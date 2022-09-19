Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes draw 0-0 at unranked Cleveland StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nine Inch Nails Fan Day on 9/23Adrian HolmanCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association at Odds with School Board; No Contract - Seeks Help from Federal MediatorBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
cleveland19.com
11-year-old girl struck by car in Elyria
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 11-year-old girl is being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center after being struck by a car in Elyria early Thursday morning. According to Elyria police, the child was crossing Infirmary Road around 6:55 a.m. when she was struck by a car traveling southbound. The accident...
Cleveland Police: 30-year-old man shot on East 108th Street
CLEVELAND — A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot on East 108th Street in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Cleveland Police officials told 3News that the victim suffered a gunshot...
cleveland19.com
Medical examiner identifies man struck, killed on I-90 in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old man died early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle on I-90 on the city’s East side. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Kendric Shadwick. Cleveland EMS said the fatal accident happened just before 1 a.m. Monday in the...
cleveland19.com
9 people injured in Middlefield crash; 2-year-old patient flown to hospital
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A serious multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon in Middlefield left at least nine people hurt. The Middlefield Fire Department first reported the crash at around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Peters Road and Madison Road. Emergency responders from neighboring departments assisted Middlefield crews at the...
9 people taken to hospital following multi-vehicle crash in Geauga County
Nine people were taken to Northeast Ohio hospitals following a serious three-vehicle crash in Middlefield Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Cleveland teen in stolen vehicle leads Parma police on chase, causes 3-vehicle crash
PARMA, Ohio — A 16-year-old male trying to escape from police in a stolen vehicle was caught Tuesday, but not before causing a three-vehicle crash in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood. The chase started at about 1:43 p.m. on Ridge Road near Pelham Drive when a Parma officer tried...
Dangerously Understaffed: Cleveland finds vehicle in less than 1 in 5 hit-skips
A News 5 investigation found the Cleveland Division of Police has located the vehicle involved in fewer than one in five reported hit-skips since the pandemic started.
cleveland19.com
Man shot overnight near building on Cleveland Clinic’s main campus
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives investigated an overnight shooting that occurred outside on the city’s East side near the Cleveland Clinic’s main campus. The shooting was first reported at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday along East 100th Street near Euclid Avenue. Cleveland EMS said the male victim, believed...
Geauga County 3-vehicle crash: 2 critically injured including 2-year-old child
MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio — Three vehicles were involved in a serious crash that occurred on State Route 528 near mile post 8 Tuesday afternoon in Geauga County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At approximately 2:46...
cleveland19.com
Police: 3 people shot near Tallmadge rental facility
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Tallmadge are investigating a shooting that left three people injured. The incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. at the Ritchie Memorial Shelter House rental facility on West Avenue, according to the Tallmadge Police Department. Investigators said three shooting victims were treated at a Tallmadge-area...
cleveland19.com
16-year-old missing from Warrensville Heights
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: Tacalah has been found. Warrensville Heights police are looking to the public to search for a 16-year-old that has been missing since Saturday. WHP said Tacalah Hendon left her family’s home in Warrensville Heights on Saturday around 3 a.m., headed to an unknown destination....
cleveland19.com
Amber Alert system sends out multiple alerts to thousands in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A little boy who was abducted by his father from his Akron after he shot the boy’s mother is safe and the suspect, Juan Castro, 24, is in jail. The Amber Alert that went out may have played a role in the arrest of the suspect, on Cleveland’s west side, but some people received the alert 2 or even 3 times, even after the alert had been cancelled, and that has led to questions regarding the operation of the amber alert system.
3 shot in Tallmadge near baseball fields
Tallmadge police are investigating a shooting that took place late Wednesday night, near some baseball fields.
whbc.com
34-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Sunday morning shooting death in Akron. 34-year-old Dartanian Howard was found dead in a parking lot off East Lods Street in the city. He had been shot several times. A caller from nearby Elizabeth Park says he made the discovery. No...
cleveland19.com
SWAT team searches for burglary suspect who attacked resident at Brook Park apartment
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio SWAT officers were requested to the scene of an overnight burglary and assault at a Brook Park-area apartment complex. Police in Brook Park said officers initially responded to a Sheldon Road apartment on Wednesday at approximately 9:30 p.m. for reports of a burglary. A...
Pair indulge in road rage with child in car: Rocky River Police Blotter
At 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11, a possible drunk driver was reported near Interstate 90. The caller said the suspect driver had pulled into the Shell gas station after a confrontation with the driver of another car. Officers determined that both cars were exiting the highway when the road rage incident...
cleveland19.com
21-year-old arrested for murder of pregnant Akron woman
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the U.S. Federal Marshal Office, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested 21-year-old Jeremiah Williams. He was wanted by the Akron Police Department for the murder of 21-year-old Teyaurra Harris. Police said on April 14, there was a shootout between two...
cleveland19.com
Woman, toddler shot in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said two people, including a toddler, were shot early Monday in the city’s Hough neighborhood. A 21-year-old woman was shot in the neck, police said, and a 1-year-old boy was shot in the calf. The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Crawford...
Road closures in Parma following water main break
PARMA, Ohio — Drivers are being encouraged to find a new route when traveling in Parma. City of Parma officials confirmed that Ridge Road from Day Drive to West Pleasant Valley Road is closed following water main breaks in the city. The water main breaks happened on West Pleasant Valley Road and Ridge Road.
cleveland19.com
3-year-old killed from self-inflicted gunshot, police say
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Warrensville Heights police, alongside the coroner’s office, are reporting the 3-year-old killed Wednesday night as a self-inflicted gunshot. The child was identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Dontez Jones. According to Warrensville Heights police, officers found the child shot after...
