ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcupagoldenrams.com

Men's Golf Final Round at Howard "Bud" Elwell Invitational Cancelled Due to Rain

ERIE, Pa.-The second round of the Howard "Bud" Elwell Fall Classic hosted by Gannon University in Erie, Pa. has been cancelled due to weather in the area and course conditions. West Chester concludes the tournament in fifth led by a tied fourth place finish from Ryan D'Ariano (West Chester, Pa./Rustin)...
ERIE, PA
wcupagoldenrams.com

Millersville Visits Farrell Stadium Saturday for PSAC East Opener at Noon

WEST CHESTER, PA - Saturday afternoon, West Chester hosts Millersville on Family Weekend. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. inside John A. Farrell Stadium on South Campus. Spectators and fans are strongly encouraged to arrive early and expect delays. Frequently asked Questions concerning West Chester University home football Game Day procedures and protocols can be found at the "Game Day Information" link above as well.
WEST CHESTER, PA
d9and10sports.com

Oil City’s Knox Named Week 4 2022 District 10 Jim Kelly POW Powered by the Allegheny Grille

WARREN, Pa. – Running behind a big, physical offensive line, Oil City’s Ethen Knox continues to put up eye-popping numbers. He did so again in a victory against Route 8 rival Franklin, rushing for 425 yards and five touchdowns – his third straight game of 400 yards, which is believed to be the first time that feat has ever been accomplished in Pennsylvania.
OIL CITY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Chester, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
West Chester, PA
City
Hamilton, PA
Erie, PA
Sports
City
Erie, PA
City
Howard, PA
975thefanatic.com

2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Named Among the Top 50 in America

Pennsylvania has some fantastic restaurants. I really believe the Keystone State has some gems that are often overlooked, but maybe part of their charm is that they are hidden diamonds in the rough. Now, the New York Times has released its annual list of the best restaurants in America. Two...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Best Fishing Lakes Near Philadelphia

It's hot in Philadelphia in the summer, but swimming lakes are nearby. Whether you're visiting Philadelphia on business or on vacation, several locations within 90 minutes of the city offer great swimming. If you live in the city, you may already be familiar with many of these locations, including Blue Marsh Lake in Leesport, PA, Bellmawr Lake in Bellmawr, NJ, and East Lake Park in Ridley Park, PA. The following list is not exhaustive but will give you a good start.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YourErie

Allegheny College president resigns, interim president named

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Allegheny College has a new interim president following the resignation of Dr. Hilary Link. Link had been the college’s president since 2019. She announced her resignation for “personal and professional considerations” on Sept. 20. “It has been an honor to serve as Allegheny College’s first female president and to work with everyone across […]
MEADVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Club#Bud#Rams#Men S Golf Sits#Gannon University#Par#T53
PhillyBite

Best Mac and Cheese Spots in Pennsylvania

If you are looking for a great place to grab a bowl of mac and cheese, you've come to the right place. These restaurants serve delicious mac and cheese to satisfy your cravings. Pennsylvania has you covered whether you prefer a classic, spicy mac or even something a little different. These restaurants serve mac and cheese in different flavors, from creamy to tangy. Some even offer corn dog mac and cheese.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YourErie

Severe Weather could hit Erie late Wednesday afternoon

There is potential for severe weather Wednesday afternoon. A strong cold front currently in the central Great Lakes is already producing some strong storms as it moves east. It is scheduled to affect northwest Pennsylvania by late afternoon or early evening. This will most likely occur between 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Strong wind gusts […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
allegheny.edu

Allegheny College President Hilary Link Announces She Will Leave Post; Board of Trustees Appoints Former Allegheny Provost and Dean Dr. Ron Cole as Interim President

Dr. Hilary Link, President of Allegheny College since 2019, has announced today that she will leave her position for personal and professional considerations. Dr. Link, recognized as a multidisciplinary scholar, globalist and visionary who has dedicated her career to improving the student experience in higher education, will complete her service at Allegheny after successfully leading the College through the challenges of the pandemic and implementing various strategies to strengthen the College as a top small liberal arts school.
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Honda Civic strikes an I-beam on I-90

A driver’s vehicle was disabled this morning when he hit an I-beam on Interstate 90. At about 6:40 a.m. on Sept. 21, a driver was headed east on I-90 when he struck a piece of steel I-beam that was in his lane at mile marker 8.7 (just west of the Girard exit). The 2020 Honda […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Woman in custody after Fairview accident on Sept. 18

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A woman was arrested following an accident in Fairview on Sept. 18. First responders were dispatched to an accident in the 7200 block of West Ridge Road at about 11:15 p.m. At the scene, they found a car in a ditch. A woman reportedly was taken into police custody at the scene. Pennsylvania […]
FAIRVIEW, PA
WBRE

Fall foliage map: When will the leaves change near me?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — As the first official day of fall approaches this week, you may be wondering when the leaves in your part of the state/country might be changing. Thursday, Sept. 22 marks the first day of fall this year. The Smoky Mountain Fall Foliage Prediction Map for 2022 is interactive, allowing users to view when […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy