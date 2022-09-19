Wappingers failed to seek bids on $5.1M in spending, audit says; how district responded

Dutchess County’s largest school district failed to seek competition for roughly two-thirds of the professional service providers it used during a 16-month period.

In all, $5.1 million in payments were made by the Wappingers Central School District without seeking alternative bids, of a total $7.6 million paid for professional services.

That’s according to a state Comptroller’s Office audit of the district, conducted July 2020 through October 2021.

The majority of the non-competitive expenditures − $3.7 million on 24 providers − was for the special education department, on services for which they previously sought competition.

While the district in its response said it agrees “in general … with the findings and recommendations in the report” and said “practices and procedures must be in place to ensure a competitive and fair procurement process … it should be noted that there may be scenarios where exceptions are necessary.”

The district response, signed by Superintendent Dwight Bonk and Board President John Lumia, said a “corrective action plan” will be created that includes revised competition policy language to account for exceptions such as procuring a school resource officer through the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, and vendors obtained through collaboration with other districts and BOCES. That plan was approved by the school board Sept. 12.

As for the special education spending, the district told auditors the process to get proposals “did not always allow them to provide times services to students.”

According to the audit, the district’s current policy “requires officials to solicit competition and take measures to ensure that a highly qualified professional is secured through the prudent and economical use of public money.”

Among the audit’s findings, Wappingers:

did not have documentation to support more $711,712 in spending to 15 providers;

did not enter into written agreements with 11 providers accounting for $474,537 in spending;

has not sought competition on its architect since 2012 and its attorney since 2015.

“In addition, the district’s documentation presented to the Board stated that it was in the best interest of the district to select particular vendors, but specific information justifying the selection of the vendors was not usually documented,” the audit read. “As a result, district officials cannot assure taxpayers that services are obtained in the most prudent and economical manner and without favoritism, and they are unaware of other providers that could offer the same services at a more favorable price.”

In its response, Wappingers said it “appreciates” the input of the Comptroller’s Office “and will utilize the corrective action plan to refine policy language and processes to further strengthen the district’s fiscal operations with regard to these matters.”

