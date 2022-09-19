ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

CBS New York

Westchester resident successfully petitions Albany to get Route 9A repaved

ELMSFORD, N.Y. -- Just in time for winter, there is a plan to repave a major road that always gets pummeled during pothole season.It's a one-and-a-half mile stretch of Route 9A near I-287 in the Westchester County town of Elmsford.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Tuesday, elected officials are crediting a resident who was driven to make a difference.The view from above shows the massive patchwork of potholes filled after last winter on Route 9A. The road, a pitted mess, gets pounded by thousands of heavy trucks each day.Traveling on it drove Jennifer Glen to distraction -- and action."I've seen people...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Brooklyn men charged with applying for gun permits in Sullivan County

MONTICELLO – Two Brooklyn men have been arrested by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office on a felony charge of offering a false instrument for filing. It is alleged that Dovid Leifer, 24, and Emanuel Friedman, 34, used an address in the Town of Fallsburg, where they did not live, to apply for a full carry pistol permit.
Power 105.5 Boise

Monroe Home Depot Worker gets Trapped Under Forklift, Seriously Injured

The employee was reportedly pinned underneath the rear of a forklift early Tuesday morning. According to multiple responders, a worker at the Orange County Home Depot suffered serious injuries after they were trapped under a forklift. The accident took place at the Monroe Home Depot located at 254 Larkin Drive in Monroe, New York around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning September 20th according to the Daily Voice.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Beacon’s Pocket Dam rehab completed

BEACON – Rehabilitation of the City of Beacon’s Pocket Dam, one of three dams and two wells that supply the city with its water, has been completed with the valve reopened and the reservoir refilling. Mayor Lee Kyriacou said the dam was leaking some 80,000 gallons of water...
101.5 WPDH

3 Officers Arrested in One Week; Is the Hudson Valley Going Bad?

After three separate arrests of law enforcement officers in just one week, many people in the Hudson Valley are wondering what's going on. Police officers, first responders and other law enforcement workers have a tough enough job without having to deal with people thinking they're up to no good. Whenever a member of law enforcement winds up getting in trouble they're referred to as a "bad apple." While it's true that the large majority of our local officers are dedicated to serving the community, having three high-profile arrests happen in one week doesn't look good.
hudsonvalleypress.com

Molinaro Announced $205,000 in Funding

POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced last Wednesday $205,000 in funding has been awarded for 16 local programs, as part of the County’s Historical Sites & Museums Infrastructure grant program, which provides funding opportunities for local nonprofit historical societies and museums. The program supports local historical institutions through vital capital and operating infrastructure investments, ensuring the continued preservation of Dutchess County’s unique heritage.
theharlemvalleynews.net

New Tools Help Dutchess County Residents Prepare for Emergencies

‘Ready Dutchess’ mobile app, Access & Functional Needs Registry. Poughkeepsie … September is National Preparedness Month and the Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response (DER) is helping residents plan ahead for emergencies with new tools, including the “Ready Dutchess” mobile application for planning and updates, and a new voluntary Access & Functional Needs (AFN) Registry for those who may need additional assistance leaving their home in the event of an emergency evacuation.
CBS New York

Funeral held for Westchester County highway worker

SHRUB OAK, N.Y. -- A funeral was held Tuesday for a Westchester County highway worker who was killed on the job.Coworkers attended the service in Shrub Oak for 28-year-old Jake Arcara, with tower ladders flying the American flag in his honor.Acara was struck by a vehicle last week while he was working on London Road.Authorities say an 88-year-old driver caused the crash. It's still under investigation.Arcara was engaged and planned to get married in September 2023.
Hudson Valley Post

Gun Violence in Hudson Valley ‘Stretched to Daylight Hours’

Two men have pleaded guilty to their daytime shootout in the Hudson Valley. Lavelle Stackhouse, 25, of Newburgh, was sentenced in Orange County Court to 22 years in state prison in connection with a shooting of a man in the middle of the day on William Street, in the City of Newburgh, on September 8, 2021, according to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Senate candidates square off at business breakfast

POUGHKEEPSIE – Mayor Rob Rolison and his Democratic opponent for the State Senate’s 39th District, Julie Shiroishi, had a brief debate at the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce breakfast in Poughkeepsie on Wednesday morning. Rolison, a Republican who has been the mayor of Poughkeepsie since 2016, told...
94.3 Lite FM

Need Job? Mammoth Hiring Event Set for Newburgh NY October 2022

Do you keep hearing about 'all these great jobs' that are paying more than ever before for workers? Whether you already have a job, or not, why not investigate what is going on in the current job market? Worst that can happen is you have to give notice at your current job and you get to brush up on your interview skills, right?
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police save fleeing subject from drowning in Newburgh (VIDEO)

NEWBURGH – A suspect who was attempting to flee a police investigation nearly drowned in a city pond while he was attempting to evade police. The police swan into the pond and rescued the man on September 8, 2022. According to the City of Newburgh Police, a detail of...
