Westchester resident successfully petitions Albany to get Route 9A repaved
ELMSFORD, N.Y. -- Just in time for winter, there is a plan to repave a major road that always gets pummeled during pothole season.It's a one-and-a-half mile stretch of Route 9A near I-287 in the Westchester County town of Elmsford.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Tuesday, elected officials are crediting a resident who was driven to make a difference.The view from above shows the massive patchwork of potholes filled after last winter on Route 9A. The road, a pitted mess, gets pounded by thousands of heavy trucks each day.Traveling on it drove Jennifer Glen to distraction -- and action."I've seen people...
School Delayed Thursday After Car Crashes Into Hudson Valley Home
A horrific crash has closed a major Dutchess County roadway causing some schools to be delayed. According to Hudson Valley traffic reporter, Nancy Reamy, a car crashed into a structure on Route 9D in the Village of Wappinger just after 3 am on Thursday morning. The crash resulted in a fire that closed the entire roadway between Middlebush Road and Old Hopewell Road.
News 12
Hero Newburgh security guard awarded for saving fifth-grade girl while choking
A hero school security guard from Newburgh was awarded today for saving a fifth-grader choking during lunch. Hector Almodovar received the New York state “Liberty Medal” – which is the highest honor given by the state Senate. Almodovar is a retired NYPD officer who was on lunch...
Dutchess Residents Warned Their Toilets May ‘Gurgle and Bubble’
Local officials advise residents to keep their toilet lids closed to avoid splatter when their toilets begin to gurgle. It may seem like a joke, but this is advice that residents should take very seriously. The possibility of your toilet gurgling and making noises all by itself comes just as...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Brooklyn men charged with applying for gun permits in Sullivan County
MONTICELLO – Two Brooklyn men have been arrested by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office on a felony charge of offering a false instrument for filing. It is alleged that Dovid Leifer, 24, and Emanuel Friedman, 34, used an address in the Town of Fallsburg, where they did not live, to apply for a full carry pistol permit.
Monroe Home Depot Worker gets Trapped Under Forklift, Seriously Injured
The employee was reportedly pinned underneath the rear of a forklift early Tuesday morning. According to multiple responders, a worker at the Orange County Home Depot suffered serious injuries after they were trapped under a forklift. The accident took place at the Monroe Home Depot located at 254 Larkin Drive in Monroe, New York around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning September 20th according to the Daily Voice.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Beacon’s Pocket Dam rehab completed
BEACON – Rehabilitation of the City of Beacon’s Pocket Dam, one of three dams and two wells that supply the city with its water, has been completed with the valve reopened and the reservoir refilling. Mayor Lee Kyriacou said the dam was leaking some 80,000 gallons of water...
3 Officers Arrested in One Week; Is the Hudson Valley Going Bad?
After three separate arrests of law enforcement officers in just one week, many people in the Hudson Valley are wondering what's going on. Police officers, first responders and other law enforcement workers have a tough enough job without having to deal with people thinking they're up to no good. Whenever a member of law enforcement winds up getting in trouble they're referred to as a "bad apple." While it's true that the large majority of our local officers are dedicated to serving the community, having three high-profile arrests happen in one week doesn't look good.
hudsonvalleypress.com
Molinaro Announced $205,000 in Funding
POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced last Wednesday $205,000 in funding has been awarded for 16 local programs, as part of the County’s Historical Sites & Museums Infrastructure grant program, which provides funding opportunities for local nonprofit historical societies and museums. The program supports local historical institutions through vital capital and operating infrastructure investments, ensuring the continued preservation of Dutchess County’s unique heritage.
theharlemvalleynews.net
New Tools Help Dutchess County Residents Prepare for Emergencies
‘Ready Dutchess’ mobile app, Access & Functional Needs Registry. Poughkeepsie … September is National Preparedness Month and the Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response (DER) is helping residents plan ahead for emergencies with new tools, including the “Ready Dutchess” mobile application for planning and updates, and a new voluntary Access & Functional Needs (AFN) Registry for those who may need additional assistance leaving their home in the event of an emergency evacuation.
Historic Wappingers, NY Barn Demolished After Early Morning Accident
An early morning accident in Wappingers ended with a demolished historic building. In the early morning hours of September 22, 2022, it was reported by that parts of Route 9D in Wappingers Falls were closed due to an accident and fire department activity according to Dutchess County Emergency Management on Facebook.
Funeral held for Westchester County highway worker
SHRUB OAK, N.Y. -- A funeral was held Tuesday for a Westchester County highway worker who was killed on the job.Coworkers attended the service in Shrub Oak for 28-year-old Jake Arcara, with tower ladders flying the American flag in his honor.Acara was struck by a vehicle last week while he was working on London Road.Authorities say an 88-year-old driver caused the crash. It's still under investigation.Arcara was engaged and planned to get married in September 2023.
Gun Violence in Hudson Valley ‘Stretched to Daylight Hours’
Two men have pleaded guilty to their daytime shootout in the Hudson Valley. Lavelle Stackhouse, 25, of Newburgh, was sentenced in Orange County Court to 22 years in state prison in connection with a shooting of a man in the middle of the day on William Street, in the City of Newburgh, on September 8, 2021, according to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.
Bear Caught Red Handed Attempting to Break into Truck in Woodstock, NY
It's not every day that you see a bear roaming through your neighborhood, it's even stranger when it looks like they're trying to break into your vehicle. But it is 2022 and stranger things have happened. With that being said Woodstock Landscaping and Excavating shared a photo this week of...
Abandoned Hudson River State Hospital! Once Home to the Criminally Insane?
In the late 1800's and well into the 1900's there were several psychiatric hospitals around New York State. Over those years people would check-in to these facilities, willingly and sometimes unwillingly, for treatment for a variety of conditions. Depression, schizophrenia and even homosexuality could have an individual admitted and some never left.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Senate candidates square off at business breakfast
POUGHKEEPSIE – Mayor Rob Rolison and his Democratic opponent for the State Senate’s 39th District, Julie Shiroishi, had a brief debate at the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce breakfast in Poughkeepsie on Wednesday morning. Rolison, a Republican who has been the mayor of Poughkeepsie since 2016, told...
Need Job? Mammoth Hiring Event Set for Newburgh NY October 2022
Do you keep hearing about 'all these great jobs' that are paying more than ever before for workers? Whether you already have a job, or not, why not investigate what is going on in the current job market? Worst that can happen is you have to give notice at your current job and you get to brush up on your interview skills, right?
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ellenville man charged with driving with forged license plate, metal knuckles
KINGSTON – The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Ellenville man on felony charges of possession of a forged instrument and criminal possession of a weapon. At about 8:20 p.m. on September 19, deputies stopped a vehicle on Route 209 in Napanoch for a traffic infraction. Investigation...
High Voltage: Sensational Lightning Strikes Over the Hudson Valley
If you felt like you were being personally hunted by Zeus himself this morning, you're not alone. A staggering amount of lightning struck the Hudson Valley overnight and into the early morning hours. Here's where most of the electricity struck. Hudson Valley, NY Lightning Storm. "That was a powerful storm...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police save fleeing subject from drowning in Newburgh (VIDEO)
NEWBURGH – A suspect who was attempting to flee a police investigation nearly drowned in a city pond while he was attempting to evade police. The police swan into the pond and rescued the man on September 8, 2022. According to the City of Newburgh Police, a detail of...
