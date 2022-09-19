ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saranac Lake, NY

suncommunitynews.com

Bomber teams, SL boys, Chief girls earn XC sweeps

WESTPORT | The Lake Placid varsity boys' and girls' cross country teams earned a pair of wins Sept. 20 in a meet including Ticonderoga, AuSable Valley, and host Moriah/Boquet Valley. In the closest race of the night, the Blue Bomber ladies scored a 27-28 win over Ticonderoga, with Lilly Rother...
TICONDEROGA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Ticonderoga Boat Launch to close

A boat launch on Lake Champlain is set to close temporarily starting next week. The New York State Departments of Environmental Conservation and Transportation are closing the Ticonderoga Boat Launch for the next month - and the connected roads will feel some impact, as well.
TICONDEROGA, NY
Arrangements for Max Thwaits III services are in place

AU SABLE FORKS | Final arrangements are in place to celebrate the life of Max Thwaits III, director of Essex County Office of Emergency Services, who passed suddenly early Monday morning. Services were entrusted to Heidrick-Zaumetzer Funeral Home in Au Sable Forks. A procession of more than 50 police, sheriff's,...
AU SABLE FORKS, NY
WCAX

Lake Placid to lose power for transmission line replacement

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - A planned power outage will leave Lake Placid residents in the dark overnight Tuesday. National Grid says the outage will start Tuesday at 9 p.m. and will last until 7 a.m. on Wednesday. The power interruption will allow the utility to replace a transmission line...
LAKE PLACID, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Loon Lake’s lifestyles of the rich and famous

HIstoric former resort features a surviving hotel annex, several cottages (including one that housed multiple presidents) and a history of famous visitors. Loon Lake is along a road less taken. You won’t pass it on your way from here to there. Found three miles west of state Route 3, 20 miles north of Saranac Lake, along Route 26, the old Port Kent-Hopkinton Turnpike, it requires a dedicated trip. Its history as one of the most “socially prominent” resorts in the Adirondacks saw wealthy families such as the Vanderbilts, Whitneys, Rothschilds, Rockefellers, and Guggenheims regularly staying as guests. It features one of the earliest golf courses in the Adirondacks and African-American homesteaders with ties to Gerrit Smith of Timbuctoo and the abolitionist movement.
LOON LAKE, NY
mynbc5.com

Plattsburgh mayor says it's 'too little, too late' to save the Crete

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — On Thursday, the Plattsburgh Common Council voted toauthorize a study on the demolition of the Crete Memorial Civic Center and to begin seeking a bid for demolition. Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest is an advocate for demolishing the Crete but he said that decision isn't easy due...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Will heating costs leave some North Country families out in the cold?

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Winter will be here before you know it and many are concerned about heating their homes this winter with the rising cost of fuel. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, says the federal Low Income Heating Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP, is out of funding. He is proposing $1 billion in emergency funding in the upcoming temporary budget bill to help families across the country.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Max Thwaits III

AU SABLE FORKS | Max Thwaits III passed away in the early morning on Sept. 19, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Max dedicated his life to serving his community, starting at the age of 14 and following in his father's footsteps with his involvement in the Jay Fire Department. He officially joined the Jay Fire Department and Au Sable Forks Volunteer Ambulance Service in 2000 and was firefighter of the year with the Jay Fire Department. He also participated in the Boy Scouts of America, achieving the highest rank of Eagle Scout.
AU SABLE FORKS, NY
WCAX

Stuck truck blocks Notch Road for hours overnight

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Another stuck truck closed the Notch Road for hours Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said a tractor-trailer was trapped on Vermont Route 108, completely blocking the road between Cambridge and Stowe. VTrans said the road finally reopened to traffic at...
CAMBRIDGE, VT
newyorkupstate.com

1 Upstate NY place is among top 50 with fastest rising home values in state

Most of the places in New York with fast-rising home values are in the New York City area, but one among the top 50 is found in Upstate New York. The hamlet of Silver Bay in Warren County on the shores of Lake George ranks No. 32 in the state for the pace of its increase in home values, according to a recent list from Stacker. The website ranked locations in New York by the dollar change in the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending in July.
SILVER BAY, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Au Sable Forks man accused of work-related larceny

LAKE PLACID | An Au Sable Forks man was arrested Sept. 20, accused of taking several thousand dollars in a deposit for work he never completed. Lake Placid Village Police charged Joshua D. Crowningshield, 33, with third-degree grand larceny in connection with the alleged theft. Police said Crowningshield took a...
AU SABLE FORKS, NY
mymalonetelegram.com

Franklin County land bank initiative moves forward

MALONE — Jeremy S. Evans, CEO of the Franklin County Economic Development Corp., addressed county legislators and provided an update on his office’s work to establish a land bank in Franklin County that would aim to create another avenue for dealing with blighted and vacant properties. According to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
Addison Independent

Firefighters rescue man from burning Route 7 home

FERRISBURGH — Firefighters helped an elderly resident escape from the first floor of a burning home off Route 7 in Ferrisburgh in the predawn hours of Tuesday morning. The man was safe, but the early-morning fire gutted much, if not most, of the farmhouse. Ferrisburgh Fire Chief Bill Wager...
FERRISBURGH, VT
mymalonetelegram.com

Happy Holidays gift shop opens in Malone

MALONE — The village has a new gift shop on Raymond Street that held its grand opening Tuesday. Debbie and Norman J. Bonner III opened Happy Holidays, at Clay, Cloth, and Wood, describing it as a local place to shop for specialty gifts.
MALONE, NY
vermontbiz.com

PC Construction names new director of business development

Weston Bashlor, former project manager at Garney Construction in Tampa, FL, has joined South Burlington-based PC Construction(link is external) as director of business development. Bashlor comes to PC with 16 years' experience in the construction industry, having led many large and complex projects throughout the Southeast. He has managed more...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT

