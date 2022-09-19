Read full article on original website
unioncountydailydigital.com
Borrthday Bash Planned For Marysville’s American Giant
P.T. Barnum would be proud. Mr. Barnum, for those of you who are unfamiliar, was THE master showman/salesman/self-promoter of 19th-century America. Of course this was all well before smartphones, television, radio and motion pictures and for the most part even the phonograph, so when Mr. Barnum and his world of wonders came to town, it was an EVENT, and residents of large cities ate it up, as did the hicks in the sticks.
Bellefontaine Examiner
78th Anniversary of Operation Cobra honored at Piatt Castle event Saturday
The Greater Ohio Living History Association, WWII US Mech Forces HQ returns to Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek for the eighth year Saturday, Sept. 24, with a new emphasis. This free outdoor event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine, at the 10051 Township Road 47, West Liberty, facility. Visitors are invited to interact with the men and women of Operation Cobra, 25 July 1944, the US breakout from the hedgerows of Normandy.
ocj.com
190 years of family farming in Shelby County
By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff. In 1832 Andrew Jackson was the President of the United States, and a young man named William Taylor moved from Montgomery County, north to a farm located west of Sidney, near the small town of Oran, Ohio. Little did he know that the farm would stay in the family for almost 200 years. Seven generations later, Patrick Knouff and his father Mike, and uncle Steve recall how their family has raised livestock and tilled the fertile soils of Shelby County for 190 years. Growing from 80 acres in 1932 to now farming around 2,000 acres, with the majority owned by family members, the Knouff family takes pride in the stories of their farm over the years.
How gun shops are trying to reduce suicide by firearm
If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741741. You can also dial or text 988. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A first-of-its-kind statewide campaign is partnering with a unique sector to end suicide: gun owners in Ohio. About 10 gun shops […]
Bellefontaine Examiner
ILHS/OHP FFA poultry team takes 2nd place at Big E contest
The Indian Lake/Ohio-Hi Point FFA Poultry Judging Team won big at the Big E Eastern States Agriculture Exhibition, earning second place overall. The team travelled to Massachusetts recently to compete in the premier event. Team members Annie Braig, Allison Kinney, Stephanie Altstaetter and Carlie Nickel judged all through the day before seeing all the sights of the Big E, followed by the awards banquet.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Friday meeting will explore future of Rushcreek fire and squad
Disagreements between the Rushcreek Township Trustees and former officers of the Rushcreek Township Volunteer Fire & EMS Department over how to handle financial transactions for the department led all of the officers to resign en mass June 1 and forced the cessation of operations earlier this month. Township residents still...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Sofidel Employee Flown to Critical Care Hosptial After Hand Stuck in Machine
Circleville – A Sofidel employee was flown to a Columbus area hospital after getting his hand caught in a machine. According to early reports just after 9 pm, a 911 call came into the Pickaway Sheriffs’ office of a man that was injured after his hand got stuck in a machine and suffered a severe injury at the Sofidel plant off US-23. They reported that they were able to get his hand removed but it was bleeding significantly.
peakofohio.com
Judge Braig graduates another from Adult Recovery Court
Judge Kevin P. Braig and the Logan County Court of Common Pleas Adult Recovery Court (ARC) Team congratulate Crystal Stevens on her graduation from Adult Recovery Court (ARC). “Crystal did a great job in the program,” Judge Braig said. “She did not have a single violation of the program’s rules. She graduated with honors. I could see her growing as a person right before my eyes every week. She was a model participant in the program. I am happy for her and proud of her for effort and accomplishment.”
4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio
Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
Columbus school board fires back at state LGBTQ resolution
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus City School Board is responding to a resolution being considered by the Ohio Board of Education. “This legislation is absolutely disgusting,” said Columbus City School Board President Jennifer Adair. “It promotes just blatant discrimination, and it is just full of hate.” During the state board’s meeting Tuesday, dozens spoke […]
UPDATE: Power mostly restored to AES Ohio customers after outage
MORAINE — UPDATE 6:12 A.M. Power has been mostly restored to AES Ohio customers, according to the AES Ohio website. There is less than 100 customers without power this morning, mainly in Montgomery County. At one point, there was close to 2,000 AES Ohio customers without power. INITIAL REPORT.
columbusnavigator.com
Lost Mansions Of Columbus: The Frisbie Mansion
In the late 1800s, one of the most beautiful private residences in Columbus was built. Designed by Architect H. A. Linwaite, the sprawling mansion was constructed for Mary L. Frisbie, the widow of a prominent hardware merchant. Located at 750 E Broad Street, the home was truly stunning. Designed in...
Richmond Police thank community for support of Officer Burton
Richmond Police issued a Sept. 20 statement of gratitude to surrounding communities for their support of Officer Burton during the procession.
Ohio school board considers resolution blocking LGBTQ+ protections
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A resolution under consideration this week by the Ohio Board of Education could roll back new federal protections for LGBTQ+ students, safeguards already under scrutiny in the court system. Board member Brendon Shea introduced the resolution this week during the September meeting under the title “Resolution to Support Parents, Schools, and […]
Body of fallen Richmond officer Seara Burton to be escorted back to Indiana Monday afternoon
DAYTON — A processional escort will return the body of fallen Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton from Dayton to Indiana Monday afternoon. The procession will escort Burton’s body from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office in downtown Dayton, back to Richmond and ending at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, a Richmond police spokesperson said in a media release.
Ohio set to surpass 8 million registered voters on National Voter Registration Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio is on track to surpass 8 million registered voters Tuesday as Secretary of State Frank LaRose travels the state to promote National Voter Registration Day at various events throughout the Buckeye State. The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election in Ohio is Oct. 11, which […]
dayton247now.com
People pay respect to Officer Seara Burton at procession
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- 28-year-old Richmond, Indiana Police Officer Seara Burton past away late Sunday night, five weeks after being shot during a traffic stop. Burton received medical care in Dayton and was escorted back to Richmond on Monday during an emotional procession. Dayton Police officers didn't comment on camera...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Calling all Morrow County Hospital babies
MORROW COUNTY- People born at Morrow County Hospital are invited to be part of Morrow County Hospital’s (MCH) 70th anniversary celebration October 28th. MCH Communications Director Tammy Schott is on the hunt for babies born at MCH. They will be invited to a special Birthday Party Bash on October 28th. She wants to get addresses of those individuals to send party invitations.
Election deniers flood county boards with records requests
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Election deniers are flooding the inboxes of workers who oversee elections in Franklin County and across Ohio. Since July, the Franklin County Board of Elections has received 135 public record requests seeking information about the results of the 2020 general election, according to spokesperson Aaron Sellers – an influx that Ohio Secretary […]
WLWT 5
Police: 3 siblings found safe in northwest Ohio
The Greenville Police Department said three missing children were found safe Wednesday. According to police, an Amber Alert was issued after three siblings did not show up for school Wednesday. Police believed the kids were abducted by their father, 29-year-old Kirt Kiser around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from...
