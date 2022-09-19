Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Nine Inch Nails Fan Day on 9/23Adrian HolmanCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association at Odds with School Board; No Contract - Seeks Help from Federal MediatorBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
County Executive Candidates Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne Spar at the City Club of ClevelandBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
wksu.org
Morning Headlines: Severe respiratory viruses send more kids to ER ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Sept. 21:. Severe respiratory viruses send more Northeast Ohio kids to ER. The future of St. Vincent Charity Hospital's psych ER is in doubt. Weingart, Ronayne work to draw distinctions in Cuyahoga County executive debate. Ohio school board to vote in October on...
U.S. Postal Service staffing shortages lead to days without mail in Northeast Ohio: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. As we increasingly rely on online shopping and deliveries, the U.S. Postal Service has hundreds and hundreds of job openings, for letter carriers and support personnel. The same shortages that we see in other industries.
cleveland19.com
Man shot overnight near building on Cleveland Clinic’s main campus
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives investigated an overnight shooting that occurred outside on the city’s East side near the Cleveland Clinic’s main campus. The shooting was first reported at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday along East 100th Street near Euclid Avenue. Cleveland EMS said the male victim, believed...
Cleveland wants to use artificial intelligence to fight illegal dumping
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The city of Cleveland will work with Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland State University on a solution for illegal dumping that’s powered by artificial intelligence. The end product will ideally provide new city-owned technology that Cleveland could use to identify people responsible for dumping,...
U.S. Postal Service struggles with worker shortage, delivery delays in Greater Cleveland, Ohio and the nation
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A shortage of delivery employees in the U.S. Postal Service has led to slow or no delivery in communities throughout Greater Cleveland, elsewhere in Ohio and across the nation. It’s a problem that was triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and continues to linger, as the postal...
Feds accuse North Ridgeville doctor of ordering unnecessary cancer tests, braces in telemedicine visits
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A North Ridgeville doctor is accused of illegally billing Medicare for tests that aim to predict someone’s likelihood of cancer and for prescribing braces to patients who didn’t need them. Timothy Sutton, 41, is charged in federal court in Cleveland with health care fraud...
cleveland19.com
Family of man killed on I-90 believes there’s more to the story
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland police are investigating the death of Kendric Shadwick, a 28-year-old man who was killed on I-90 Sept. 19 around 1 a.m. “I don’t have any emotions left,” said Shawnte Curry, Shadwick’s mother. Shadwick was her first born, and she said she would do...
‘I like to remove barriers:’ Maggie Tolbert fights for mental health services access: Top Nurses
CLEVELAND, Ohio —Maggie Tolbert grew up in a small town in Alabama, where Jim Crow laws were still in effect. Black people were not allowed to eat at the local drug store’s lunch counter, and the local hospital was segregated. Those experiences led to her resolve to fight...
‘Finally’: Charge filed for beer can assault on Browns fan
The FOX 8 I-Team has found a felony charge just filed for a fan seriously hurt last year in the stands at a Cleveland Browns game.
wksu.org
The future of St. Vincent Charity Hospital's psych ER is in doubt now that the medical ER is closing
The future of Cleveland’s only psychiatric ER is uncertain after St. Vincent Charity Medical Center announced last week it would close its medical ER and inpatient services on Nov. 15. Key to the decision will be if the Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board of Cuyahoga...
A house to call her own after more than a year of homelessness: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For the first time in months, Ms. Carol Smith’s fourth-grade class heads out for a field trip. The students hurry to the bus.... in part, urged on by the chilly winter air, but mostly propelled by their excitement. There’s no way they’re going to miss their ride.
cleveland19.com
Nearly 1,000 employees to be laid off as part of St. Vincent restructuring, state filings say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Documents filed with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reveals nearly 1,000 St. Vincent Charity Medical Center employees will be laid off as part of the health system’s massive restructuring. As part of the Worker Adjustment and Restraining Notification Act (WARN), St. Vincent...
Cleveland is no longer the poorest big city in U.S.
Cleveland is no longer the poorest large U.S. city, according to data recently released by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Medina woman survives devastating brain aneurysm
MEDINA, Ohio — Today, life for 55-year-old Cathy Lucas is peaceful. She spends a lot of time on her serene, Medina property with her husband, Paul, and their beloved Great Dane, Earl. Her two grown sons, Matt and Dave come over often to fish or swim in their pond.
beckersasc.com
Ohio physician accused of fraudulent medical billing
Cleveland-based physician Timothy Sutton, MD, has been accused of illegally billing Medicare for tests that aim to predict a patients' likelihood of cancer and prescribing braces to patients who didn't need them, cleveland.com reported Sept. 20. While working for two telemedicine companies from Jan. 26, 2018, to Oct. 21, 2020,...
beckersasc.com
The 15 most expensive medical schools in US News' top 100
Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland is the most expensive medical school on U.S. News & World Report's list of the top 100 medical schools for primary care in 2023, costing students $68,788 per year. The 15 most expensive medical schools and their rankings:. Note: Six schools tied for 36th...
22 Lorain County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
ELYRIA, Ohio - Here are the Lorain County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 655 of the nearly 865 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Lorain County cited were...
Best Bike shops in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- More and more Americans are realizing that the future of mobility is about more than four wheels. Cycling became a popular lockdown pastime during the coronavirus pandemic. Bike sales in the United States increased by 69% in 2020 compared to the previous year, as outdoor recreation and social distancing became the new norm.
whbc.com
ODA Asks Ohioans to Watch for, Kill, Report Spotted Lanternfly
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The state agriculture department is again asking us to be on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect from Asia that can damage grapevines and fruit trees. The pest has recently been found in Cleveland, and its population...
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side then you are in the right place because below you'll find a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you love eating out-of-this-word burgers. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
