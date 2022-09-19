ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronson, MI

Cars 108

Safety Concerns Lead to Flint's Beecher High to Play Homecoming Game Without Fans

It's not exactly the Homecoming game Beecher High School had hoped for this week. Friday's football game will be played minus students in the stands and limited spectators. In a letter to students and parents on Monday, September 19th, the district outlined the schedule for the upcoming Homecoming Week. The schedule listed the normal activities such as the pep rally and the dance, but it was the football game that stood out.
FLINT, MI
wtvbam.com

Two local McDonald's restaurants to stay in the Maynard family

BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – McDonald’s announced on Wednesday that Michael and Jessica Maynard have purchased and are now running restaurants in Battle Creek at 6079 B Drive North and in Bronson at 708 East Chicago Street. The two locations were previously owned by Michael’s parents, Jim and...
BRONSON, MI
The Saginaw News

Vassar football coach arrested for home invasion, domestic assault

VASSAR, MI -- An assistant football coach at Vassar High School has been suspended after he was arrested on felony charges. According to Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene, 43-year-old Lawrence McGrandy was arrested by the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office around 9 a.m. on Aug. 27 after a complaint was filed alleging he had broken into a home in Millington where his 30-year-old former girlfriend had been staying.
VASSAR, MI
nbc25news.com

SB M-47 at Hospital Rd closed due to crash

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan Department of Transportation stated on Twitter Tuesday night about a crash on M-47. The crash caused the south bound road to close at Hospital Rd. on September 20. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. South bound M-47 reopened for all...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
wrif.com

Michigan Bracing for Cold Weather, Going from the 80s to 30s

It’s still felt a lot like summer in Michigan for much of September, and I’m not mad about it. I’m not ready for fall yet and certainly not ready for winter. But, as we head into the end of September, it’s inevitable that Michigan is going to get some colder weather, and some is coming very soon.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

88-year-old Oakland County man wins $300,000 on Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County man won $300,000 from a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket. The 88-year-old man who chose to remain anonymous bought the Bingo Blockbuster ticket at a BP gas station at 8320 Highland Road in White Lake. "I purchased four Bingo tickets while I...
94.3 Lite FM

Inside the Abandoned 1970 Murder House North of Lansing, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On the night of Nov. 19, 1970, Alonzo Hart Jr. returned home, in the small Michigan city of Ithaca, north of Lansing, from work between 8:30-9:00 PM. His wife, Sarah Jane, had packed their six kids into the car and "went shopping" so she wouldn't be home during the murder she had planned with Phillip Lippert & William Pribble.
LANSING, MI

