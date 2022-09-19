Letter to the editor

Fascism, Republican Party share many of the same characteristics

A Britannica article on the free internet states: “… there is no universally accepted definition of fascism.”

The same article states: “… it is possible to identify a number of general characteristics that fascist movements … have in common.” These characteristics include: opposition to parliamentary democracy; opposition to political and cultural liberalism; totalitarian ambitions; conservative economic programs; imperialism; military values; mass mobilization (in meetings); the belief that the party and the state should have a single leader with absolute power; violence (against) opponents; extreme nationalism; scapegoating; populism (anti-intellectualism); revolutionary image; antiurbanism; and sexism and misogyny (women were urged to perform their traditional gender role as wives and mothers and to bear many children for the nation … In Italy, gold medals were distributed to mothers who produced the most children … In Germany, the Nazis forbade female party members from giving orders to male members).

The Democratic Party is the oldest voter-based political party in the world and the oldest existing political party in the United States. The Democratic Party is the only major political party in the United States that stands for something (see platform) and is an anti-fascist party.

The Republican Party is now called by many the party of Trump. It stands for nothing (has no platform) and it exhibits many of the general characteristics of fascist movements as described above.

In November, the voters will choose which party controls the House and the Senate. Party members tend to vote the way their leaders tell them to vote. Please choose wisely.

Daniel MoellerRohrersville