Huw Edwards: BBC News viewers joke presenter deserves ‘a fortnight off’ after Queen’s funeral

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Huw Edwards is in need of a long holiday following Queen Elizabeth II ’s funeral, according to BBC News viewers.

The news presenter and journalist has fronted the BBC’s coverage since the monarch’s death on Thursday 8 September, during which he was widely praised for his “masterclass” in broadcasting .

Edwards is once again presenting on BBC News on Monday (19 September) morning, ahead of the Queen’s funeral after her coffin’s four-day lying-in-state at Westminster Hall .

On social media, viewers praised Edwards for his “class, compassion and professionalism” throughout the coverage, while joking that the presenter was in need of some much-earned time off after the funeral was over.

“Huw Edwards deserves an extra long holiday after all of this. He must be absolutely shattered,” one tweet read, while another commenter joked: “Crazy to think that Huw Edwards has been awake for almost two weeks straight now.”

Journalist Scott Bryan tweeted: “I hope Huw Edwards, Mary Nightingale and Chris Ship have booked a holiday after this week.”

“Shall we do a minute’s applause for Huw Edwards tomorrow then give him a fortnight off?” another Twitter user posted.

One tweet read: “The beeb better put Huw Edwards on an all expenses paid holiday for a couple months, he’s been non-stop since the announcement. The bags are bagging. Let this man sleep. Massage, spa, the whole works.”

Praising Edwards’s efforts, one commenter added: “Before The Queen’s funeral begins, I would like to give a huge shoutout to Huw Edwards @thehuwedwards for a stellar performance and professionalism over 10 days,” one commenter wrote.

“Huw Edwards deserves huge recognition and praise for his work on the #BBC these past few days. Couldn’t imagine anyone else leading the coverage today,” another tweeted.

During Sunday (18 September) night’s coverage ahead of the funeral, Edwards made a subtle dig at “superstar VIPs” who “jumped the queue” to see the monarch’s coffin.

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

