OBITUARY: Anita Stone Whitfield

Mrs. Anita Stone Whitfield passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, she was 78 years old.

Anita was born in Tullahoma TN to Mildred Evans Stone and Hollis Stone.

Her people skills were on full display at the Jimmy Floyd Family Center where she worked at the front desk. She enjoyed thrift stores, gardening, gospel music, and the years that she owned “Nita’s Hallmark” on the square.

She is survived by her son Kyle (Elizabeth “Liz) Whitfield, and brother Dan (Donna) Stone.

She is preceded in death by husband Joe Whitfield, son Dallus Whitfield, and parents Mildred and Hollis Stone.

The Funeral Service is 2 p.m. Sunday, September 18, 2022 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery will follow the service. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN on Saturday from 4-8 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the service at 2 p.m.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393. https://sellarsfuneralservices.com

