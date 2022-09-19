Read full article on original website
Governor DeSantis Gets Sued Over Migrant’s Flight to Martha’s VineyardTom HandyBoston, MA
You're invited to the Fall LGBTQ+ Job FairCamilo DíazBoston, MA
Psychic comedian and illusionist Jon Stetson joins the growing lineup of entertainment at the F355 Lounge in Peabody, MAAmerican Household NewsPeabody, MA
This 17th century home is the only surviving building that is linked to the Salem Witch trialsAnita DurairajSalem, MA
Check Out These Popular Spots to Eat in Salem, MAGirl Eats WestchesterSalem, MA
WCVB
MBTA's Old Orange Line trains headed to scrap yard
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is starting to get rid of old Orange Line train cars. Flatbed trucks took the cars from the Wellington Yard and Maintenance Facility in Medford to be scrapped by a company in Wareham. The cars are the first Orange Line cars of...
WCVB
MBTA Green Line train derails in Boston on same day as service resumed on Orange Line
BOSTON — A two-car Green Line train derailed at a track switch near Park Street Station late Monday night, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority reported Thursday. Two passengers were aboard at the time of derailment. No one was injured during the incident, according to an MBTA spokesperson. The Green...
WCVB
Train door problem causes Orange Line delays day after end of 30-day shutdown
BOSTON — Northbound trains on the Orange Line were delayed approximately 30 minutes Tuesday evening because of a train that was experiencing a door problem. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority first tweeted about the delays and train issue at Downtown Crossing Station shortly before 5:45 p.m. An MBTA spokesperson...
WCVB
Logan Express to resume shuttles from Back Bay
BOSTON — Starting in October, Logan Express will start running service again between Boston's Back Bay and the Airport. MassPort halted the shuttle service during the pandemic because hardly anybody was riding it and a bus driver shortage delayed its re-launch. Service is now scheduled to resume on Oct....
WCVB
Select bus lanes, parking changes to remain in place following Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — Several street changes made in Boston to mitigate impacts from the MBTA’s Orange Line shutdown will be made permanent following the reopening of the line, city officials announced Tuesday. The Boston Transportation Department installed priority bus lanes and pop-up bike lanes and changed parking restrictions along...
WCVB
MassDOT issues warning ahead of climate change protest in Boston
A group of climate activists in Boston say they are planning to blockade several major traffic routes in the city on Wednesday morning. Their stated goal is to raise attention to the "climate emergency" and to pressure Massachusetts lawmakers to ban new fossil-fuel infrastructure.
WCVB
Last Open Streets Boston event to launch this Saturday
BOSTON — Dorchester Avenue will be closed this weekend for the last Open Streets Boston event of 2022. Two miles of Dorchester Avenue between Freeport Street and Gallivan Boulevard will be closed this Saturday, opening the street for pedestrian use between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. During these times, the street will be used for walking, rolling, jogging and biking, Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge said during a news conference.
WCVB
Greater Boston Food Bank's need and help stretches to New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Boxes and bags of colorful produce fill tables set up in the parking lot behind theGreater New Bedford Community Health Center. “Today we have corn on the cob, collard greens, fresh bananas,” said Letticia Caban, patient community advocate at GNBCHC. Caban, who helps check...
WCVB
Many of Boston's fire boxes are over a century old and are still operating smoothly
NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheBoston Fire Department’s alarm boxes are the same as they ever were – 170 years on the job, and they still work. They are brightly colored, well-marked and appear every 1,000 feet on Boston streets. Still, the vast communications system has, through time and familiarity, become almost invisible — hidden in plain sight.
WCVB
Boston honoring beloved owner of Hicks Auto Body by naming square after him
BOSTON — Hick's Auto Body has been a staple of the community in Dorchester for more than a half-century. Owner Willie Hicks Sr. has given back over and over again, and now it's his turn to receive. "I used to work, so, like my guys work every day and...
WCVB
Swimmer raises thousands for Greater Boston Food Bank with record swim
NAHANT, Mass. — TheGreater Boston Food Bank relies on donations from groups and individuals. One of the organization’s most generous supporters is a man who pulls in donations by pushing himself to the limit. Mike Klonsky slathers on petroleum jelly, snaps on swim goggles and tries to calm...
WCVB
One-on-one with Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden after his win in controversial primary
BOSTON — After a difficult and controversial Democratic primary, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden is all but guaranteed to sail into his first full term because he's not facing a Republican challenger. On Thursday, in the office that he'll hold for the next four years, Hayden discussed mending...
WCVB
Bail reduced for ex-employee of prominent Boston bank accused in rapes of 2 girls, 2 women
The bail for a Massachusetts man who worked at a prominent Boston business and is suspected in several rapes, including at least one incident dating back 19 years, was reduced. Ivan Wai Cheung, 42, of Quincy, is charged with four counts of aggravated rape, two counts of rape of a...
WCVB
WCVB CHANNEL 5 AND THE GREATER BOSTON FOOD BANK PARTNER FOR A DAY OF GIVING ON THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd
BOSTON — Hunger is an unfortunate reality for so many here in Massachusetts, with the lingering effects of the COVID pandemic and rising costs of food due to inflation only compounding the problem. September marks Hunger Action Month, and WCVB Channel 5 is once again joining with the Greater Boston Food Bank to raise much needed funds in the fight against food insecurity by televising a special day-longDAY OF GIVING fundraiser on Thursday, September 22nd.
WCVB
Search for family of fallen WWII sailor leads to his namesake nearly 3,000 miles away in Ireland
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Soon after a Massachusetts town official's plea for help in finding the family of a fallen World War II sailor, the mystery was solved thanks to a memorable conversation a tourist had while on vacation nearly 3,000 miles away. For Ben Quelle, Attleboro's director of veteran...
WCVB
Boston firefighter injured while battling multi-alarm house fire in Roxbury
BOSTON — A firefighter suffered a minor injury while working a multi-alarm house fire in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Monday evening. Boston Deputy fire chief Michael Hocking said the fire at 9 Forest St. started on the first floor. At 5 p.m., heavy flames could be seen on all three floors of the home and a third alarm was ordered.
WCVB
Boston University student reports drink was spiked in off-campus incident
BOSTON — Boston University officials confirmed Wednesday that campus police shared at least one complaint about a recent drink-spiking incident with the Boston Police Department. A BU spokesperson said the university's Judicial Affairs office is also following up on at least one report, which involved a student who reported...
WCVB
Video: Rainfall continues, cool temperatures move in
Rainfall is pushing east and will continue until night time. Cool temperatures are moving in. High surf advisory until tomorrow night. Get the latest Boston-area weather forecast.
WCVB
'It was bad': Flight from Puerto Rico arrives at Boston's Logan Airport following Hurricane Fiona
BOSTON — People who arrived in Boston from Puerto Rico are worried about what they left behind as authorities continue to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Fiona. A flight from Puerto Rico landed at Boston Logan International Airport on Tuesday and many on board saw roads and bridges get washed away by the storm.
WCVB
2 shot, 1 injured in incident behind Lawrence, Massachusetts, park, police say
LAWRENCE, Mass. — Two people were shot and a third person suffered injuries in an incident early Thursday behind a park in Lawrence, Massachusetts, police said. Police confirmed they are investigating an incident that happened in a wooded area behind Manchester Street Park on the Lawrence/Methuen line that left three people injured.
