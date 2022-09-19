ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefontaine, OH

unioncountydailydigital.com

Borrthday Bash Planned For Marysville’s American Giant

P.T. Barnum would be proud. Mr. Barnum, for those of you who are unfamiliar, was THE master showman/salesman/self-promoter of 19th-century America. Of course this was all well before smartphones, television, radio and motion pictures and for the most part even the phonograph, so when Mr. Barnum and his world of wonders came to town, it was an EVENT, and residents of large cities ate it up, as did the hicks in the sticks.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

78th Anniversary of Operation Cobra honored at Piatt Castle event Saturday

The Greater Ohio Living History Association, WWII US Mech Forces HQ returns to Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek for the eighth year Saturday, Sept. 24, with a new emphasis. This free outdoor event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine, at the 10051 Township Road 47, West Liberty, facility. Visitors are invited to interact with the men and women of Operation Cobra, 25 July 1944, the US breakout from the hedgerows of Normandy.
WEST LIBERTY, OH
ocj.com

190 years of family farming in Shelby County

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff. In 1832 Andrew Jackson was the President of the United States, and a young man named William Taylor moved from Montgomery County, north to a farm located west of Sidney, near the small town of Oran, Ohio. Little did he know that the farm would stay in the family for almost 200 years. Seven generations later, Patrick Knouff and his father Mike, and uncle Steve recall how their family has raised livestock and tilled the fertile soils of Shelby County for 190 years. Growing from 80 acres in 1932 to now farming around 2,000 acres, with the majority owned by family members, the Knouff family takes pride in the stories of their farm over the years.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How gun shops are trying to reduce suicide by firearm

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741741. You can also dial or text 988. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A first-of-its-kind statewide campaign is partnering with a unique sector to end suicide: gun owners in Ohio. About 10 gun shops […]
OHIO STATE
Bellefontaine Examiner

ILHS/OHP FFA poultry team takes 2nd place at Big E contest

The Indian Lake/Ohio-Hi Point FFA Poultry Judging Team won big at the Big E Eastern States Agriculture Exhibition, earning second place overall. The team travelled to Massachusetts recently to compete in the premier event. Team members Annie Braig, Allison Kinney, Stephanie Altstaetter and Carlie Nickel judged all through the day before seeing all the sights of the Big E, followed by the awards banquet.
LEWISTOWN, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Friday meeting will explore future of Rushcreek fire and squad

Disagreements between the Rushcreek Township Trustees and former officers of the Rushcreek Township Volunteer Fire & EMS Department over how to handle financial transactions for the department led all of the officers to resign en mass June 1 and forced the cessation of operations earlier this month. Township residents still...
RUSHSYLVANIA, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Sofidel Employee Flown to Critical Care Hosptial After Hand Stuck in Machine

Circleville – A Sofidel employee was flown to a Columbus area hospital after getting his hand caught in a machine. According to early reports just after 9 pm, a 911 call came into the Pickaway Sheriffs’ office of a man that was injured after his hand got stuck in a machine and suffered a severe injury at the Sofidel plant off US-23. They reported that they were able to get his hand removed but it was bleeding significantly.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Judge Braig graduates another from Adult Recovery Court

Judge Kevin P. Braig and the Logan County Court of Common Pleas Adult Recovery Court (ARC) Team congratulate Crystal Stevens on her graduation from Adult Recovery Court (ARC). “Crystal did a great job in the program,” Judge Braig said. “She did not have a single violation of the program’s rules. She graduated with honors. I could see her growing as a person right before my eyes every week. She was a model participant in the program. I am happy for her and proud of her for effort and accomplishment.”
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio

Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus school board fires back at state LGBTQ resolution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus City School Board is responding to a resolution being considered by the Ohio Board of Education. “This legislation is absolutely disgusting,” said Columbus City School Board President Jennifer Adair. “It promotes just blatant discrimination, and it is just full of hate.” During the state board’s meeting Tuesday, dozens spoke […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Lost Mansions Of Columbus: The Frisbie Mansion

In the late 1800s, one of the most beautiful private residences in Columbus was built. Designed by Architect H. A. Linwaite, the sprawling mansion was constructed for Mary L. Frisbie, the widow of a prominent hardware merchant. Located at 750 E Broad Street, the home was truly stunning. Designed in...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio school board considers resolution blocking LGBTQ+ protections

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A resolution under consideration this week by the Ohio Board of Education could roll back new federal protections for LGBTQ+ students, safeguards already under scrutiny in the court system. Board member Brendon Shea introduced the resolution this week during the September meeting under the title “Resolution to Support Parents, Schools, and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Body of fallen Richmond officer Seara Burton to be escorted back to Indiana Monday afternoon

DAYTON — A processional escort will return the body of fallen Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton from Dayton to Indiana Monday afternoon. The procession will escort Burton’s body from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office in downtown Dayton, back to Richmond and ending at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, a Richmond police spokesperson said in a media release.
RICHMOND, IN
dayton247now.com

People pay respect to Officer Seara Burton at procession

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- 28-year-old Richmond, Indiana Police Officer Seara Burton past away late Sunday night, five weeks after being shot during a traffic stop. Burton received medical care in Dayton and was escorted back to Richmond on Monday during an emotional procession. Dayton Police officers didn't comment on camera...
DAYTON, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Calling all Morrow County Hospital babies

MORROW COUNTY- People born at Morrow County Hospital are invited to be part of Morrow County Hospital’s (MCH) 70th anniversary celebration October 28th. MCH Communications Director Tammy Schott is on the hunt for babies born at MCH. They will be invited to a special Birthday Party Bash on October 28th. She wants to get addresses of those individuals to send party invitations.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Election deniers flood county boards with records requests

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Election deniers are flooding the inboxes of workers who oversee elections in Franklin County and across Ohio. Since July, the Franklin County Board of Elections has received 135 public record requests seeking information about the results of the 2020 general election, according to spokesperson Aaron Sellers – an influx that Ohio Secretary […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 3 siblings found safe in northwest Ohio

The Greenville Police Department said three missing children were found safe Wednesday. According to police, an Amber Alert was issued after three siblings did not show up for school Wednesday. Police believed the kids were abducted by their father, 29-year-old Kirt Kiser around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from...
GREENVILLE, OH

