Washington, DC

Commanders center Chase Roullier dealing with lower leg injury

By Bryan Manning
 3 days ago
As if losing the game wasn’t enough, the Washington Commanders dealt with some injuries in Sunday’s 36-27 loss to the Detroit Lions.

The most significant is starting center Chase Roullier. With one minute remaining in the game, quarterback Carson Wentz drops back to pass on third down and throws downfield and out of bounds.

The play appeared rather innocuous, at least initially, until you see a Washington player on the ground grasping at his leg. As it turns out, that player was Roullier. Roullier was in pass protection when a Detroit defensive lineman pushed him. Roullier didn’t realize that right tackle Sam Cosmi was already on the ground and rolled over the top of Cosmi when he was pushed.

Here’s the play.

Sunday was only Roullier’s second game back after fracturing his fibula in a Week 8 game at Denver last season. Roullier described the difficult rehab process earlier this year.

After the game, head coach Ron Rivera said Roullier was dealing with a lower leg injury. Rivera didn’t indicate anything further, as the team will likely give Roullier an MRI Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

Losing Roullier would be a devastating blow to Washington’s offensive line. The stalwart center is quietly one of the more consistent players on the team.

Wes Schweitzer is the top backup at center, and he missed Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury.

