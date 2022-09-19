Read full article on original website
Related
Safety Concerns Lead to Flint’s Beecher High to Play Homecoming Game Without Fans
It's not exactly the Homecoming game Beecher High School had hoped for this week. Friday's football game will be played minus students in the stands and limited spectators. In a letter to students and parents on Monday, September 19th, the district outlined the schedule for the upcoming Homecoming Week. The schedule listed the normal activities such as the pep rally and the dance, but it was the football game that stood out.
Former Saginaw High, Eastern Michigan great Webster Kirksey dies
Marshall Thomas compared him to Bob Cousy. Ernie Thompson compared him to Steph Curry. But to Saginaw High basketball fans, there was only one Webster Kirksey.
wtvbam.com
Two local McDonald’s restaurants to stay in the Maynard family
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – McDonald’s announced on Wednesday that Michael and Jessica Maynard have purchased and are now running restaurants in Battle Creek at 6079 B Drive North and in Bronson at 708 East Chicago Street. The two locations were previously owned by Michael’s parents, Jim and...
The Ring Magazine
Detroit boxer Isiah Jones shot and killed during dispute with family member
Detroit boxer Isiah Jones was shot and killed Monday evening during a dispute with a family member, his trainer Roshawn Jones confirmed to The Ring. The trainer tells The Ring that Jones, whom he is not related to, was shot in the head after an argument with his brother. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtvbam.com
Kyle Miller steps down from UC School Board, vacancy posted by the district
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – There is a vacancy on the Union City School Board of Education after Kyle Miller stepped down during the board’s monthly meeting on Monday night. Miller decided to leave the board after serving for over three years because he wanted to spend more time with his family.
Flint football’s game canceled after off-field fights break out, superintendent says
FLINT, MI — A Flint Jaguars home football game on Friday, Sept. 16, was canceled midway through after multiple fights broke out in the stands during the event at Northwestern High School. Superintendent Kevelin Jones issued a statement to the community regarding the incident with this message — the...
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: PCRH becomes first ProMedica Hospital to Utilize Gastric Electrical Stimulator
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital has announced they have pioneered a new technology that will help to enhance quality of life and decrease symptoms for patients with severe stomach issues. Doctor John Carr recently performed a neurostimulator implantation procedure using the Enterra II Neurostimulator device. The...
Vassar football coach arrested for home invasion, domestic assault
VASSAR, MI -- An assistant football coach at Vassar High School has been suspended after he was arrested on felony charges. According to Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene, 43-year-old Lawrence McGrandy was arrested by the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office around 9 a.m. on Aug. 27 after a complaint was filed alleging he had broken into a home in Millington where his 30-year-old former girlfriend had been staying.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Oxford school massacre updates • 3 juveniles charged in Fraser teen's death • Blight near Detroit daycare
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - Ethan Crumbley is back in court for his monthly adult jail review, the required hearing that juveniles staying in an adult facility must have for a judge to assess the needs of the person incarcerated. And Circuit Court Judge presiding over the decisions has maintained that...
nbc25news.com
SB M-47 at Hospital Rd closed due to crash
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan Department of Transportation stated on Twitter Tuesday night about a crash on M-47. The crash caused the south bound road to close at Hospital Rd. on September 20. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. South bound M-47 reopened for all...
wrif.com
Michigan Bracing for Cold Weather, Going from the 80s to 30s
It’s still felt a lot like summer in Michigan for much of September, and I’m not mad about it. I’m not ready for fall yet and certainly not ready for winter. But, as we head into the end of September, it’s inevitable that Michigan is going to get some colder weather, and some is coming very soon.
fox2detroit.com
88-year-old Oakland County man wins $300,000 on Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County man won $300,000 from a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket. The 88-year-old man who chose to remain anonymous bought the Bingo Blockbuster ticket at a BP gas station at 8320 Highland Road in White Lake. "I purchased four Bingo tickets while I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, three cities in Michigan were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
wtvbam.com
Bronson water tank shut down for at least a month for interior painting
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – Interior painting for the City of Bronson’s water tower got underway on Monday which means it will be shut down for at least the next month. City Manager Brandon Mersman says a temporary pressure tank has been installed to keep the system pressurized. During...
Police on scene, students evacuated at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills
Police officers are on the scene at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills, where students have been evacuated. Official said there are no known injuries.
abc12.com
Genesee County 911: Part of Flushing Road closed after accident, water rescue
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The 911 Dispatch Center in Genesee County said part of Flushing Road was closed after a reported crash and water rescue. Authorities say a call came in just before 3:15 a.m. Monday about a person in the Flint River near the intersection of Flushing and North Linden roads in Flint Township.
Where is Bradley? Police looking for missing Roseville teen wearing black Air Jordan shoes
Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old boy from Macomb County after he was reported missing two days ago, police said. The Roseville Police Department said they are looking for tips in locating Bradley Michael Sexton, 14.
Hemlock Semiconductor Co. could see $27M transfer from state for expanded operations
Whether to approve millions for the expanded operations of Hemlock Semiconductor Corporation in Michigan was the question on lawmakers minds when the House Appropriations Committee met early Wednesday, Sept 21. The contingency fund request would provide $27 million in state funding to Michigan’s Strategic Site Readiness Program for a performance-based...
Inside the Abandoned 1970 Murder House North of Lansing, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On the night of Nov. 19, 1970, Alonzo Hart Jr. returned home, in the small Michigan city of Ithaca, north of Lansing, from work between 8:30-9:00 PM. His wife, Sarah Jane, had packed their six kids into the car and "went shopping" so she wouldn't be home during the murder she had planned with Phillip Lippert & William Pribble.
Comments / 0