Comments / 3

BLÀCKBEÀRD
3d ago

still have 2 or more years to go for gta6 to be released??? just scrap it by than it will be way to late people are already starting to turn away because it takes decades just for a game to come out and it look exactly like the previous game

Reply(2)
3
TheStreet

Take-Two Stock Slumps On Reports 'Grand Theft Auto VI' Game Leaked Online

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) shares slumped lower Monday following a weekend report that portions of its new Grand Theft Auto VI game were leaked online. Bloomberg News reported Sunday that a hacker was able to gain access to several videos of gameplay from the highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI, which was made by Take-Two studio Rockstar Games, and posted them to a GTA-focused message board.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Rockstar confirms gigantic 'Grand Theft Auto VI' leak

That purported Grand Theft Auto VI leak appears to be real. Rockstar Games has confirmed the authenticity of the leak in a tweet, noting that a hacker stole confidential data including "early development footage" of the next Grand Theft Auto title. The firm didn't foresee any long-term damage to development or live services like GTA Online, but was "extremely disappointed" that details of the future game were shared in this manner,
VIDEO GAMES
Benzinga

GTA 6 Leaked, This Time With Actual Gameplay

GTA 6 is trending again on Twitter and most people thought its fake, but this time a user called teapotuberhacker on GTAForums leaked 90+ development videos stating “Here are 90 footage/clips from GTA 6. Its possible i could leak more data soon, GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets, GTA 6 testing build. ”.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

We Finally Got Our First Look At GTA 6's Main Character

Rockstar Games made news, albeit against its own will, early in the morning of September 18, 2022. A three gigabyte file, packed with in-game footage of the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto 6," dropped on a GTA forum. In the precious few hours since, the 90 videos present in the file have disseminated with a speed heretofore unknown by the studio behind the "GTA" series. The videos are now, essentially, everywhere. They can be found in their entirety on YouTube, although the larger compilations — which total somewhere around 50 minutes worth of gameplay — are already being struck down. And we don't even have to guess at the authenticity of the leak because it's been officially confirmed by Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company (as noted by The Verge).
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Massive GTA 6 Leak Has Fans Losing Their Minds

To say that fans have been waiting a long time for "Grand Theft Auto 6" would be an understatement. Although "GTA 5" continues to rake in sales and "GTA Online" has been a smash success thanks to numerous content updates, longtime fans of Rockstar Games' beloved crime series have been keeping their eyes out for something new for years now. Every couple of months, it seems like "GTA" fans have been reaching for any signs of a new game, coming up with different theories about what the new game could entail. Now, thanks to a massive leak of footage from the nest game in the series, it's clear that "Grand Theft Auto 6" is closer than ever before.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

The Major Details The GTA 6 Leak May Have Revealed About The Combat System

It looks like cars aren't the only thing getting an upgrade in "Grand Theft Auto VI." The upcoming game — which is the subject of a massive leak that involved more than 90 video clips swiped from Rockstar Games — will also pack some new moves, literally. The leak reveals that characters aren't quite as restricted as in previous games when it comes to combat, gaining some key new abilities that will likely, if nothing else, make battles more fun for the player. Weapons have also received some big upgrades, at least based on videos that show the items being tested in various environments.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Grand Theft Auto 6 Leaks: Everything That's Happened So Far

On Sunday, September 18, a massive and unprecedented leak hit one of the most anticipated games of the decade. Dozens of video files related to Grand Theft Auto 6 began appearing on fan forum GTAForums, giving the world a first — extremely unintended — look at Rockstar’s next AAA game.
VIDEO GAMES
TheStreet

Grand Theft Auto Hacker Gives Fans a Surprise Sneak Peek

Users and fans of Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto franchise got a shocking albeit pleasant surprise this week after hackers reportedly leaked some unreleased footage from its next iteration of the wildly popular "Grand Theft Auto" franchise. The video gaming community was rocked by the emergence online of some...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA 6 Leaks: Developers Offer Rockstar Games Solidary With Development Gameplay

Developers are showing solidarity with Rockstar Games following the Grand Theft Auto VI leak by sharing in development gameplay. Over the weekend, Rockstar Games was compromised by a massive network breach that resulted in 90 videos of GTA 6 being leaked online. The footage revealed a bunch of early footage of the highly anticipated game, though it's all fairly rough as it's expected that the gameplay could be from as early as 2019, just months after the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2. While some doubted the footage was real, Rockstar Games released a statement confirming it was authentic and that it would not experience any long-term issues with the development of the new crime game.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist

A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
VIDEO GAMES
