ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

UPDATE: 11-year-old Jacksonville girl located safe

By Rich Jones
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WKQOW_0i198ok400

Jacksonville, Fl — Update, 6:16 am Monday: We are pleased to announce Kanniyah Johnson has been located safe. Thank you to all who assisted by sharing the information with our community.

Original Story: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking the community’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old child.

Kanniyah J. Johnson was reported missing around 1:00 am from the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Biscayne Bay Drive.

According to police, Kanniyah was last seen on Sunday just after 10:00 pm at her home.

The 11-year-old is described as 4′11″ and 120 Ibs. with brown eyes and black hair.

Police say she was wearing a black T-shirt with rainbow Nike symbols and white and purple pajama bottoms.

Anyone having seen or knows the location of Kanniyah Johnson is asked to call 904-630-0500 or 911 immediately.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 13

Related
californiaexaminer.net

Jacksonville Police: Infant Dies In Heated Car

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reports that a baby girl died Tuesday after being left in a car outside a Northside home. According to Sgt. Silcox of the Sheriff’s Office, police and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the area of Newberry Road and Broward Road where an unresponsive youngster was found. According to Silcox, the child was rushed to the hospital where she later passed away.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Woman found shot multiple times in Jacksonville motel parking lot dies of injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died Wednesday night after she was found shot multiple times in the parking lot of a motel, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Cayenne, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene on Youngerman Circle just before 7:30 p.m. He said officers and crews from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department found the woman on the ground of the parking lot of the Baymont by Wyndham.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northside#Police#Fl##Nike#Cox Media Group
News4Jax.com

Body found at Southside dog park, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were called to the Dog Wood Park off Salisbury Road on Monday night, police said. According to a spokesperson for JSO, a body was found at the park. No foul play is suspected.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Baby dies after she's left in overheated car for an hour

An 8-month-old baby girl is dead after she was left in a car for about an hour while her father was working and the temperature soared inside the sun-soaked vehicle, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. The child becomes the fourth hot car-related fatality in Jacksonville since 1998, according to the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Arrest made in Moncrief murder investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, that Action News Jax first reported a suspicious death of a woman in a Moncrief home. Through their investigation, homicide detectives at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office eventually ruled that the death of the woman inside the home was murder. Officials have said that the victim appeared to have suffered from some type of trauma.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
cw34.com

Infant dies after being left in hot car in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS12) — An eight-month-old baby is dead after police say she was left in a hot car on Tuesday, according to WFOX. According to authorities, the infant's father was working at a house on Newbury Road and left the child in his car. She was reportedly in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
113K+
Followers
125K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy