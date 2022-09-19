ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

U.S. Postal Service staffing shortages lead to days without mail in Northeast Ohio: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. As we increasingly rely on online shopping and deliveries, the U.S. Postal Service has hundreds and hundreds of job openings, for letter carriers and support personnel. The same shortages that we see in other industries.
cleveland19.com

Man shot overnight near building on Cleveland Clinic’s main campus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives investigated an overnight shooting that occurred outside on the city’s East side near the Cleveland Clinic’s main campus. The shooting was first reported at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday along East 100th Street near Euclid Avenue. Cleveland EMS said the male victim, believed...
cleveland19.com

Family of man killed on I-90 believes there’s more to the story

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland police are investigating the death of Kendric Shadwick, a 28-year-old man who was killed on I-90 Sept. 19 around 1 a.m. “I don’t have any emotions left,” said Shawnte Curry, Shadwick’s mother. Shadwick was her first born, and she said she would do...
WKYC

Medina woman survives devastating brain aneurysm

MEDINA, Ohio — Today, life for 55-year-old Cathy Lucas is peaceful. She spends a lot of time on her serene, Medina property with her husband, Paul, and their beloved Great Dane, Earl. Her two grown sons, Matt and Dave come over often to fish or swim in their pond.
beckersasc.com

Ohio physician accused of fraudulent medical billing

Cleveland-based physician Timothy Sutton, MD, has been accused of illegally billing Medicare for tests that aim to predict a patients' likelihood of cancer and prescribing braces to patients who didn't need them, cleveland.com reported Sept. 20. While working for two telemedicine companies from Jan. 26, 2018, to Oct. 21, 2020,...
beckersasc.com

The 15 most expensive medical schools in US News' top 100

Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland is the most expensive medical school on U.S. News & World Report's list of the top 100 medical schools for primary care in 2023, costing students $68,788 per year. The 15 most expensive medical schools and their rankings:. Note: Six schools tied for 36th...
Cleveland.com

Best Bike shops in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- More and more Americans are realizing that the future of mobility is about more than four wheels. Cycling became a popular lockdown pastime during the coronavirus pandemic. Bike sales in the United States increased by 69% in 2020 compared to the previous year, as outdoor recreation and social distancing became the new norm.
whbc.com

ODA Asks Ohioans to Watch for, Kill, Report Spotted Lanternfly

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The state agriculture department is again asking us to be on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect from Asia that can damage grapevines and fruit trees. The pest has recently been found in Cleveland, and its population...
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side then you are in the right place because below you'll find a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you love eating out-of-this-word burgers. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
OHIO STATE

