed that Ridge Road from Day Drive to West Pleasant Valley Road is closed following water main breaks in the city. The water main breaks happened on West Pleasant Valley Road and Ridge Road.
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

3-year-old killed from self-inflicted gunshot, police say

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Warrensville Heights police, alongside the coroner’s office, are reporting the 3-year-old killed Wednesday night as a self-inflicted gunshot. The child was identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Dontez Jones. According to Warrensville Heights police, officers found the child shot after...
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH

