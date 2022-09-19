ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton’s parents arrive at Queen’s funeral

By Olivia Petter
 3 days ago
Carole and Michael Middleton have arrived at Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s funeral.

The duo have arrived ahead of their daughter, Kate, Princess of Wales, who is expected to arrive soon with Camilla, Queen Consort.

Carole was seen wearing a long black tailored coat and a wide-brimmed hat, while Michael was wearing a morning suit with pinstripe trousers.

The state funeral service will begin at 11am and be conducted by David Hoyle, the Dean of Westminster.

In The Bidding, the Dean will say: “Here, where Queen Elizabeth was married and crowned, we gather from across the nation, from the Commonwealth, and from the nations of the world, to mourn our loss, to remember her long life of selfless service.”

Kate’s children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are expected to be among the 2,000 people gathered at Westminster Abbey to remember the Queen before a committal service at Windsor Castle.

Millions of people across the UK are expected to watch the funeral on TV, with thousands already camped out to line the route along The Mall.

Meanwhile, inside the Abbey, hundreds of dignitaries are due to attend, with presidents, prime ministers among them.

All members of the British royal family will attend the Queen’s funeral, including King Charles III and the Queen Consort. His siblings – the Princess Royal, the Duke of York, and the Earl of Wessex – will also honour their mother at the funeral.

The Queen also has four living cousins – the Duke of Kent, the Duke of Gloucester, Prince Michael of Kent, and Princess Alexandra – who are sure to attend. The Queen’s late sister, Princess Margaret, also has two children who are expected to attend the funeral: Lady Sarah Chatto and David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Princess Royal#Uk#Camilla Queen Consort#Commonwealth#Mall
