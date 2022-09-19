ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

UK weather: ‘Chilly but dry’ conditions as thousands gather for Queen’s final farewell

By Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2535dz_0i197w1N00

Thousands of mourners who are gathering in London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II can expect dry weather as they pay their final respects.

According to forecasters, conditions in London are expected to be cloudy but dry this morning when the King and senior royals march behind the late monarch’s coffin from 10.35am in the procession from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey .

However, the Met Office has said conditions will get warmer throughout the day, particularly when the Queen’s coffin is taken from Wellington Arch to a private service at Windsor Castle in the afternoon with a high of 18C predicted.

Rachel Ayers from the Met Office said: “There may be some isolated mist and fog patches at first, most likely in the west.

“It will be cloudy in the far northwest with patchy rain at times, otherwise it will be another mainly dry day with sunny spells; though some cloud will bubble up later with a few isolated light showers in places.

“Light winds in general though it will be a breezy day in the far northwest. Chilly start, though by day temperatures will be near normal.”

Temperatures have been noticeably cooler in the past few days, with the first snow of the autumn landing in the High Cairngorms mountain range on Friday morning and a -1.7C low recorded at the village of Shap in Cumbria.

Mourners braved the cold at the weekend as thousands queued to view the Queen lying-in-state in Westminster Hall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25CJoV_0i197w1N00

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan added that high pressure dominating much of the UK is behind the drier weather to start the week.

UK weather forecast:

Mostly cloudy with sunny spells. Chance of isolated showers.

Today:

Largely cloudy with some bright or sunny spells, brightest towards the south coast. Chance of isolated light showers developing in the afternoon. Cloud thickening in the northwest later brings a risk of patchy light rain and drizzle. Maximum temperature 18C.

Tonight:

Any patchy rain or drizzle gradually fades. Remaining fairly cloudy overnight with some clear slots developing towards dawn. Isolated rural mist patches form in the early hours under clearing skies. Minimum temperature 11C.

Tuesday:

A cloudy start, especially further east where a chance of residual rain and drizzle. Elsewhere, the early mist will soon clear. Brighter by the afternoon, but also the odd light shower developing. Maximum temperature 19C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Variable cloud with long sunny spells and early rural mist Wednesday and Thursday. Clouding over Thursday night with a band of rain arriving, turning increasingly showery Friday, with heavier downpours.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Empty seat left in front of King Charles during Queen’s Windsor service explained

The royal family bid farewell to their matriarch and the nation’s longest-reigning monarch.As King Charles III sat in the second row of St George’s Chapel in Windsor beside his wife Camilla, Queen Consort during the committal service, a seat in front of the new monarch was left empty.The King’s seat was the one the Queen previously filled when she would sit in the second row during notable events.It was previously thought that an empty seat during royal events is meant to represent a member of the royal family who has passed away. However, the empty seat in front of the...
U.K.
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth: Anti-monarchy protest in Australia on national day of mourning

Hundreds of protesters joined anti-monarchy demonstrations across Australia as the country observed its national day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II.After the government declared today (22 September) a nationwide public holiday, many took to the streets to rally against colonisation and its impact on indigenous people. Footage shows chanting demonstrators marching through streets, chanting "Aboriginal land."Polls released after the death of the Queen show that most Australians would still choose to keep the constitutional monarchy in place. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More King Charles ‘to have slimmed-down coronation’ amid cost-of-living crisis – follow liveQueen’s funeral in pictures as royals unite in griefWho waited in line and who didn’t in the queue for the Queen?
QUEEN ELIZABETH
The Independent

Cornish castle linked to King Arthur at risk from rising sea levels

A Cornish castle immortalised in British mythology as the place of King Arthur’s conception is at risk of tumbling into the sea as climate change increases the pace of coastal erosion.Tintagel Castle is one of several sites at risk of being lost forever, English Heritage has warned, as rising seas pound the coastline.The heritage body described the rate of land lost over the last few years as “alarming”, warning that sea levels are now rising at their fastest rate for nearly three millenia.The charity has now launched a multimillion-pound fundraising appeal to fund works to halt the damage to the...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
The Independent

Chile police hunt for missing UK university astronomer

Police in Chile have launched a search for a missing British university astronomy professor who has been missing for six days.Thomas Marsh, an astrophysicist and astronomer at the University of Warwick, was last seen near an astronomical observatory on the edge of the Atacama Desert, where he was working.His worried family have appealed for anyone who might have any information to contact police.Prof Marsh, 60, a keen walker said to be very familiar with the mountainous terrain, was last seen around 6am last Friday.His clothes and other belongings including his passport are reported to have remained untouched in a nearby rented...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

855K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy