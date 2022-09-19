ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, IN

Indiana abortion challenge lawsuit travels from judge to judge to judge

By Laura Lane, The Herald-Times
A lawsuit challenging Indiana's restrictive abortion law started out in the court of a Democrat in liberal Monroe County, but has landed in the hands of a Republican judge in conservative Owen County.

A hearing on a request for a preliminary injunction to suspend the new anti-abortion law during the legal challenge is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sept. 19 in Monroe Circuit Court.

It won't be a Monroe County judge who decides though.

Owen Circuit Court II Judge Kelsey Blake Hanlon has been assigned special judge in the case. The Republican was elected to the bench in 2014, and was one of three considered to replace a retiring state appeals court judge this month.

Hanlon was appointed to oversee the abortion challenge after transfers from three Monroe County civil court judges, all Democrats, sent the case to Greene Circuit Judge Erik Allen.

He's a Republican responsible for appointing special judges in Judicial District 20, which is Monroe, Greene, Owen and Lawrence counties.

All nine judges in Monroe County are Democrats; just three handle civil cases such as this.

There's a total of seven judges in the other three counties Allen had to choose from, and all are Republicans.

After the local Democrats passed the case on, it was destined to land with one of the Republican judges in a neighboring county.

Here's how the case progressed:

The lawsuit initially was filed Aug. 30 by the ACLU of Indiana, randomly assigned to Monroe Circuit Court 4 with Judge Catherine Stafford. But it was filed mistakenly as a civil miscellaneous case, and had to be refiled the next day as a civil plenary case.

That time it landed in the court of Monroe Circuit Judge Holly Harvey. Three days later, without citing a reason, she recused herself from the case. A court reporter in her office said Harvey had no comment as to why.

On Sept, 8, both sides agreed to transfer the case to Monroe Circuit Judge Geoff Bradley, who later that day issued a ruling stating he "hereby declines jurisdiction of this case." He didn't give a reason either.

Indiana trial rules require a reason for a judicial recusal in criminal cases, but not in civil ones: "... such change shall be granted upon the filing of an unverified application or motion without specifically stating the ground therefor."

The same day Bradley sent the case out of his court, it went to Allen to appoint a special judge. He chose fellow Republican Hanlon. "No other local judge is able to take this appointment," his order reads.

Hanlon took the case over on Sept. 9 and conducted a hearing via telephone with the lawyers in the case Sept. 12.

The lawsuit calls the anti-abortion law unconstitutional and an invasion of a pregnant person's right to privacy in regard to making their own medical decisions.

On Thursday, Hanlon issued two rulings on motions filed in the case.

She denied a request by the plaintiffs for a temporary restraining order to stop the law from going into effect Sept. 15, citing the Sept. 19 hearing on the injunction petition.

And she granted a defense request, from the office of Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, for an additional 30 days to respond to the lawsuit's claims. The new deadline is Oct. 26.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Indiana abortion clinics and providers, is against the Indiana Medical Licensing Board, which sets standards and issues physician licenses.

Also listed as defendants are prosecutors in the five counties — Monroe, Hendricks, Marion, St. Joseph and Lake — where abortion services are provided. They decide whether to file criminal charges if the law is violated.

Contact H-T reporter Laura Lane at llane@heraldt.com or 812-318-5967.

Comments / 22

Anne
3d ago

Instead of it going from judge to judge why don't they just allow the people to VOTE on it? That IS the way it's supposed to be ...on the ballot 🗳

Reply
4
