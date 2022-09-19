ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

whcuradio.com

Mayor: Cortland close to creating City Manager position

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Cortland are considering putting a City Manager in charge. Mayor Scott Steve tells WHCU the Common Council is on board. A public hearing is scheduled for the October 4th Common Council meeting on adopting a local law to create the position. Ithaca is...
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca official calls for city, county cooperation on homelessness

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca city official is encouraging Tompkins County legislators to help with homelessness. Ithaca Alderperson George McGonigal calls the homelessness problem a “crisis.”. The city recently formed a subcommittee to study the issue. McGonigal says a person died on Sunday in an encampment near...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County considers creating EMS coordinator position

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County is in early talks to create an EMS coordinator. Trumansburg Mayor Rordan Hart says the position would handle the logistics of emergency response. He says it may take a couple years for the job to develop. Hart says lawmakers in Albany are considering...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Dryden Rail Trail takes another step toward completion

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — There is progress on the Dryden Rail Trail. Leaders in the towns of Dryden and Ithaca are in talks with Tompkins County officials to speed up the timeline for connecting Game Farm Road and East Hill Recreation Way. Dryden Town Supervisor Jason Leifer shared an...
DRYDEN, NY
localsyr.com

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

(STACKER)- Brunch—the portmanteau is combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County Legislature to host public forum on 2023 budget

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A virtual public forum on next year’s budget in Tompkins County. The community is invited to participate in a forum on the recommended county budget for next year. Led by the Tompkins County Legislature, the event will include an overview of what’s in the budget, and residents will have an opportunity to provide input and ask questions. It happens on Tuesday, September 27th at 7 p.m. Anyone can register to attend the event via Zoom. It will also be simulcast and archived on YouTube. Additionally, the public can provide the Legislature with comments here any time.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Crews put out house fire in Newfield

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities are investigating a house fire in Newfield. Crews responded to a burning home on Monday afternoon. Authorities say the building was fully engulfed in flames. The Newfield Fire Company put out the blaze with help from Danby and Enfield firefighters. No injuries were reported.
NEWFIELD, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Lansing Carnival returns this weekend

In 2017, to celebrate the town’s bicentennial, the Lansing Events Committee (tinyurl.com/2o72sn3n) started the Lansing Community Celebration Carnival as a way to bring the town closer together. When the pandemic struck in 2020 and 2021, the carnival had to be put on hold. This Friday and Saturday, the carnival...
LANSING, NY
whcuradio.com

Speed limit lowered on Mechlenburg Road in Enfield

ENFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — It’s time to slow down on part of a road in Enfield. On a two-mile stretch of Mecklenburg Road, Enfield Town Board member Robert Lynch says the speed limit has been lowered from 50 to 45 miles an hour. The town had petitioned the New York State Department of Transportation to lower the speed limit on that stretch of road.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Tornado confirmed in Wayland, N.Y.

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM)- The National Weather Service from Binghamton completed a storm damage survey in Wayland, New York. The survey was assessing damage from thunderstorms around approximately 7:30 PM on Monday, September 19th. The tornado was rated an EF-1 with estimated peak winds of 90 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Binghamton said, […]
WAYLAND, NY
Daily Orange

Here are 5 local festivals to welcome the fall season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Located about 20 minutes outside of Syracuse, the town of LaFayette is surrounded by forestry, making it a prime location to appreciate central New York’s transition into autumn. The region has long been known for its great bounty of apples during the fall months.
LAFAYETTE, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County adopts 16-seat Legislature plan

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County Legislators have adopted a new redistricting map. The independent redistricting commission recommended adding two legislators, creating a 16-body Legislature instead of the current makeup of 14 districts. It was approved Tuesday night in a vote of 11 to 2. Legislator Randy Brown was...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Tree removal will close a road in Ithaca Tuesday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) -Tree removal closing a road in Ithaca Tuesday. South Hill Terrace between Hillview Place and South Cayuga Street will close completely at 7:30 a.m. while the crew works. No thru-traffic will be allowed. Local traffic should plan to use Turner Place to Spencer Street or East Clinton Street to connect with South Cayuga Street. The City said the narrow roadway is likely to make emergency vehicle access unlikely while the work happens.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

IC testing emergency alerts on Thursday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — If you hear alarm bells Thursday around Ithaca College, it’s only a test. A college-wide test of IC’s Alert Emergency Notification System and Outdoor Warning System takes place Thursday afternoon. The ENS uses voice, e-mail, and text messages with information about emergencies on campus. The OWS is a siren and loudspeaker message heard on campus.
ITHACA, NY

