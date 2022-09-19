ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

MBTA's Old Orange Line trains headed to scrap yard

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is starting to get rid of old Orange Line train cars. Flatbed trucks took the cars from the Wellington Yard and Maintenance Facility in Medford to be scrapped by a company in Wareham. The cars are the first Orange Line cars of...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Train door problem causes Orange Line delays day after end of 30-day shutdown

BOSTON — Northbound trains on the Orange Line were delayed approximately 30 minutes Tuesday evening because of a train that was experiencing a door problem. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority first tweeted about the delays and train issue at Downtown Crossing Station shortly before 5:45 p.m. An MBTA spokesperson...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Logan Express to resume shuttles from Back Bay

BOSTON — Starting in October, Logan Express will start running service again between Boston's Back Bay and the Airport. MassPort halted the shuttle service during the pandemic because hardly anybody was riding it and a bus driver shortage delayed its re-launch. Service is now scheduled to resume on Oct....
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Boston, MA
City
Malden, MA
WCVB

MassDOT issues warning ahead of climate change protest in Boston

A group of climate activists in Boston say they are planning to blockade several major traffic routes in the city on Wednesday morning. Their stated goal is to raise attention to the "climate emergency" and to pressure Massachusetts lawmakers to ban new fossil-fuel infrastructure.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Last Open Streets Boston event to launch this Saturday

BOSTON — Dorchester Avenue will be closed this weekend for the last Open Streets Boston event of 2022. Two miles of Dorchester Avenue between Freeport Street and Gallivan Boulevard will be closed this Saturday, opening the street for pedestrian use between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. During these times, the street will be used for walking, rolling, jogging and biking, Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge said during a news conference.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Greater Boston Food Bank's need and help stretches to New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Boxes and bags of colorful produce fill tables set up in the parking lot behind theGreater New Bedford Community Health Center. “Today we have corn on the cob, collard greens, fresh bananas,” said Letticia Caban, patient community advocate at GNBCHC. Caban, who helps check...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wu
WCVB

Many of Boston's fire boxes are over a century old and are still operating smoothly

NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheBoston Fire Department’s alarm boxes are the same as they ever were – 170 years on the job, and they still work. They are brightly colored, well-marked and appear every 1,000 feet on Boston streets. Still, the vast communications system has, through time and familiarity, become almost invisible — hidden in plain sight.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Swimmer raises thousands for Greater Boston Food Bank with record swim

NAHANT, Mass. — TheGreater Boston Food Bank relies on donations from groups and individuals. One of the organization’s most generous supporters is a man who pulls in donations by pushing himself to the limit. Mike Klonsky slathers on petroleum jelly, snaps on swim goggles and tries to calm...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbta#Rail Service#Subway#Fta#The Orange Line#Green Line Extension
WCVB

WCVB CHANNEL 5 AND THE GREATER BOSTON FOOD BANK PARTNER FOR A DAY OF GIVING ON THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd

BOSTON — Hunger is an unfortunate reality for so many here in Massachusetts, with the lingering effects of the COVID pandemic and rising costs of food due to inflation only compounding the problem. September marks Hunger Action Month, and WCVB Channel 5 is once again joining with the Greater Boston Food Bank to raise much needed funds in the fight against food insecurity by televising a special day-longDAY OF GIVING fundraiser on Thursday, September 22nd.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston firefighter injured while battling multi-alarm house fire in Roxbury

BOSTON — A firefighter suffered a minor injury while working a multi-alarm house fire in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Monday evening. Boston Deputy fire chief Michael Hocking said the fire at 9 Forest St. started on the first floor. At 5 p.m., heavy flames could be seen on all three floors of the home and a third alarm was ordered.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
WCVB

Boston University student reports drink was spiked in off-campus incident

BOSTON — Boston University officials confirmed Wednesday that campus police shared at least one complaint about a recent drink-spiking incident with the Boston Police Department. A BU spokesperson said the university's Judicial Affairs office is also following up on at least one report, which involved a student who reported...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

2 shot, 1 injured in incident behind Lawrence, Massachusetts, park, police say

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Two people were shot and a third person suffered injuries in an incident early Thursday behind a park in Lawrence, Massachusetts, police said. Police confirmed they are investigating an incident that happened in a wooded area behind Manchester Street Park on the Lawrence/Methuen line that left three people injured.
LAWRENCE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy